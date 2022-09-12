Swiss Re expects rise in demand amid global uncertainty

The bus stop "Schweizer Rueck"is seen in front of the headquarters of insurance company Swiss Re in Zurich
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) -Swiss Re said global geopolitical tensions, macroeconomic developments and climate change have heightened demand for risk protection and will lead to increased premiums.

The reinsurer plans to further grow its natural catastrophe portfolio, where the market is forecast to grow to $48 billion from $35 billion in the next four years, it said on Monday.

"On top of impacts from COVID-19 and increasing losses from natural catastrophes, the re-insurance industry is now confronted with issues like inflation, risk of recession and geopolitical tensions," said Moses Ojeisekhoba, chief executive officer reinsurance, in a statement.

"As we see cost drivers accelerating in this dynamic risk environment, insurance premiums must be carefully calibrated to keep pace," he added.

Companies were increasingly insuring themselves to deal with the riskier environment, the company said ahead of an insurance industry gathering in Monaco.

The Swiss Re Institute expects a $33 billion increase in commercial premium volumes in the period from 2022 to 2026 as they relocate their supply chains closer to their home countries.

The comments echo German reinsurer Munich Re, which on Sunday said that reinsurance rates were set to rise across the industry, caused by inflation, higher interest rates and a decline in capital to underpin underwriting activity.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by John Revill)

Recommended Stories

  • Inventor Behind Amazon’s Alexa Raises Funds for AI Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- The inventor of several key technologies used by Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa service raised $20 million to fund a new startup in the UK.Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresUkraine Latest: Russian Shelling Blamed for Blackouts in EastWilliam Tunstall-Pedoe’s said

  • Tech Rally Haunted by ‘Palpable Fear’ of Chip Industry Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks are treading on shaky ground despite last week’s rally as chipmakers signal more trouble may be ahead in an industry notorious for its booms and busts.Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresUkraine Latest: Russian Shelling Blamed for Blackouts

  • Oil Drops as Demand Concern, Cap Plan Dominate at Start of Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil opened the week with a decline on mounting speculation that global demand is weakening, and as investors assessed a welter of details about an ambitious US-led plan to try to cap the price of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresUkraine Lates

  • Dutch shareholders threaten to sue Philips over recall - media

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch shareholders association VEB is threatening to take Philips to court over its handling of a global recall of respiratory machines, claiming it caused billions in losses by giving incorrect information to shareholders, Dutch paper FD reported on Monday, citing a letter the VEB sent to the company. Philips confirmed that it had received a letter from the VEB on Sunday night, but did not provide any details of its content. "We are convinced that Philips acted in the right and responsible way," Philips spokesman Steve Klink said, adding that the company was confident it could resolve the issues in a conversation with the VEB.

  • China's waiver of African interest-free loans worth 1% or less of its lending to continent-study

    China's foreign ministry said in August it had cancelled 23 loans to 17 African countries that matured in 2021, but did not give further details. The waived loans were of 10 to 30-year maturities and were worth up to $610 million in total, researchers at Boston University estimated, using a database of Chinese state lending compiled by researchers. China has waived some loans to African countries since 2000 when it cancelled loans made in the 1980s and 1990s, although it generally takes a harder stance on restructuring lending to developing nations under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched in 2013, analysts say.

  • My Friend Paid Cash for a Home and Regretted It Immediately. Here's Why

    Between her savings account balance and some gifted money from her parents, she wound up in a position where she was able to make an all-cash offer on a home earlier this year. My friend pretty much emptied her savings account to be able to forgo a mortgage and purchase her home in cash. As such, she's dipped into her savings account numerous times, and now, she's left with enough cash to cover about a month and a half of expenses.

  • Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $20,000 Into $350,000. Here's How

    The stock market is one of the few means of building significant wealth within one lifetime, even if you're starting out with next to nothing. Indeed, a modest sum of $20,000 could become as much as $350,000 (or more) if you handle things smartly. A proverbial down payment of $20,000 on a comfortable future funded by a nest egg of $350,000 is not only possible but also likely.

  • Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

    Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...

  • These are the 10 major housing markets that just saw the biggest declines in home equity

    As home prices soared in recent years, homeowners enjoyed record levels of tappable home equity, which is the amount of money a homeowner can borrow against while keeping a 20% equity stake. One big reason why tappable equity is down is, of course, that home prices are down.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    Stock splits have been a hot topic this year. Amid the market downturn fueled by economic uncertainty, investors are desperate for good news, and forward stock splits have bullish implications. Building on that, Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge raised his price target on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to $215 in late July, roughly two months after the company completed a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Everything’s Bigger in Texas — Including Taxes, Which Are Outpacing California

    Texas has never lacked self-belief, especially when it comes to touting tax advantages it has over other states. Well, not so fast, Lone Star Staters -- you could be paying higher taxes than even...

  • Avoid Capital Gains Tax When Selling a House

    There's a lot of pride associated with owning property, whether it's a primary home or a vacation bungalow. It's especially rewarding when real estate is properly compensated for. But while a high selling price may be exciting in the moment, … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax When Selling a House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    It's been a tough year for growth stocks. Rising interest rates and a shift in consumer spending have thrown cold water on a number of high-growth names. At the same time, valuations broadly have come down and businesses' growth rates have slowed.

  • Should I sell my house before prices really crash — or wait for the next big real estate boom?

    The housing market is changing fast. Act accordingly.

  • Down 65% From Its High, This Growth Stock Looks Like a No-Brainer

    This year has been a difficult market for Wall Street, with high inflation and rising interest rates as the main culprits. One beaten-down company worth your consideration is Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB). Since peaking at nearly $100 per share last November, Live Oak's stock is down 65% and is priced at a cheap valuation that is hard to ignore.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yielding Passive Income Stocks To Buy With $1,000

    Real estate investing is one way anyone can start making passive income. You don't need a lot of money to begin investing in income-producing real estate: Congress made it accessible to everyone by creating real estate investment trusts (REITs) in 1960. Four top REITs for those seeking to collect passive income are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC).

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Unparalleled Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These highly innovative companies are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Cathie Wood Has 18% of Her Money in These 3 Growth Stocks

    During tricky market conditions, it can be helpful to follow professional investors who are focused on the long term.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among six high-profile stock splits -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Shopify, DexCom, and Palo Alto Networks -- is a clear-cut bargain, as well as a company with serious red flags.