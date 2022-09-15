Swiss competition commission investigating pharmaceutical firm over patent use

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Swiss competition commission (COMCO) has opened an investigation against a pharmaceutical company concerning possible unlawful use of a patent to reduce competitive pressure, it said on Thursday.

As part of the investigation, COMCO conducted an early morning raid on the unnamed company on Sept. 13, it said.

"The company allegedly attempted to protect its drug for the treatment of skin diseases against competing products by using one of its patents to initiate litigation proceedings," said COMCO in a statement.

