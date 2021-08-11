Swiss embassy urges Chinese media to remove articles about scientist

Suranjana Tewari - BBC News
·2 min read
Chinese honour guards stand with Swiss and Chinese flags
The Swiss embassy said it had to inform the Chinese public of the false news

The Swiss embassy in China has urged Chinese media to take down articles and posts it says contain "false" news.

In a Twitter post, the embassy said an alleged Swiss biologist who had been quoted in Chinese media in recent days likely did not exist.

State media outlets were among those that carried articles with comments from "Wilson Edwards" on the origins of Covid-19 and the WHO's independence.

Many outlets have since removed any reference to him.

"While we appreciate the attention on our country, the Embassy of Switzerland must unfortunately inform the Chinese public that this news is false," the Swiss embassy said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Organisations including CGTN, Shanghai Daily and Global Times had cited the so-called biologist based on his Facebook profile.

However, the Swiss embassy said the Facebook account was opened two weeks ago and only had three friends.

"It is likely that this Facebook account was not opened for social networking purposes," the Swiss embassy added.

The mission said that there was no registry of a Swiss citizen with the name "Wilson Edwards" and no academic articles under the name.

In one article seen by the BBC before it was altered, "Wilson Edwards" is referred to as a biologist in Switzerland.

The line from the China Daily article reads: "[Wilson Edwards] said on his Facebook account: 'As a biologist, I've witnessed in consternation over the past months how the origin-tracing of Covid-19 was politicized.'"

In the altered version, all reference to Wilson Edwards were removed.

Shanghai Daily's digital platform Shine had said in a post: "A European biologist has come to the fore with a startling claim that a World Health Organization (WHO) advisory group on tracing the origins of pathogens including the virus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic, would become a "political tool".

It added that the biologist was worried about the "WHO's independence" and quotes him as saying "the US is so obsessed with attacking China on the origin-tracing issue that it is reluctant to open its eyes to the data and findings".

The Swiss embassy assured readers that it assumed the spreading of the story was done in good faith but kindly asked for the stories to be taken down or corrected.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian ambassador to China says disappointed at Spavor's sentence in espionage case

    Canada's ambassador to China said he was disappointed after a Chinese court sentenced Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage, in a case seen in Ottawa and Washington as part of a wider diplomatic spat with Beijing. Spavor and another Canadian, Michael Kovrig, are being detained arbitrarily and Canada will continue to call for their release, said Dominic Barton, speaking to reporters via video call from the northeastern city of Dandong, where Spavor was sentenced.

  • Indian wrestler Phogat suspended for Olympics misconduct

    India's top wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been suspended for misconduct at the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been one of the country's top medal hopes, the national federation said Wednesday.

  • China market turns frosty for Taiwan books, as tensions rise

    Taiwanese author Iris Chiang hardly seems like the type whose work would be banned from publication in China. It’s not just about losing access to the huge Chinese market, authors and publishers say. In recent years, China has cut the flow of Chinese tourists and students to Taiwan and blocked its artists from taking part in Taiwan’s Golden Rooster and Golden Melody awards, regarded as the Oscars and Grammys for Chinese-language movies and music.

  • US warns Middle East allies not to give China a military base

    President Joe Biden’s administration is attempting to block China’s efforts to establish a military base in the Middle East by warning regional powers that such a partnership with Beijing would jeopardize their security relationship with the United States.

  • China auto sales tumble for a third straight month in July

    China's vehicle sales slid in July for a third consecutive month, hit hard by flooding in some areas of the country, COVID-19 outbreaks in other areas and the global shortage of semiconductors. The world's biggest auto market saw sales drop 11.9% from the same month a year earlier to 1.86 million vehicles, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). For the first seven months of the year, China's vehicle sales have jumped 19% as the market recovered from pandemic lows.

  • Trudeau condemns Chinese court's 11-year sentence in Canadian's espionage case

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Chinese court's sentencing of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage on Wednesday was "absolutely unacceptable" and called for his immediate release. The United States embassy in Beijing also condemned the sentencing in a statement, saying that proceedings against Spavor and another Canadian charged with espionage were an attempt to "use human beings as bargaining leverage". The espionage cases are embroiled in a wider diplomatic spat involving Washington and Beijing, and Spavor's sentencing comes as lawyers in Canada representing the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei make a final push to convince a court not to extradite her to the United States.

  • US Army orders more Strykers with 30mm cannons from Oshkosh

    Oshkosh Defense has landed another contract to supply additional Medium Caliber Weapon Systems to the U.S. Army.

  • Asset-sale report spurs US$3.5 billion rally in China Evergrande companies as billionaire seeks to steady ship

    Shares of companies in the China Evergrande group recorded some of their biggest rallies this year, restoring more than US$3.5 billion of market value, following a report saying the developer was preparing to sell assets to boost its liquidity. The group was in discussions with state-owned and private companies to sell its stakes in its electric car and property management units, according to a Reuters report. It was also seeking buyers for its urban renewal projects in Shenzhen, the report said

  • China to bar songs with 'illegal content' from karaoke venues

    China will establish a blacklist of karaoke songs to ban those containing "illegal content" at karaoke venues across the country starting from Oct. 1, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said. Such content includes that which endangers national unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity, violates state religious policies by propagating cults or superstitions, or which encourages illegal activities such as gambling and drugs, the ministry said on its website on Tuesday. Content providers to such karaoke venues will be responsible for auditing the songs, it said, adding that China has nearly 50,000 entertainment outlets with a basic music library of over 100,000 songs, making it difficult for venue operators to identify illegal tracks.

  • Dozens of Chinese officials punished for not controlling spike in Delta cases

    At least 47 Chinese officials are facing disciplinary actions for failing to control a worsening outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant, CNN reports.Why it matters: China's "zero tolerance" COVID strategy stands in stark contrast to the ongoing virus response in the U.S., where vaccine hesitancy persists and some states have passed measures to ban mask mandates.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The current uptick in COVID-19 cases, which

  • Russia showcases new arms at drill near Afghan border

    HARB-MAIDON TRAINING GROUND, Tajikistan (Reuters) - Soldiers from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan used new Russian firearms, flamethrowers and surface-to-air missile launchers in military drills which concluded on Tuesday just 20 km (12 miles) from the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border. Moscow and its Central Asian ex-Soviet allies have held two separate sets of military exercises close to Afghanistan this month as Taliban militants overran much of the country's northern provinces directly adjacent to Central Asia. Tajik Defence Minister Sherali Mirzo told reporters at the training grounds the drills were being held with Afghanistan in mind.

  • Russia's Sputnik V shot around 83% effective against Delta variant, health minister says

    Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is around 83% effective against the Delta variant of coronavirus, lower than previously thought, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday. Authorities blamed a surge in coronavirus cases in June and July on the more contagious Delta variant and the population's reluctance to get vaccinated despite shots being widely available. The vaccine's developers in June said Sputnik V was around 90% effective against the Delta variant.

  • In Iran, slow vaccinations fuel anger in unending pandemic

    Iranians are suffering through yet another surge in the coronavirus pandemic — their country's worst yet — and anger is growing at images of vaccinated Westerners without face masks on the internet or on TV while they remain unable to get the shots. Iran, like much of the world, remains far behind countries like the United States in vaccinating its public, with only 3 million of its more than 80 million people having received both vaccine doses. After Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei refused to accept vaccine donations from Western countries, the Islamic Republic has sought to make the shots domestically, though that process lags far behind other nations.

  • Someone Is Faking the Positions of NATO Warships at Sea. It Reeks of Russia.

    And yes, it's probably Russia.

  • India, U.S. seeing fund inflows after China crackdown - Mark Mobius

    India, the United States and parts of other emerging markets have seen fund inflows redirected from China as recent regulatory crackdowns in the world's second-biggest economy have spooked markets, according to veteran investor Mark Mobius. "I would say half the money has just left ... But I think that is temporary, it will not last," Mobius, emerging markets fund manager and founder of Mobius Capital Partners, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF) on Tuesday. Mobius said his firm was "heavily concentrated in India", with about a 20% allocation, adding that he was bullish on sectors ranging from medical testing to industrial equipment.

  • Top public relations director at Chinese social media giant Weibo arrested

    Chinese authorities have arrested a top public relations executive at Chinese social media giant Weibo Corp, local Chinese media reported widely on Tuesday. Mao Taotao, director of public relations at Weibo, is suspected of bribery and had "seriously harmed the interests of the company", according to an internal memo sent to staff and republished in local media. A company source confirmed the accuracy of the memo.

  • Australian team condemns double-quarantine for 16 Olympians

    A strict four-week quarantine imposed on 16 athletes returning from the Tokyo Games has been criticized as “cruel and uncaring” by the Australian Olympic Committee. All travelers entering Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic are subjected to a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine, and members of Australia’s Olympic delegation have returned in groups to undergo two weeks of supervised isolation in various state capitals. Australian Olympic committee chief executive Matt Carroll on Wednesday said South Australia’s decision posed mental health risks for the athletes, who have all been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and lived and competed under a strict bio-security conditions since before leaving for Japan.

  • Six EU countries warn against open door for Afghan asylum seekers

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Six EU member states have warned the bloc's executive against halting deportations of rejected Afghan asylum seekers arriving in Europe despite major advances of Taliban militants in their country. The Taliban, fighting to reimpose strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster, have made sweeping gains in their campaign to defeat the government as U.S.-led foreign forces pull out. "Stopping returns sends the wrong signal and is likely to motivate even more Afghan citizens to leave their home for the EU," Austria, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Greece and Germany said in an Aug. 5 letter to the European Commission.

  • Europe Reopened to Americans. Why, It Asks, Hasn't the U.S. Reciprocated?

    MADRID — He was vaccinated in April, tested negative for the coronavirus and believed he was exempt from travel restrictions. But on a stopover in Amsterdam in late May, Peter Fuchs, 87, was told he could not board his New York-bound flight to attend his great-granddaughter’s christening. The reason: As a European citizen, he was not allowed to enter the United States. “I felt helpless and broken down,” Fuchs said in an email from his nursing home apartment in Hanover, Germany. Sign up for The M

  • Chicago police turn backs on an approaching Mayor Lightfoot after cop shootings

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was given the cold shoulder as officers turned their back on her as she arrived at […] The post Chicago police turn backs on an approaching Mayor Lightfoot after cop shootings appeared first on TheGrio.