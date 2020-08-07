    Advertisement

    Swiss government signs agreement with Moderna for COVID-19 vaccine

    FILE PHOTO: Moderna Therapeutics seen during COVID-19 in Massachusetts

    ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland has signed an agreement with Moderna to secure early access to the COVID-19 vaccine the U.S. biotech company is developing, the government said on Friday.

    Switzerland will get 4.5 million doses of the vaccine, enough to vaccinate 2.25 million people if as expected two doses are needed per patient.

    The government is also talking to other vaccine companies and has allocated 300 million Swiss francs ($329 million) to the project.


    (Reporting by John Revill; editing by John Stonestreet)

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.