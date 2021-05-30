Swiss motorcyclist Dupasquier dies following Moto3 crash

  • Teammates of 19 years-old Swiss pilot Jason Dupasquier pay a minute of silence in his memory prior to the start of the Motogp Grand Prix of Italy at the Mugello circuit, in Scarperia, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Dupasquier died Sunday after being hospitalized Saturday, at the Florence hospital following his crash during the qualifying practices of the Moto3. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Italy Moto3 Dupasquier

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Swiss motorcycle rider Jason Dupasquier has died following a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, the Careggi Hospital in Florence announced Sunday. He was 19.

“Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries,” MotoGP said in a statement.

Dupasquier was involved in an accident with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of Saturday’s session, which was immediately red-flagged.

Dupasquier appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki, while a visibly shocked Alcoba later said on television that he thought he had also gone over the Swiss rider’s legs.

He was treated on the track for approximately 30 minutes before a helicopter landed and airlifted him to a hospital in Florence.

Dupasquier’s team, Prustel GP, did not take part in Sunday’s race, while his fellow Swiss rider Tom Luthi pulled out of the Moto2 contest.

Dupasquier was in his second season in MotoGP’s lightweight class and was in the top 10 in the overall standings heading into the weekend.

The MotoGP grid staged a one-minute silence ahead of Sunday’s 23-lap race, which was won by world championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

Following his victory, the French rider stopped at the scene of Dupasquier’s accident before pointing to the sky. He then waved a Swiss flag on the podium in Dupasquier’s honour.

“It was tough because when you do the one-minute silence, the emotion is coming really quick and it is difficult to stay focused,” said the 22-year-old Quartararo. “We got the win and that one was for Jason and his family.”

Tributes flooded in from other riders, as well as from across the world of motorsport.

Formula One tweeted: “No words can ever describe the pain of such a loss. Our thoughts are with Jason’s family, friends and the entire MotoGP community.”

Many F1 teams and drivers also took to social media to express their condolences.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who secured pole position at last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, tweeted: “Rest in peace, Jason.”

