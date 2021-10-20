Swiss court rejects Google appeal over cloud contract

Michael Shields
By Michael Shields

ZURICH (Reuters) - A Swiss court has dismissed Google's bid to block the award of a government cloud computing contract worth up to 110 million Swiss francs ($119 million) to rival bidders.

"In an interim decision, the Federal Administrative Court rejects Google's request to grant suspensive effect to its appeal. The Federal Office for Buildings and Logistics may therefore conclude the public cloud contracts with the selected tenderers," the court said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision may be appealed to the Swiss supreme court.

The government had awarded the contract in June to Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and Alibaba, Swiss media reported.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)

