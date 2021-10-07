Swiss FlowBank to Open Crypto ‘Gateways’ Following $11.8M Investment from CoinShares

Sebastian Sinclair
·1 min read

Jersey, Channel Islands-based digital-asset investment firm CoinShares is planning to integrate its crypto technology stack for a new Swiss digital bank following an $11.8 million strategic investment.

CoinShares bought 110,000 shares of FlowBank, a financial institution established in 2020 and licensed by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority. Total shares purchased represent 9.02% of the bank’s enlarged share capital, according to a press release on Thursday.

Beginning next year, the bank said it plans to offer customers the ability to directly buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as other tokenized assets, directly from their FlowBank account.

“This further reinforces FlowBank’s commitment to go beyond the frontiers of traditional investment by providing its customers easy-to-use and trusted gateways to traditional and decentralized finance,” said FlowBank founder and CEO Charles-Henri Sabet.

CoinShares’ business of offering crypto management services and infrastructure has proved profitable for the seven-year-old company. In Q1 of this year, the firm reported a year-on-year increase in comprehensive income of $34.9 million, representing a 338% jump in profit from the year prior. The firm reported a further five-fold increase in profits in August.

“CoinShares’ technology stack has been the backbone of our success since 2015,” said Jean-Marie Mognetti, CoinShares CEO and co-founder. “To date, this infrastructure layer has powered our internal commercial developments.”

CoinShares began trading on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in March following a public offering that raised $17.8 million.

“FlowBank’s and our vision for the banking and investing industries are aligned and will serve as fertile soil for a fruitful partnership,” Mognetti said.

Read more: CoinShares to Buy Elwood’s ETF Index Business for $17M



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK High Court finds that Dubai ruler hacked ex-wife's phone

    The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, hacked the phones of his ex-wife Princess Haya and her attorneys during the legal battle over custody of their two children, Britain’s High Court found Wednesday. Sheikh Mohammed, who is also vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, gave his “express or implied authority” to hack the phones of the princess and her attorneys using Pegasus spyware produced by NSO Group of Israel, the court said. NSO has been at the center of allegations that governments are abusing electronic surveillance technology to spy on political opponents, human rights activists and journalists.

  • Google rivals want EU lawmakers to act via new tech rules

    DuckDuckGo and three other search engine rivals to Google on Thursday urged EU lawmakers to take action against the Alphabet unit via new tech rules, saying they have yet to see positive results from an antitrust ruling against Google. The European Commission in 2018 levied a record 4.24- billion-euro ($5 billion) fine on Google for unfairly using Android to cement the dominance of its search engine and ordered it to ensure a level playing field for rivals. Google subsequently made changes and four months ago said it would let rivals compete for free to be the default search engines on Android devices in Europe.

  • Higher rates set to protect emerging market currencies from Fed taper: Reuters poll

    The shift in global inflation expectations from transitory to sticky will spare emerging market currencies a sell-off in the next few months as central banks consider or deliver near-term interest rate hikes, a Reuters poll of strategists found. While several remain under intense pressure, many emerging market currencies are likely to mark a stronger final quarter of 2021 - as they have in previous years - especially the South African rand, Russian rouble and Thai baht. "The persistency of EM inflation is forcing a reaction from central banks, and while nominal carry for EMFX is rising, real interest rates are struggling to enter positive territory," noted Jonny Goulden, emerging market strategist at JPMorgan.

  • Intel not considering UK chip factory after Brexit

    Boss Pat Gelsinger said the chip-maker would "absolutely" have considered the UK if it was part of the EU.

  • Token of all tokens: Could a $1T coin fix the debt limit?

    Some politicians think they've found a silver bullet for the impasse over the debt limit, except the bullet is made of platinum: Mint a $1 trillion coin, token of all tokens, and use it to flood the treasury with cash and drive Republicans crazy. Donald Trump, to tempt or taunt the GOP? How is this possible when the treasury secretary can't simply print money to pay public debts?

  • Crypto Miners Hoarding Bitcoins as Price Surges Above $55K

    Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital and Hut 8 have all been “hodling” the bitcoin they’ve mined in September.

  • Warren Buffett Loves This High-Yield Dividend Stock. Is it a Buy?

    This specialty company is a high-yield play at nearly 5%, and it's got a very durable business model.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • Wall Street mourns one of stock market’s ‘brightest minds, biggest hearts’ hit by car

    Tobias Levkovich, a prominent analyst, died on Friday at 60, and tributes to the Citigroup equity strategist continue to roll in.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 132% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This semiconductor stock is generating red-hot growth, and some think that will be reflected in the stock price this year.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.

  • Indian rupee hits 5-1/2-month low; bonds fall on oil price surge

    Economists said Moody's upward revision of India's sovereign rating outlook should bode well, particularly for bonds, as it reduces the chances of the country getting downgraded to junk and will aid the government's efforts to get India included in global bond indexes. India imports 80% of its oil requirements and higher crude prices tend to push up domestic inflation. Traders are also cautious ahead of the outcome of the monetary policy's meeting on Friday, which is being closely watched for clues on when the Reserve Bank of India will start its exit from the pandemic-era stimulus.

  • Why DraftKings' Falling Stock Is a Big Problem

    DraftKings is trying to use its stock to acquire the competition, which will be tougher as the stock falls.

  • General Electric's (GE) Haliade-X Prototype Gets Operational

    General Electric's (GE) Haliade-X prototype becomes operational at 14 MW, which generates gross annual energy production of 74 GWh and saves a maximum of 52,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Chinese Estates offers to take firm private after selling stake in debt-ridden China Evergrande at loss

    The family of Hong Kong magnate Joseph Lau Luen-hung is planning to take Chinese Estates Holdings private and on Wednesday offered an 83.5 per cent premium for shares held by minority owners. The family is offering HK$4 apiece to public investors in the Hong Kong-listed company, whose stock closed at HK$2.18 on September 28, the last trading day before it was suspended, according to a stock exchange filing. It will shell out a combined HK$1.9 billion (US$244.9 million) for the shares. Lau's fami

  • This Growth Stock Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2031

    Last year, the pandemic proved the importance of a digital-first business model. More consumers are shopping online and connecting with brands through the internet, and companies that hope to win and maintain customer loyalty need a strong digital presence. With that in mind, PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) should be on your watchlist.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day.

  • Stocks Set to Fall Again: Is This the Secret to Making Money When Markets Plunge?

    Wall Street has been extremely turbulent lately, and on Wednesday morning, investors got another case of the jitters. In premarket trading Wednesday morning as of 8 a.m. EDT, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were down 326 points to 33,857. A key measure of volatility, the CBOE Volatility Index (VOLATILITYINDICES: ^VIX), has seen a couple of its biggest spikes all year come in the last couple of weeks.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.