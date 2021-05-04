A Swiss diplomat in Iran has died after mysteriously falling from a high-rise building, state media says

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
Tehran
The skyline of Tehran, Iran. Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • A senior employee at the Swiss embassy in Iran died after falling from a building, state media said.

  • Fars reported the woman was a Swiss citizen and a first secretary of the country's embassy.

  • ILNA reported that the woman was the second-highest ranked employee at the embassy.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A Swiss diplomatic employee died after falling from a high-rise building in Tehran, Iran, multiple Iranian news agencies reported.

A national emergency spokesman told the semi-official Fars news agency that "a woman fell from a tower in Tehran and lost her life in the Kamaranieh area."

The spokesman said that the woman was the first secretary of the Swiss embassy and a Swiss citizen, and it was not clear what led to the fall.

The woman was the second-highest ranked employee at the embassy, Reuters reported, citing the semi-official ILNA news agency.

Switzerland's foreign ministry said in a statement that an employee at the Iran embassy had died, but did not identify them, Reuters reported.

"The FDFA and its head Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis are shocked by the tragic death and express their deepest condolences to the family," it said.

News agencies reported the victim's age as either 51 or 52 years old.

Switzerland has represented US diplomatic work in Iran after the two countries cut ties after the 1979 revolution, Reuters noted.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • China calls for 'basic etiquette' after Philippine outburst

    China urged the Philippines on Tuesday to observe "basic etiquette" and eschew megaphone diplomacy after the southeast Asian nation's foreign minister used an expletive-laced Twitter message to demand that China's vessels leave disputed waters. The comments by Teodoro Locsin, known for occasional blunt remarks, follow Manila's protests over what it calls the illegal presence of hundreds of Chinese boats inside the Philippines' 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). In a statement, China's foreign ministry urged the Philippines to respect the nation's sovereignty and jurisdiction and stop taking actions that complicate the situation.

  • Airport lines may be a thing of the past as TSA explores more advanced screening technology

    It's no secret that air travel can be a dizzying and frustrating experience that can sometimes require people to show up at the airport a full two hours before their flight. Part of the logistical nightmare stems from the fact that security checks these days -- due to the 9/11 attacks and Richard Reid's 2001 attempt to blow up an American Airlines flight with explosives hidden inside his sneaker -- are incredibly tedious and often result in long lines that move along at a snail's pace. There may be hope, however, on the horizon. According to a report from Bloomberg, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is currently exploring new checkpoint technology that could allow passengers to keep liquids and laptops in their bags instead of having to remove them and have them examined separately. The new technology is said to rely upon more advanced detection algorithms and 3-D imagery that will enable TSA employees to more precisely identify weapons, explosives, or other dangerous substances even when tucked away inside of luggage or embedded within electronic devices. The technology is called Computed Tomography (CT) and in addition to improving overall security, will also speed up the check-in process. The Government Technology and Service's Coalition's Homeland Security website details what the new scanning technology brings to the table: These systems use the same technology that has been screening checked baggage for years. Given certain threat conditions, these CT systems will allow passengers to leave items, such as electronics and foods, in their carry-on bags. Unlike traditional X-ray scanners, checkpoint CT systems produce a 3-D image which a TSO can manipulate to get a better view of a bag’s contents. As a result, a checkpoint CT system often allows a TSO to clear items without having to open the carry-on bag, thus reducing a touchpoint (and a delay) in the process. The TSA has already started obtaining these CT systems for testing, and at some point in the future, every screening checkpoint at airports around the country will likely have these upgraded scanning machines. Until then, the rollout will be measured as the TSA is still looking into the technology and has yet to put in a firm order for the machines. The first rollout of these CT machines will reportedly be 15 systems at a handful of airports around the country. If the initial rollout is deemed to be a success, subsequent orders of 400 more machines will likely be made. As a point of interest, the five airports with the worst security wait times in the US include Newark Liberty International, George Bush Intercontinental in Houston, Miami International, Baltimore-Washington International, and McCarran International in Las Vegas. At peak travel hours, the wait time at Newark Liberty International can be as long as a full hour.

  • Here’s Why Baron Opportunity Fund Sold its QuantumScape Corp. (QS) Position

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 0.88% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q1 of 2021, below both its S&P 500 and Russell 3000 Growth Index that delivered a 6.17% […]

  • At Tehran garage, Iranian woman polishes cars and her dreams

    In the rural, tribal village of Agh Mazar near Iran’s northeastern border with Turkmenistan, girls get married after hitting puberty and devote their lives to raising children. “I have sort of broken taboos,” Roohani said at the garage, where she carefully coats cars with attention-getting gleams and scrapes sludge from their engines.

  • Israeli official: Biden told Mossad director U.S. isn't close to returning to Iran deal

    President Biden told the director of Israel's foreign intelligence service, Yossi Cohen, on Friday that the U.S. has a long way to go in talks with Iran before it agrees a return to full compliance of the 2015 nuclear deal, per a senior Israeli official briefed on the talks.State of play: Cohen, who has been director of the Mossad since 2016, laid out Israel’s position on the issue, telling Biden it would be a mistake for the U.S. to return to the deal without improving it first. Biden assured Cohen that the U.S. will continue to seek Israel's input in the future.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: A spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council said Cohen’s meeting at the White House Friday was with adviser Jake Sullivan and other national security officials. The spokesperson said Biden “dropped by to express condolences for the tragedy at Mount Meron."But a senior Israeli official disputed that description, saying the meeting Between the Mossad director and U.S. president wasn’t “a drop in,” and was not connected to the Mount Meron stampede, but was a pre-scheduled meeting specifically with the president to discuss Iran.The meeting took place on Friday before noon, right after the phone call between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which Biden offered condolences for the disaster.The meeting lasted around an hour, the Israeli official said. Cohen was the only person to attend it from the Israeli side. Biden, Sullivan and CIA director Bill Burns attended from the U.S. side.The White House declined further comment on the story.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus has the answer

    Data obtained by bouncing radio waves off Venus - treating it, as one scientist said, like a giant disco ball - is providing new insight into Earth's closest planetary neighbor, including a precise calculation of the duration of a Venusian day. It was already known that Venus has the longest day - the time the planet takes for a single rotation on its axis - of any planet in our solar system, though there were discrepancies among previous estimates. The study found that a single Venusian rotation takes 243.0226 Earth days.

  • 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy Bill Gates really is

    Bill Gates is the 4th-richest person in the world. He could give every person on the planet $15 - and still have $28 billion left over.

  • Four-year-old mauled to death by dog

    Animal control euthanise animal as police investigate the attack

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Asian woman attacked with a hammer for refusing to take off her mask on New York street

    Five-old increase in Asians targeted by hate crime between January and April

  • One in four Spaniards has had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    One in four Spaniards has now had one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, health authorities said on Monday, as the country speeds up its inoculation programme. In total, 12,162,359 people have received one dose of one of the four vaccines being used in Spain - or 25.6% of the population of 47 million. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said last month he expected 70% of the population to be vaccinated by the end of August.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash over tweet demanding ‘loyalty to Trump’

    ‘You are clueless about what Republican voters think and feel, which is #AmericaFirst and loyalty to Trump,’ Ms Greene tweeted to Rep Adam Kinzinger

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.

  • Texas city votes to ban abortion

    ‘Our doors are open and we will continue to advocate for our patients, no matter what,’ Planned Parenthood says

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Former Bush official calls GOP ‘a dangerous party’ wedded to Trump lies ‘morning, noon and night’

    ‘It’s a very difficult situation right now for the party, but one they have chosen’

  • Democrats have raised more in Biden’s first 100 days than in either Obama’s or Trump’s

    DNC reveals it has brought in $15.4m during Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office

  • Ancient Mayan cave reveals mysterious red and black handprints

    There are 137 prints in total, thought to be more than 1,200 years old

  • Ghislaine Maxwell trial on sex-trafficking charges delayed to the fall

    New charges require ‘substantial amount of discovery that is now potentially relevant’, the court says

  • ‘Imagine if we gave them a full chance’: Biden pitches childcare, education and tax plan in Virginia

    Without any Republican endorsements for his administration’s expansive agenda to support childcare and education through increased taxes on the nation’s wealthiest, Joe Biden is appealing directly to Americans over a series of stops across the US, which could see one of the largest boosts to federal safety nets in decades. Following a tour of Virginia schools on Monday, the president spoke from Tidewater Community College to renew his pitch for the American Families Plan, a $1.8 trillion proposal to bring the US in line with other wealthy nations by providing up to 12 weeks of paid family and sick leave, free preschool and community college, and childcare support for low- and middle-income families. The plan would be paid through a series of tax proposals that would return the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6 per cent from 37 per cent, and raise the capital gains tax rate to 39.6 per cent for households than earn more than $1m on investments, among other changes that would impact the nation’s wealthiest.