Banking giant UBS acquiring Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion

2
JAMEY KEATEN and KEN SWEET
·6 min read

GENEVA (AP) — Banking giant UBS is buying its smaller rival Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in global banking, Swiss President Alain Berset announced on Sunday night.

Berset called the announcement “one of great breadth for the stability of international finance. An uncontrolled collapse of Credit Suisse would lead to incalculable consequences for the country and the international financial system.”

The Swiss Federal Council, a seven-member governing body that includes Berset, passed an emergency ordinance that allows the merger to go through without the approval of shareholders.

Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann called the deal “a clear turning point.”

“It is a historic, sad and very challenging day for Credit Suisse, for Switzerland and for the global financial markets,” Lehmann said, adding that the focus is now on the future and in particular on the 50,000 Credit Suisse employees, 17,000 of whom are in Switzerland.

Colm Kelleher, the UBS chairman, hailed the “enormous opportunities” that emerge from the takeover, and highlighted his bank’s “conservative risk culture” –- a subtle swipe at a Credit Suisse culture that’s known for more swashbuckling, riskier gambles on bigger returns. He said the combined group would create a wealth manager with over $5 trillion in total invested assets.

Berset said the council had agreed to guarantee a total of 150 billion francs ($162 billion) of liquidity to Credit Suisse, well beyond the 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) figure that had been announced publicly. But that didn’t appear to be enough.

“We noted that the outflows of liquidity and the volatility of the markets demonstrated that necessary confidence could no longer be restored, and a rapid solution guaranteeing stability was essential.”

Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said the council "regrets that the bank, which was once a model institution in Switzerland and part of our strong location, was able to get into this situation at all.”

The combination of the two biggest and best-known Swiss banks, each with storied histories dating back to the mid-19th century, amounts to a thunderclap for Switzerland’s reputation as a global financial center — leaving it on the cusp of having a single national champion in banking.

While UBS is buying Credit Suisse, UBS officials said they plan to sell off parts of Credit Suisse, or reduce the size of the bank over the coming months and years.

The Swiss central bank has agreed to provide a loan of 100 billion Swiss francs ($108 billion) backed by a federal default guarantee to support the deal, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Berset said the Federal Council — Switzerland’s executive branch — had already been discussing a long-troubled situation at Credit Suisse since the beginning of the year, and held urgent meetings over the last four days amid spiraling concerns about its financial health that caused major swoons in its stock price and raised the specter of the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

Investors and banking industry analysts were still digesting the deal, but one analyst was sour on the news due to the reputational damage the deal might have on Switzerland’s image as a global banking center.

“A country-wide reputation with prudent financial management, sound regulatory oversight, and, frankly, for being somewhat dour and boring regarding investments, has been wiped away,” said Octavio Marenzi, CEO of consulting firm Opimas LLC, in an email.

Marenzi added he expected Switzerland’s direct democracy governmental model is likely to result in court and ballot challenges for this deal, potential leading to more chaos.

Credit Suisse is designated by the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors the global financial system, as one of the world’s globally systemic important banks. This means regulators believe its uncontrolled failure would lead to ripples throughout the financial system not unlike the collapse of Lehman Brothers 15 years ago.

The deal follows the collapse of two large U.S. banks last week that spurred a frantic, broad response from the U.S. government to prevent any further bank panics. Still, global financial markets have been on edge since Credit Suisse's share price began plummeting this week.

Many of Credit Suisse’s problems are unique and do not overlap with the weaknesses that brought down Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, whose failures led to a significant rescue effort by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Federal Reserve. As a result, their downfall does not necessarily signal the start of a financial crisis similar to what occurred in 2008.

The deal caps a highly volatile week for Credit Suisse, most notably on Wednesday when its shares plunged to a record low after its largest investor, the Saudi National Bank, said it wouldn't invest any more money into the bank to avoid tripping regulations that would kick in if its stake rose about 10%.

On Friday, shares dropped 8% to close at 1.86 francs ($2) on the Swiss exchange. The stock has seen a long downward slide: It traded at more than 80 francs in 2007.

Its current troubles began after Credit Suisse reported on Tuesday that managers had identified “material weaknesses” in the bank’s internal controls on financial reporting as of the end of last year. That fanned fears that Credit Suisse would be the next domino to fall.

While smaller than its Swiss rival UBS, Credit Suisse still wields considerable influence, with $1.4 trillion assets under management. The firm has significant trading desks around the world, caters to the rich and wealthy through its wealth management business, and is a major advisor for global companies in mergers and acquisitions. Notably, Credit Suisse did not need government assistance in 2008 during the financial crisis, while UBS did.

Despite the banking turmoil, the European Central Bank on Thursday approved a large, half-percentage point increase in interest rates to try to curb stubbornly high inflation, saying Europe’s banking sector is “resilient,” with strong finances.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said the banks “are in a completely different position from 2008” during the financial crisis, partly because of stricter government regulation.

The Swiss bank has been pushing to raise money from investors and roll out a new strategy to overcome an array of troubles, including bad bets on hedge funds, repeated shake-ups of its top management and a spying scandal involving UBS.

Associated Press Writers Frank Jordans and Emily Schultheis in Berlin, Barbara Ortutay in Oakland, California and Chris Rugaber in Washington D.C. contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • UBS to buy crisis-hit bank Credit Suisse in bid to avoid financial chaos

    Swiss government says bank merger will stabilise markets

  • Kate Middleton & Prince William Share Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Kids George, Charlotte & Louis

    Kate Middleton is getting all the love from her children. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared never-before-seen family photos of Kate with her kiddos, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Instagram to mark Mother's Day, which is celebrated in the UK on March 19.

  • UBS to buy Credit Suisse in Swiss-assisted bid to calm markets

    (Reuters) -UBS will buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) and agreed to assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in global banking. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said they welcomed the announcement by the Swiss authorities to support financial stability. "The capital and liquidity positions of the U.S. banking system are strong, and the U.S. financial system is resilient," they said in a statement, adding they have been in close contact with international counterparts.

  • Factbox: Who are the Ukrainian children at the heart of Putin arrest warrant?

    In its arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, the International Criminal Court accused the Russian president of the war crime of unlawful deportation of people, in particular children, and their unlawful transfer from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. The ICC issued a separate warrant on the same charge for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Russian commissioner for children's rights.

  • Selena Gomez Posts Tribute To Fans After Becoming The Most Followed Woman On Instagram

    "Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you."

  • Bubblegum Paradise, Fuchsia offer picture perfect garden vistas

    So, it goes with Supertunia Vista Bubblegum which is probably the most celebrated plant in history with a trophy case consisting of 323 awards.

  • Trump Arrives at Tulsa Wrestling Tournament Amid Arrest Speculation

    Former US President Donald Trump arrived at a college wrestling tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, March 18, hours after he said he expected to be arrested in connection to alleged hush-money payments made in 2016.Footage by Rowdy Baribeau shows Trump waving and greeting people at the NCAA Wrestling Tournament at the Bank of Oklahoma (BOK) Center in Tulsa on Saturday.Earlier that day, Trump took to Truth Social to say he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, and called for his supporters to take action. “Protest, take our nation back!” Trump wrote.According to reports, the Manhattan grand jury investigation centers on hush-money payments made in 2016 to two women who alleged that they had extramarital encounters with Trump. He denies their accounts of his infidelity. Credit: Rowdy Baribeau via Storyful

  • That Insanely Popular Magnetic Wristband Is Under $13 on Amazon Right Now

    It doesn’t matter if the new dad in your life is an amateur handyman or struggles to assemble the most basic baby furniture, he’s going to love wearing this magnetic wristband. It’ll make him look like a superhero and is practical enough to help dad never lose a screw, washer, nut, bolt or IKEA Allen wrench!

  • Saddam's dilapidated palaces a symbol of conflict

    STORY: This crumbling palace once belonged to Saddam Hussein.The intertwined Arabic letters for S and H are one of the last reminders in the once-imposing Lake Palace, named for an artificial lake that no longer exists.Saad al-Wazzan is a local civil society activist."The previous regime under Saddam Hussein wanted to have several locations to run the country, as Iraq was going through wars and siege. Many presidential locations were built, including this one. These locations served as spots to run the state, host some presidents, and for rest."Twenty years after the U.S.-led invasion, the palace is just one of many that stands in ruins. While U.S. forces had used some of Iraq’s palaces as bases, all facilities were handed over to Iraqi authorities in 2011, according to officials.Some facilities like the Lake Palace have also endured two decades of looting and shelling, including by Islamic State militants.Renovations have begun on some sites, like the Tahaddi palace.Part of the building is already being used by the University of Mosul, while another will be used as a museum.But a full renovation is being hampered by a lack of resources.That means many of Mosul’s palaces will remain in ruins, a symbol of the destruction and decades of conflict.

  • Defending champ Ohio State, Wisconsin advance in Frozen Four

    Sloane Matthews, Makenna Webster and Hadley Hartmetz each scored and defending champion Ohio State eased by Northeastern 3-0 on Friday in the NCAA women's Frozen Four. Top-seeded Ohio State (33-5-2) seeks its second championship in program history on Sunday against Wisconsin in an all-WCHA final. The Badgers (28-10-2) will play for their seventh championship.

  • Saints host former LSU, Raiders tight end Foster Moreau on a free agent visit

    The Saints hosted former LSU and Raiders tight end Foster Moreau on a free agent visit, per ESPN's Field Yates. He previously met with the Bengals:

  • Kate Middleton Wore a Teal Coat Dress and a *Giant* Clover Brooch to St. Patrick’s Day Parade

    Behold: The least subtle royal accessory of all time.

  • Big Banks Best Positioned to Weather Crisis: Morningstar

    The banking crisis has hit bank stocks hard, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank stock Index dropping 28% since March 3.

  • This Cash-Gushing Semiconductor Stock Just Hiked Its Dividend 23% -- and Plans to Double It in a Few Years

    When the economy gets wobbly, semiconductor stocks tend to struggle. After all, semiconductor companies have historically been cyclical, with booming sales when times are good -- as they were through much of the pandemic -- and busting when demand dries up. Consumer electronics chips are facing the dual headwinds of a gap in demand after many loaded up with a new phone or PC two years ago, and economic challenges caused by the Federal Reserve rapidly raising interest rates.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Want to Rack Up $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These supercharged income stocks, with an average yield of 11.47%, can generate $500 every three months from an initial investment of $17,500.

  • UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion - FT

    UBS will pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources. The Swiss National Bank has agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse as part of the deal, the FT added, citing two people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.

  • I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

    With inflation high and the market flailing, it can be challenging to figure out the best things to do with your money. "During economic downturns, it can be tempting to sell off your investment and...

  • Want $3,300 in Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The company focuses on providing financing to middle-market businesses. Ares Capital's portfolio currently includes 466 companies. Like all BDCs registered as regulated investment companies, Ares Capital returns at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders to avoid paying federal taxes.

  • The Fed is about to release its first policy decision since 3 banks collapsed. Here's what high-profile commentators and analysts say it will do.

    Another rate hike? A pause? Here's what some financial heavyweights see the Fed doing with interest rates as fears of a banking crisis grow.