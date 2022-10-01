Swiss franc not highly valued - SNB's Jordan

FILE PHOTO: 1,000-Swiss-franc banknotes lie in a box at a Swiss bank in Zurich
·2 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss franc is not highly valued despite its nominal rise, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan told a Swiss newspaper, adding the central bank intended to be deliberately vague about how it sees the safe-haven currency.

"In the past, we referred to the Swiss franc as being highly valued or even significantly overvalued in order to give a signal regarding the need for intervention. At the moment, the Swiss franc's valuation is no longer clearly high, and we do not want to comment on every move," he told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung paper in an interview released on Saturday.

His comments come as the SNB focuses on using franc strength to fight inflation after years of currency intervention and negative interest rates to keep a lid on the franc for fear it would cripple the export-dependent economy.

Jordan said he did not see a period of competitive currency appreciation as other central banks adopt the same strategy.

"The yen is at a historic low, the pound sterling has lost significant value and the euro is comparatively weak. I don't see signs of competitive appreciation. The two strong currencies, the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, are considered safe havens," he said.

If the franc appreciates so strongly that the monetary policy environment becomes too restrictive, the SNB will continue to intervene, he said. "But we also do not want to exacerbate the inflation problem with an excessively weak franc. We deliberately do not want to be more specific."

Jordan said the SNB's balance sheet was a policy instrument it could use alongside its policy rate to ensure price stability.

"We are not going to reduce our balance sheet simply because of the sheer size, but if it helps us ensure price stability, of course we will," he said.

Winding down the SNB's balance sheet "will probably take considerable time", he said.

"If we were to sell large amounts of foreign currency holdings immediately, this would create too much appreciation pressure. The most favorable time to sell is when we have inflationary pressure, interest rates are clearly positive and the franc is showing a weakening trend."

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Recommended Stories

  • China's Sept new home prices fall for third straight month - private survey

    New home prices in China fell for the third straight month in September as a mortgage boycott across the country and a slowing economy discouraged potential home buyers, a private survey showed on Saturday. China's property market crisis worsened this summer, with official data showing home prices, sales and investment all falling in August, adding pressure on the world's second-largest economy, which barely grew in the second quarter. Prices in 100 cities fell 0.02% in September from a month earlier, after declines of 0.01% in July and August, respectively, according to a survey by China Index Academy (CIA), one of the country's largest independent real estate research firms.

  • Australia's Optus says 'deeply sorry' for cyberattack

    Australia's second-largest telcoms firm Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications, on Saturday ran a full-page apology in major newspapers for a "devastating" cyberattack 10 days ago and pointed affected customers to a new help site. "We're deeply sorry that a cyberattack has happened on our watch," the company said in the notice. "We will be in touch with customers who have had their passport document number exposed," Optus said on its web site.

  • Crypto lender Celsius not seeking payments for outstanding loans

    New Jersey-based Celsius said no interest or penalties will be assessed post loan maturity, in a filing at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York. Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, with estimated assets and liabilities between $1 billion to $10 billion, with more than 100,000 creditors. The lender also listed a $1.19 billion deficit on its balance sheet and had about 23,000 outstanding loans to retail borrowers totaling $411 million backed by collateral with a market value of $765.5 million in digital assets, as of July 13 this year.

  • S&P 500 Index Bear Market: 2 Blue Chip Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

    The industrial giant is symbolic of the value available in the market now. There's no doubt that its near-term earnings and cash flow projections are under threat. The ongoing issues are lowering GE's earnings potential and pushing out its free cash flow (FCF) generation.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond sales down 28% year over year

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Bed Bath and Beyond.

  • 1 suspect in deaths of Cobb deputies indicted on 9 charges

    Cobb County deputies Marshall Ervin Jr. and Jonathan Koleski were killed while serving a warrant earlier this month.

  • S.Korea, U.S. agree to implement liquidity measures if needed

    SEOUL (Reuters) -The United States and South Korea agreed on Saturday to implement liquidity facilities to stabilise financial markets if needed, Korea's finance ministry said after a teleconference between finance chiefs of the two countries. The won is near its lowest level since March 2009, and has weakened 17% against the surging U.S. dollar so far in 2022, amid a broad sell-off in emerging market currencies as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates. "The two countries are ready to work closely together to implement liquidity facilities when necessary, such as when financial instability is aggravated by the spread of (a) liquidity crunch in major economies, including Korea," the ministry said in a statement after the call between the U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and South Korea finance minister Choo Kyung-ho.

  • Vladimir Putin's rule book makes it impossible to hand land back

    On Friday afternoon Vladimir Putin will sign off on the annexation of four Ukrainian territories.

  • 1-year-old born premature dies from cardiac arrest after Ga. father shoots at her, family says

    Marcus Calhoun has not been charged in connection with his daughter's death, but has been charged with shooting at her and her mother.

  • Kobe Bryant’s top 100 games: No. 3

    In Game 1 of the 2001 WCF versus the Spurs, Kobe Bryant made it painfully clear that he was the NBA's newest megastar.

  • India raises interest rate to 5.90% to tame inflation

    India’s central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.90% in its fourth hike this year and said developing economies were facing challenges of slowing growth, elevated food and energy prices, debt distress and currency depreciation. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das projected inflation at 6.7% in the current fiscal year which runs to next March. June was the sixth consecutive month with inflation above the central bank’s tolerance level of 6%, he said in a statement after a meeting of the bank’s monitoring committee.

  • Kenya Raises Key Interest Rate by 75 Basis Points to 8.25%

    (Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by the biggest margin in more than seven years to anchor inflation expectations at its first policy meeting since newly-elected President William Ruto took power this month.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low

  • Fed’s Daly Says More Hikes Coming, With Extent Dependent on Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said US central bankers will likely continue to raise interest rates this year, though by how much will depend on incoming data.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsPutin Says

  • The Bank of England Just Saved the Stock Market

    The main culprit has been the hawkish Federal Reserve, which not only continued to aggressively raise interest rates but also continues to forecast more big rate hikes ahead this year. The surprising move had nothing to do with any change in policy by the Fed, but can be attributed to a big decision made by the Bank of England, which inadvertently saved the stock market. This has forced the Bank of England to become more restrictive with its policy -- including raising its key benchmark rate, which has been at low levels for many years now.

  • Brainard warns US rates to stay high, notes global impact

    Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Friday that U.S. interest rates will likely have to remain high for an extended period to combat inflation, capping a week of tough rhetoric by Fed officials. In remarks at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Brainard said that international turmoil still threatens to disrupt global supplies of commodities and manufactured parts, a key factor pushing inflation higher. “Weather conditions in several areas, including China, Europe, and the United States, are exacerbating price pressures through disruptions to agriculture, shipping, and utilities,” Brainard said.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks crater as Apple leads losses in broad market sell-off

    U.S. stocks cascaded Thursday — with Apple leading the way down — as renewed recession jitters permeated Wall Street and wiped gains from a fleeting relief bounce in the previous session.

  • India's forex reserve adequacy considered while managing volatile rupee - RBI's Das

    The Reserve Bank of India's interventions in the foreign exchange markets are to maintain macro economic stability and the adequacy of forex reserves is always kept in mind, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a policy speech on Friday. The rupee is a free-floating currency, with a market-driven exchange rate, the governor said, adding that the RBI did not have a fixed exchange rate in mind and intervened only to curb excess volatility. "The aspect of adequacy of forex reserves is always kept in mind," Das added.

  • Fed seen sticking with rate hikes as inflation stays hot

    (Reuters) -Federal Reserve policymakers, who have driven U.S. borrowing costs up faster this year than at any time since the 1980s, got one less reason to slow down on Friday after a government report showed inflation continues to run at a red-hot pace. The personal consumption expenditures price index, the measure by which the Fed targets 2% inflation, rose 6.2% in August from a year earlier, down from 6.4% in July, the Commerce Department reported. Even before the report the Fed was widely expected to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike at its next policy meeting in November.

  • French Inflation Unexpectedly Eases as ECB Weighs Next Move

    (Bloomberg) -- French inflation unexpectedly slowed, part of a diverging price picture among the continent’s top economies as the European Central Bank decides whether to deliver another steep hike in interest rates. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets

  • Fed won’t pull back from rate hikes prematurely, Brainard says

    The Federal Reserve is committed to avoiding pulling back from tight monetary policy prematurely, said Fed Vice Chairman Lael Brainard on Friday.