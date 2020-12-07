Swiss to evacuate village threatened by vast WWII ammo dump

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities say a 3,500-ton stockpile of munitions sitting in an underground depot in the Bernese Alps since World War II must be cleared for safety reasons, advancing toward a giant project that could cost billions and require the evacuation of local residents from their homes for a decade — though likely not before 2030.

The government said Monday that the Defense Ministry has been asked to plan out needed safety and evacuation measures by the autumn of 2022 at the site in Mitholz, which is home to the stockpile that once held around 7,000 tons of munitions. Part of it exploded in 1947, killing nine people.

Authorities say the Mitholz depot, following an analysis that began two years ago, continues to present “unacceptable” risks based on current safety regulations. Among the operations required will be securing transportation networks in the region of central Switzerland.

Local authorities and residents were consulted about the project, and have given their approval, the government said Monday.

The government says the recent study turned up greater risks than did earlier inspections in 1949 and 1986, which determined that explosions could still take place at the site, but that damage would likely be limited to the facility itself. Back then, authorities deemed any cleanup as too risky -- mainly for geological reasons.

The ammunition depot was created as part of a Swiss military strategy that held if Switzerland, which was officially neutral during World War II, were attacked, its soldiers would hole up in mountain hideaways and benefit from a network of underground munitions stashes scattered across the Alpine country.

    Six supporters of Indonesian Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab were killed in a shootout on Monday, police said, raising worries the clash could reignite tensions between authorities and Islamist groups in the world's biggest Muslim majority country. Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran said the incident occurred just after midnight on a highway when the cleric's supporters attacked a police vehicle with firearms, sickles and a samurai sword. Police have been investigating the controversial and politically influential cleric for violating coronavirus protocols after several mass gatherings to celebrate his return from self exile in Saudi Arabia last month.

    The Virginia Military Institute removed a prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson on Monday, an effort initiated this fall after allegations of systemic racism roiled the school. Around 9:45 a.m., a crane plucked the statue, which some cadets were required to salute until several years ago, off its base and slowly hoisted it away at the public military college in Lexington. VMI's board voted to remove the statue in late October after The Washington Post published a story that described an “atmosphere of hostility and cultural insensitivity” at VMI.

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is not a fan of the $908 billion pandemic relief bill that was put together by a bipartisan group of senators and subsequently received a nod of approval from Democratic congressional leadership.Sanders said he won't vote for the bill if it ever comes to the floor, taking particular issue with the liability provision, which he argues gives "100 percent legal immunity to corporations whose irresponsibility has led to the deaths of hundreds of workers." But his Democratic colleague, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who was part of the negotiating team that crafted the framework, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that Sanders had mischaracterized the bill. The main purpose of the package, Warner said, is to give states "some level of time out" to set their own coronavirus standards and serve as a holdover until a more comprehensive bill is put together. In the meantime, he questioned how politicians from either party could tell small business owners, unemployed workers, and people struggling to pay their rent that a $908 billion package wasn't enough for four months of emergency aid.> Democratic Sen. Mark Warner pushes back against Sen. Bernie Sanders' criticisms of the bipartisan Covid-19 relief proposal: "Sen. Sanders, respectfully, is not involved in these negotiations and his characterization is just not accurate" CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/7muYW89sgF> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 6, 2020Later in the State of the Union interview, Warner said he'd ask Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose position on the proposal is unclear, a similar question. > Media: Sen. @MarkWarner (D-VA) to @jaketapper: "The same thing I said respectfully to @BernieSanders, I'd say to @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell: Do you really want to send us home without even a vote on something that I have pretty high assurance would get way beyond 60 votes?" pic.twitter.com/g7TFSsIRyD> > -- Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) December 6, 2020More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness As Trump rages, his appointees are rushing to tie Biden's hands, burnish their own careers I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday vowed accountability for the families of last year's Christchurch mosque attack victims, ahead of the public release of a major report into the country's worst massacre. Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole in August for killing 51 Muslim worshippers and injuring dozens of others at two mosques in the South Island city on March 15, 2019. The findings of a royal commission inquiry into the attack will be made public in parliament on Tuesday.

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

    As President Trump spends his final days in the White House, his administration is throttling up the pace of federal executions despite a surge of coronavirus cases in prisons.

    Britain will impose an outright ban on the sale of animal fur once the Brexit transition period ends, the Environment Secretary has suggested. The passage of whale meat through British ports will also be outlawed, George Eustice said. The UK has already begun moves to ban live animal exports, which it was unable to do under EU law, and its post-Brexit freedom will allow a further tightening of the rules on animal welfare. Mr Eustice told Times Radio: "We're looking at a number of issues in the animal welfare sphere. Fur is one area. We banned the production of fur since at least 2002 in this country, one of the countries in the world that's been first to outlaw its production." Lord Goldsmith, the animal welfare minister and a close friend of Boris Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, is in charge of the policy, which would prohibit the import of wild animal fur and mean fur coats and clothes trimmed with fur would be banned. The peer has called the fur trade "one of the grimmest of human activities", while Ms Symonds has described people who want to buy fur as "sick". The British Fur Trade Association has claimed fur is increasingly popular with younger people looking for long-lasting natural products rather than man-made fast fashion. Around £200 million of fur products are imported into the UK every year, mainly from the EU. Being part of the single market has meant Britain could not choose to outlaw such products until now. Mr Eustice said: "There are a number of areas where EU law has prevented us from being able to act. It's prevented us from being able to ban the live export of animals, it's prevented us from preventing the trans-shipment of whale meat from some of the Nordic countries through our ports onward to Japan and we would like to look at that. "On fur in particular you wouldn't [currently] be able to have a ban on sale because it would be a violation of the single market rules. "The UK has always been a leader in this. We've seen with coronavirus some of the risk you have with intensive mink farming and we will be looking at whether we can take this forward."

    Indonesia's anti-graft agency named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara on Sunday as a suspect in a million-dollar bribery case, along with four others, while President Joko Widodo warned officials against misuse of public funds. Juliari and two officials are suspected of taking bribes over the procurement of goods worth 5.9 trillion rupiah ($420 million) to be distributed as COVID-19 social assistance packages, agency chief Firli Bahuri said. Juliari was being questioned and will be taken into custody, said agency spokesman Ali Fikri.

    The once successful trade story now represents a worst case scenario of the bilateral tensions.

    Pope Francis will make a pilgrimage to Iraq in March, pandemic conditions permitting, the Vatican said Monday, in announcing what would be the pontiff's first trip abroad in more than a year. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis will make the March 5-8 visit, with stops in Baghdad, and the “plains of Ur, linked to the memory of Abraham,” the Biblical patriarch who is revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims, as well as to the cities of Irbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh.

    One of the curious things about Donald Trump's presidency is how often he seems to accidentally highlight the admirable qualities of otherwise unsympathetic figures. Jeff Sessions was a terrible attorney general, sidelining police accountability and facilitating Trump's war on undocumented immigrants, but he got fired for doing the right thing by recusing himself from the Russia probe. Mitt Romney probably would have gone down in history as the "47 percent" guy, but he has been genuinely steadfast in opposing the president's anti-democratic excesses. It doesn't take a lot to be a hero right now — just an iota of integrity.This is how I find myself in the odd position of rooting, if only temporarily, for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.Kemp, a Republican, has not heretofore been on my list of admirable public figures. As Georgia's secretary of state, he presided over his own, narrow election to governor with a series of ethically dubious moves — problems that could have been avoided had he simply recused himself during the campaign. And his decision in April to be one of the first governors in the nation to back off the coronavirus lockdowns seemed to owe more to Trumpist politics than science.On the other hand, he is now standing firm against pressure from Trump to overturn the will of Georgia's voters — and, well, that's not nothing.According to reports, Trump called Kemp on Saturday morning — ostensibly to offer condolences on the death of a family friend, but really to pressure Kemp into calling the Republican-controlled Georgia legislature into session for the purpose of overruling that state's voters (a majority of whom voted for President-elect Joe Biden) and giving Georgia's electoral votes to Trump instead. This was an outright attempt to steal the election. Kemp declined.Good for him. And good for Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, another Republican who literally ignored Trump's phone call while certifying Biden's victory in his state. Good, too, for lesser-known GOP officials, like Michigan's Aaron Van Langevelde and Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers who have done their duty by defending the integrity of their states' votes against Trump's anger and conspiracy-mongering."We've never found systemic fraud — not enough to overturn the election," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told ABC on Sunday. He added: "I'm a conservative Republican, and I'm disappointed, but those are the results."Good for him, too.This shouldn't be extraordinary. But contrast the behavior of these men against GOP members of Congress: According to a Washington Post survey, just 27 out of 249 members in the House of Representatives and Senate were willing to acknowledge that Biden won the election. Just as alarming, only 32 were willing to affirm they would accept Biden's legitimacy if — and when — the Electoral College certifies his victory.The obvious difference between GOP elites in Congress and the above-named Republicans who are defending the integrity of the election is that the latter group is composed, to a great degree, of people who are doing the grunt work of democracy by supervising the elections and counting the votes. For them to go along with Trump's false allegations of fraud would be to confess either to their own dishonesty in running those elections, or their utter inability to protect the vote from corruption. So they are acting in their own interests by staying the course. What is more, some — like Kemp — have spent much of their careers making it more difficult for Democratic constituencies to vote. These guys aren't Jimmy Stewart gone to Washington, standing up for righteousness in soft focus. In just about any other context, I'd find their politics dismal and disappointing.Compared to the up-is-down utter dishonesty of the MAGA-verse, though, these guys are straight arrows. You take what you can get.What we have, for now, is a thin red line in defense of American democracy. It probably isn't sustainable — officials like Raffensperger have received threats for doing their jobs, and Trump's criticism might mean their political careers are effectively over. A party that requires good people to court danger and demotion while bad people are free to advance their interests by inciting potential violence is not a party that can long expect good people to keep doing the job.So those of us who are interested in the survival of self-government must cheer on these few honest Republicans. It is not a new observation that this country needs a functioning center-right party. Their politics are not my own, but America's many conservatives are no less deserving of democratic representation than anybody else. That party — whether it is the GOP, or some other entity that comes to replace it in the post-Trump era — owes it to the rest of us to respect election results, instead of just wiping Democratic votes off the slate when it proves convenient. Otherwise, the so-called "American experiment" will fail at long last.Republicans like Kemp offer a seed of hope that democracy, so badly damaged these last few years, can survive to the next generation. I doubt there is much else I'll ever find to praise about Kemp. But for now — as long as he continues to defend the election results, at least — I am rooting for him to succeed.More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness As Trump rages, his appointees are rushing to tie Biden's hands, burnish their own careers U.S. government funding runs out Friday, and Congress will likely punt

    Labour front benchers are still refusing to say whether they will back any Government Brexit deal despite a union boss urging them to vote for one. Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, refused to say which way the party would go if Boris Johnson secured a trade deal with the EU and put it to a Commons vote. He would not rule out abstaining, despite saying that "we absolutely need to get a deal". "We all know what the consequences of no deal would be for the country, both in terms of jobs and livelihoods all across the United Kingdom but also in terms of that security partnership that we need to access the databases, the operation of international warrants, that allow us to keep our people safe," Mr Thomas-Symonds told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday. "So absolutely first of all we need to get a deal and that's the strong message. In terms of our position on any deal, clearly we need to see what has been agreed." Asked whether Labour abstaining was still on the table, he said: "When you get any particular vote that you get before Parliament there are options that there always are, that is absolutely the case. But what I'm saying is that the responsible thing is that first of all we need to get a deal, then consider what has been agreed but then to consider what is actually going to be put before Parliament."

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

    Japan will put new powerful Aegis radars on warships to upgrade its defences against possible ballistic missiles fired by North Korea after it cancelled plans to deploy them at two ground-based stations, the Asahi newspaper reported. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government is likely to approve the recommendation by the country's National Security Council before the end of the year, although any decision on type of vessel or cost will be left until next year, the paper said, citing unidentified sources. A defence ministry spokesman declined to comment.

    A Chinese court has ordered a Dutch art collector to hand over a Buddha statue in the latest twist in a 3-year-old legal battle with villagers who say it was stolen from a temple. Residents of Yangchun, a village in the southeastern province of Fujian, say the statue is a 1,000-year-old relic that holds the mummified remains of a monk and disappeared in 1995. The collector says he bought the object in Hong Kong in 1996 but denied it was the stolen statue.

    Arizona's state House and Senate will close for a week "out of an abundance of caution" following Rudy Giuliani's COVID-19 diagnosis, announced via tweet by President Trump, and hospitalization, The Arizona Republic reports. Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, spent last week flying around to several states Trump lost, including Arizona, in a desperate bid to get Republican legislators to try and overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win.Trump's campaign said in a statement that Giuliani "tested negative twice immediately preceding his trip to Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia," and "did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return." A person in contact with Giuliani told The New York Times he actually started feeling ill near the end of last week, and The Washington Post notes that asymptomatic people can still spread the virus.The Trump campaign said no state legislators are on its contact-tracing list, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for "close contact," defined as people who were within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or longer."Giuliani spent more than 10 hours discussing election concerns with Arizona Republicans — including two members of Congress and at least 10 current and future state lawmakers — at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix last Monday," the Republic reports. "The 76-year-old led the meeting maskless, flouting social distancing guidelines and posing for photos," including this one posted by the Arizona GOP.> Learn their names:@AZDavidGowan@SylviaAllenAZ@SonnyBorrelli@MarkFinchem@Leo4AzHouse@BretRbrts@KellyTownsend11@RepDavidCook@NancyBarto> > The fight for our republic has only just begun! ArizonaHearing pic.twitter.com/q9XAOqzKr6> > — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 1, 2020On Tuesday, Giuliani met with Arizona's Republican House speaker and majority leader, Senate president and majority leader, and two other GOP state senators. Seven Arizona lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 this year, the Republic notes, and one of them, Rep. Arlando Teller (D), is still hospitalized after falling ill late November. State Sen. Martín Quezada (D) slammed GOP lawmakers, some of who attended an orientation for all new House members later last week, for their "COVID-19 irresponsibility."Giuliani's son, Andrew, a White House adviser, announced that he had tested positive on Nov. 20, a day after appearing with his father at a news conference in Pennsylvania. Rudy Giuliani is the latest member of Trump's inner circle to contract the disease.More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness As Trump rages, his appointees are rushing to tie Biden's hands, burnish their own careers I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans

    France knows that in any post-Brexit trade deal with Britain its fishermen will not maintain their current quotas for catches in British waters, but an accord must be founded on a "large and lasting" access, European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said. Beaune told the Journal de Dimanche that Britain could not on the one hand want access to the totality of the European Union's single market but on the other set its own terms for fisheries. "We know that the days of full access to fish quotas in British territorial waters are over," Beaune told the Sunday weekly.

    The prehistoric monument of Stonehenge in southern England was closed to visitors Saturday after dozens of protesters staged a trespass against the British government's road-building plans, including a new tunnel near the World Heritage Site. The protesters, who described themselves as an alliance of local residents, ecologists, activists, archaeologists and pagans, gathered at Stonehenge around midday. English Heritage, a national charity that manages hundreds of historic sites, soon after made the decision to close Stonehenge to visitors “due to unforeseen circumstances" and said it was against the law for anyone to enter the monument area without its consent.

    An SNP push for a snap independence referendum shows that Scottish nationalists are out of touch with public opinion, Gordon Brown has said. The former Prime Minister dismissed SNP claims that a new vote on leaving the UK could take place next year as "really unrealistic", and said the priority for ministers should instead be dealing with the economic fallout from coronavirus and delivering vaccinations. Several senior SNP figures have claimed a new vote could be held as early as next year, despite the UK Government saying it would refuse any request to allow another referendum. Nicola Sturgeon has said another referendum should take place “early in the next Scottish parliament”. However, Mr Brown told Sky News that a new referendum was unwanted. While a string of opinion polls showing majority support for leaving the UK, surveys have also shown most voters do not believe a referendum should be a priority.

    U.S. environmental groups that poured money and effort behind Democrat Joe Biden's successful run for president are shifting to a new more adversarial role now that he has been elected, launching a pressure campaign to make sure he delivers on his promises to fight climate change. The dynamic reflects a return to influence for environmental advocacy groups after four years in which they were shut out by the administration of President Donald Trump, a climate skeptic who crafted policies to maximize U.S. fossil fuel development with the help of industry. While Biden united a range of groups from youth activists to labor unions behind his presidential campaign, he has already become the target of some green groups for considering cabinet picks with ties to fossil fuels.