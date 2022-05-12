Swiss Franc Hits Parity With Dollar for First Time Since 2019

Emily Graffeo, Robert Fullem and Libby Cherry
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss franc weakened to briefly reach parity with the greenback for the first time since late 2019, as the dollar’s role as the preferred haven trade grows amid turmoil in global markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The dollar-franc pair rose as much as 0.6% to 1.0002 on Thursday. The Swiss currency has weakened more than 8% against its US counterpart in 2022.

Risk aversion usually favors the Swiss franc, but the dollar has emerged as the key haven in a more inflationary environment. Traders have been eyeing the rift between the Swiss National Bank, seen as a laggard when it comes to raising interest rates, and the more hawkish Federal Reserve, leaving the franc struggling in recent weeks. Meantime, a gauge of the dollar’s strength is hovering near a two-year high, garnering further support amid turbulence in digital assets and geopolitical tensions.

“The move in USDCHF was largely due to the fact that the downturn in global risk appetite today wasn’t purely isolated to Europe,” said Simon Harvey, head of foreign-exchange analysis at Monex Europe. “This left the dollar as a cleaner haven expression.”

The SNB has allowed the Swiss franc to strengthen in recent months as a means to combat imported inflation.

The bullish trend for the franc against an equally-weighed basket of the euro and the dollar over the last five years “has come to an abrupt end,” said Lee Hardman, MUFG Bank currency strategist. Franc weakness has coincided with building expectations for faster policy tightening from the European Central Bank and the Fed, he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Beyond Meat Sales Fall Short on International Woes, Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Plant-based burger maker Beyond Meat Inc. delivered first-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street’s expectations, underscoring the urgency facing the company as investors grow impatient for signs of improvement. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayKim Orde

  • Metal Demand Seen Surging for Decades on Strength of Energy Transition, World Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand for metals used in everything from wind-turbine blades to batteries will surge for decades to come, driven by efforts to decarbonize the global economy and shift away from fossil fuels, according to the World Bank.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a Da

  • MARA raises $23M from Coinbase Ventures and FTX to build Africa’s portal to the crypto economy

    The use of cryptocurrency in sub-Saharan Africa, particularly among its young people, cannot be overstated. Data from blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis says the region's crypto usage grew 1,200% last year, making it the third-fastest growing cryptocurrency economy. This reflection has led to new upstarts such as MARA, a pan-African crypto exchange platform that wants to "increase the number of Africans who can participate in the crypto economy."

  • European Gas Surges as Germany Clashes With Russia Over Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices jumped as some shipments from Russia were disrupted, and Germany said Moscow was using energy as a weapon in an escalating clash over supply.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First

  • Hong Kong Intervenes to Prop Up Dollar for First Time Since 2019

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong intervened to prop up its currency for the first time since 2019, putting further upward pressure on interest rates in an economy already reeling from strict pandemic border controls and a shaky property market. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a D

  • Three signs we are not in a recession right now

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi explains why the U.S. is not in a recession.

  • Analysis-Jetmakers’ inflation shield no match for soaring costs

    Inflation clauses that determine how much airlines pay for new jets have jumped into a "hyper-escalation" band, pushing up aircraft prices but still leaving manufacturers unable to fully pass on their soaring costs, industry executives told Reuters. The hike to the top inflationary band is a rare move in the industry, potentially triggering a rise in airfares by airlines while manufacturers will also be left out of pocket, experts warned during major gatherings over the past week in Dublin, the centre of the global aviation finance industry. Airlines buy jets at a basic price agreed in confidential negotiations but the final price includes adjustments for inflation during long production waiting times, based on U.S. factory input and labour costs, wherever the planes are built.

  • Down 11.8% in a Week, Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) may be Approaching Value Territory

    The US market lost about 12% last month, and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been affected by dropping 11.8% in the last 7 days. In our analysis, we will review the effect of markets on Apple, as well as explore if the stock is now attractive for investors.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Soar in Europe After Russia Sanctions Energy Companies

    Sanctions on a key Polish pipeline could limit Europe’s ability to import Russian natural gas if Ukrainian pipes go down.

  • UK Money Manager Fasanara Raising New Crypto and Fintech Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- London-based asset manager Fasanara Capital Ltd is raising a new $350 million venture capital fund to invest in financial technology and cryptocurrency companies, giving it fresh cash to seize opportunities at a time when many investors are sitting out reeling markets. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesMore Than $20

  • Coinbase warns users could lose their crypto holdings if the company goes bankrupt

    Coinbase said in its first-quarter earnings report that cryptocurrency assets could become company property in the unlikely event of bankruptcy.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Russia's ruble is the world's top-performing currency against the dollar but traders are revolting against Moscow's capital controls

    The Russian ruble is up more than 11% against the US dollar so far this year, topping the Brazilian real's 9% gain.

  • This Beaten-Down Tech Stock Could Go Parabolic After Crushing Wall Street's Expectations

    Investors seeking to buy a fast-growing company on the cheap should take a closer look at this chipmaker.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought On the Dip

    When an asset or index declines in value by 20% or more for a prolonged period, it's generally considered to be in bear market territory. To address such price drops, some companies (even some of the largest in the world) have sought to create additional shareholder value during downturns through non-operating maneuvers like share buybacks and stock splits. A stock split, for example, won't improve the underlying business on its own.

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Carvana to Wells Fargo.

    Peloton cut nearly 3,000 employees in February, Better.com cut 4,000, and even Facebook parent company Meta has enacted a hiring freeze.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Soar 58% to 97%, According to Wall Street

    You might find it hard to be optimistic about the stock market right now. The Nasdaq Composite index is in a bear market. The S&P 500 is in a correction. Former high-flying growth stocks are especially getting pummeled.

  • Why Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano All Plunged Today

    Crypto as a class is down big, and the popular utility tokens are being sold off in big numbers as well.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.