Swiss to hold news conference amid Credit Suisse troubles

2
The Associated Press
·3 min read

Swiss leaders are holding a news conference Sunday night following several media reports that banking giant UBS is believed to be in talks to acquire its smaller rival Credit Suisse in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in global banking.

The Federal Council, the seven-member governing body that includes Swiss President Alain Berset, is expected to announce that UBS is acquiring Credit Suisse in a potential deal brokered by the Swiss government.

Credit Suisse is designated by the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors the global financial system, as one of the world’s globally systemic important banks. This means regulators believe its uncontrolled failure would lead to ripples throughout the financial system not unlike the collapse of Lehman Brothers 15 years ago.

Sunday's news conference follows the collapse of two large U.S. banks last week that spurred a frantic, broad response from the U.S. government to prevent any further bank panics. Still, global financial markets have been on edge since Credit Suisse's share price began plummeting this week.

The 167-year-old Credit Suisse already received a $50 billion (54 million Swiss francs) loan from the Swiss National Bank, which briefly caused a rally in the bank's stock price. Yet the move did not appear to be enough to stem an outflow of deposits, according to news reports.

Still, many of Credit Suisse’s problems are unique and do not overlap with the weaknesses that brought down Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, whose failures led to a significant rescue effort by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Federal Reserve. As a result, their downfall does not necessarily signal the start of a financial crisis similar to what occurred in 2008.

The deal caps a highly volatile week for Credit Suisse, most notably on Wednesday when its shares plunged to a record low after its largest investor, the Saudi National Bank, said it wouldn't invest any more money into the bank to avoid tripping regulations that would kick in if its stake rose about 10%.

On Friday, shares dropped 8% to close at 1.86 francs ($2) on the Swiss exchange. The stock has seen a long downward slide: It traded at more than 80 francs in 2007.

Its current troubles began after Credit Suisse reported on Tuesday that managers had identified “material weaknesses” in the bank’s internal controls on financial reporting as of the end of last year. That fanned fears that Credit Suisse would be the next domino to fall.

While smaller than its Swiss rival UBS, Credit Suisse still wields considerable influence, with $1.4 trillion assets under management. The firm has significant trading desks around the world, caters to the rich and wealthy through its wealth management business, and is a major advisor for global companies in mergers and acquisitions. Notably, Credit Suisse did not need government assistance in 2008 during the financial crisis, while UBS did.

Despite the banking turmoil, the European Central Bank on Thursday approved a large, half-percentage point increase in interest rates to try to curb stubbornly high inflation, saying Europe’s banking sector is “resilient,” with strong finances.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said the banks “are in a completely different position from 2008” during the financial crisis, partly because of stricter government regulation.

The Swiss bank has been pushing to raise money from investors and roll out a new strategy to overcome an array of troubles, including bad bets on hedge funds, repeated shake-ups of its top management and a spying scandal involving UBS.

  • UBS Close to Deal to Buy Credit Suisse for Over $2 Billion

    The deal—a substantial discount to Credit Suisse’s $8 billion market value as of Friday—was engineered by Swiss regulators and is designed to restore trust in the banking system.

  • UBS To Buy Credit Suisse in $2 Billion All Stock Deal

    UBS will absorb Credit Suisse in a $2 billion all stock deal brokered by the government that was pulled together to prevent the latter embattled bank from failing.

  • UBS offers to buy Credit Suisse for up to $1 billion - FT

    The proposed all-share deal between Switzerland's two biggest banks is set to be signed as soon as Sunday evening, the report said, adding that the deal will be priced at a fraction of Credit Suisse's closing price on Friday. An offer was made on Sunday morning with a price of 0.25 Swiss francs ($0.27) a share to be paid in UBS stock, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. UBS has also insisted on a 'material adverse change' that voids the deal in the event its credit default spreads jump by 100 basis points or more, the report added.

  • UBS Agrees to Buy Credit Suisse (Reports)

    An agreement between the two Swiss banks has been reached, according to Bloomberg News and the Financial Times.

  • Analysis-Asset concerns weigh on U.S. regional bank deal talks

    Some U.S. regional banks' efforts to raise capital and allay fears about their health are running up against concerns from potential buyers and investors about looming losses in their assets, five sources with knowledge of the discussions said. First Republic Bank and PacWest Bancorp are among the banks that have been speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank this month amid a flight of depositors, sources have said. First Republic's shares have fallen 80% since March 8, when the crisis started, while PacWest shares are down 65%.

  • Credit Suisse’s Riskiest $17 Billion Bonds in Limbo After Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferMidsize US Banks Ask FDIC to Insure Deposits for Two YearsCredit Suisse’s First Boston Plan in Doubt Amid Crisis TalksCredit Suisse Talks Extend Into Sunday as Markets Await DealCredit Suisse Group AG’s $17.3 billion stack of its riskiest bonds is on a knife-edge as investors await details of UBS Group AG’s deal to buy the troubled lender

  • The Federal Reserve must choose between inflation and market chaos

    Will policymakers raise interest rates as planned?

  • Cathie Wood Calls One Reaction to SVB Collapse 'Disturbing'

    Cathie Wood is perplexed. The Ark Invest CEO appeared on Fox Business Channel March 17 to offer her view on what she is disturbed about regarding a response to the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse. "What is disturbing to me, is to hear Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian and others say, 'well, 25 basis points, (at least) it won't be 50 basis points,'" Wood said.

  • Credit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferMidsize US Banks Ask FDIC to Insure Deposits for Two YearsCredit Suisse’s First Boston Plan in Doubt Amid Crisis TalksCredit Suisse Talks Extend Into Sunday as Markets Await DealUBS Group AG is offering to buy Credit Suisse Group AG for as much as $1 billion, a deal that the troubled Swiss firm is pushing back on with backing from its big

  • UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion - FT

    UBS will pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources. The Swiss National Bank has agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse as part of the deal, the FT added, citing two people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.

  • UBS close to finalizing deal to buy Credit Suisse -source

    UBS is close to finalizing a deal to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The Credit Suisse chair declined to comment when reached on his cell phone. The Swiss National Bank agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse, the FT said.

  • The Fed is about to release its first policy decision since 3 banks collapsed. Here's what high-profile commentators and analysts say it will do.

    Another rate hike? A pause? Here's what some financial heavyweights see the Fed doing with interest rates as fears of a banking crisis grow.

  • If the Feds fail to find big banks to buy SVB and Signature, the likeliest buyers are the one group they don’t want to sell to

    The FDIC is still trying to sell the bank, which is having trouble finding a buyer.

  • Braced for Monday: Markets and investors on edge as UBS moves closer to reported $1 billion all-share deal for Credit Suisse.

    A Sunday report in the Financial Times said the offer price would be 0.25 Swiss francs a share, well below Credit Suisse's Friday closing price of 1.86 Swiss francs on Friday.

