Swiss detail extra security measures for Biden-Putin summit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities will temporarily restrict airspace over the city of Geneva and deploy up to 1,000 troops to the area to help reinforce security measures for the summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden next week.

Switzerland's seven-member executive body, the Federal Council, on Friday approved the temporary measures that will include air policing and airspace surveillance by the Swiss air force during Wednesday's summit.

"Switzerland is obliged to ensure the protection of persons who enjoy special protection under international law, such as the American and Russian heads of state,” the Swiss federal defense department said in a statement.

It said commercial flights to and from Geneva's airport would not be affected by the restriction that runs from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Thursday.

The extra deployment of troops will have roles in the protection of foreign emissaries and support for Geneva regional police in the air and on Lake Geneva.

Local authorities announced Thursday that the summit, part of Biden's first overseas trip as president, will take place in an 18th-century manor house in a public park that looks out onto the lake.

The White House has played down expectations for the summit and said Biden plans to raise issues including Ukraine, arms control, human rights and cyber ransomware attacks. Russian officials have said their agenda will include issues like strategic stability, global crises, climate change and efforts to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommended Stories

  • Watchdog warns of aid disaster in Syria; shelling kills 11

    A leading rights group warned Thursday that millions of Syrians risk losing access to lifesaving aid, including food and COVID-19 vaccines, if Russia manages to block at the U.N. Security Council the use of the last remaining cross-border corridor for U.N. aid into rebel-held northwestern Syria. The warning came as activists and rescuers said Syrian government shelling of several northwestern villages killed at least 11 people and sent hundreds fleeing on Thursday. The northwest is home to nearly 4 million people, most of them displaced and living in shelters, dependent on U.N. aid.

  • G-7 nations gather to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world

    Leaders from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are set to commit at their summit to sharing at least 1 billion coronavirus shots with struggling countries around the world — half the doses coming from the U.S. and 100 million from the U.K. Vaccine sharing commitments from U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set the stage for the G-7 meeting in southwest England, where leaders will pivot Friday from opening greetings and a “family photo” directly into a session on “Building Back Better From COVID-19.” “We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic working alongside our global partners,” Biden said.

  • UN: Don't forget to save species while fixing global warming

    To save the planet, the world needs to tackle the crises of climate change and species loss together, taking measures that fix both and not just one, United Nations scientists said. A joint report Thursday by separate U.N. scientific bodies that look at climate change and biodiversity loss found there are ways to simultaneously attack the two global problems, but some fixes to warming could accelerate extinctions of plants and animals. For example, measures such as expansion of bioenergy crops like corn, or efforts to pull carbon dioxide from the air and bury it, could use so much land — twice the size of India — that the impact would be “fairly catastrophic on biodiversity,” said co-author and biologist Almut Arneth at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany.

  • George P Bush explains his unyielding loyalty to Donald Trump despite family divide

    ‘I’m my own man,’ declares youngest Bush scion

  • In Tigray, food is often a weapon of war as famine looms

    First the Eritrean soldiers stole the pregnant woman’s food as she hid in the bush. At 20 days old, baby Tigsti still had shriveled legs and a lifeless gaze — signs of what the United Nations’ top humanitarian official calls the world’s worst famine conditions in a decade. “She survived because I held her close to my womb and kept hiding during the exhausting journey,” said Abeba Gebru, 37, a quiet woman from Getskimilesley with an amulet usually worn for luck around her left wrist.

  • Summit with a 'killer': What to expect out of Biden's meeting with Putin

    The upcoming summit between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin represents a major diplomatic test for the Biden administration. The June 16 meeting in the Swiss lakeside city of Geneva — an enduring symbol of political neutrality — will unfold amid frigid relations between the two nuclear superpowers.

  • W.Va. Black Leaders Warn Joe Manchin His Voting Rights Opposition Could Cost Their Support

    “African-Americans in West Virginia could be his Achilles' heel,”said Owens Brown, president of the West Virginia NAACP.

  • UK report says Hong Kong security law used to 'drastically curtail freedoms'

    Beijing has broken its legal obligations by undermining Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and used a national security law to "drastically curtail freedoms" in the global financial hub, according to a report by Britain on its former colony. In a foreword in the six-monthly report covering July-December 2020, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said a sweeping national security law Beijing imposed on the city in June last year was being used to stifle political opposition. There had been "clear breaches" of the 1984 Joint Declaration, signed by then Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher that guaranteed wide-ranging freedoms for Hong Kong, Raab said.

  • Citing misogyny, Aussie swimmer pulls out of Olympic trials

    Singer Cody Simpson was dominating attention ahead of Australia’s Olympic swimming trials, until Maddie Groves withdrew from the six-day meet following a series of social media posts condemning “misogynistic perverts” in the sport. Groves didn’t detail her allegations, which initially surfaced last year, and Swimming Australia president Kieren Perkins on Friday said he was trying to contact the two-time Olympic silver medalist.

  • The Democratic Senators Hiding Behind Joe Manchin

    Drew Angerer/GettyIt was March 5, right before the Senate’s doomed vote to raise the minimum wage to $15, and, as usual, Sen. Joe Manchin was the center of attention.But there was no need for reporters to swarm the West Virginia moderate. On that day, he was far from the only Democrat who’d give the thumbs-down to a progressive priority. Seven other Democratic senators would vote the same way—and draw far less recognition or criticism.That tally surprised observers outside the U.S. Capitol build

  • Kentucky police officer charged with beating kneeling protester during Breonna Taylor demo

    Officials say victim had hands up and was offering to surrender when allegedly attacked

  • Matt Gaetz, who is under FBI investigation, questions FBI director about Covid conspiracies

    Republican congressman at centre of alleged sex trafficking and obstruction probe questions agency chief while sitting on committee that oversees it

  • 2 passengers aboard a Mediterranean cruise tested positive for COVID-19

    The two COVID-19-positive guests were not traveling in the same group. No other passengers tested positive, according to the cruise line.

  • Economist awarded medal of freedom by Trump says low wage employees ‘aren’t worth $15’

    Former Reagan adviser under fire for comments, with one critic tweeting: ‘Honestly speaking, Art Laffer isn't worth $15 an hour’

  • FBI treating Capitol riot as ‘act of domestic terrorism’ as director under fire for missing attack’s warnings

    House Democrats demand FBI probe into Trump’s involvement in failed insurrection as bipartisan attempts for congressional investigation collapse

  • Biden, Johnson strike warm tone in first meeting

    Striking a warm tone, President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson used their first meeting Thursday to highlight a commitment to strengthening their nations' historic ties while setting aside, at least publicly, their political and personal differences. Beginning a week of diplomacy across the Atlantic, Biden hopes to use his first overseas trip as president to reassure European allies that the United States had shed the transactional tendencies of Donald Trump’s term and is a reliable partner again. Long a believer in alliances, Biden stressed the deep bonds with the United Kingdom as a lynchpin of his call for Western democracies to compete against rising authoritarian states.

  • British Airways pilot who spent 243 days in a Texas hospital with Covid dies in a UK hospital

    ‘There was always a question, ‘Is he even in there?’’ Houston doctor says of comatose UK pilot who survived Covid-19 but died after returning home

  • The ex-cop trying to bring down LA’s ruthless police gangs: ‘It’s absolutely crazy but it exists’

    Tackling violent groups made up of law enforcement agents is part of creating a vision for 21st century policing in California, Mike Gipson tells Andrew Buncombe

  • AOC backs Ilhan Omar over controversial Israel statement: ‘Sick and tired of the vilification’

    ‘They have no concept for the danger they put her in by skipping private conversations,’ Ms Ocasio-Cortez says

  • The mother of a teen accused of killing her father and laughing about it on video is a former state senator

    Elizabeth Halseth, who served as a Republican, was the youngest woman ever elected to the Nevada legislature in 2010 at age 27.