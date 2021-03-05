Swiss mull 'burqa ban' in vote centering on security, rights

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Kurds living in Switzerland stage a protest on the Kirchenfeld bridge after clashes with Turkish nationalists in downtown Bern, Switzerland. At a time when seemingly everyone in Europe is wearing masks to battle COVID-19, the Swiss go to the polls Sunday, March 7, 2021 to vote on a long-laid proposal to ban face-coverings like niqabs and burqas worn by some Muslim women or by protesters in ski masks or bandannas. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP, File)
JAMEY KEATEN
·3 min read

GENEVA (AP) — At a time when seemingly everyone in Europe is wearing masks to battle COVID-19, the Swiss go to the polls Sunday to vote on a long-laid proposal to ban face-coverings, both the niqabs and burqas worn by a few Muslim women in the country and the ski masks and bandannas used by protesters.

The issue strikes at the intersection of religious freedom, security, the economy and women’s rights.

Critics say the proposal “Yes to a ban on covering the face” is an ironic throwback to a time not long ago when violent extremism was a greater concern than global pandemic, and say it would unfairly stigmatize Muslims who wear full face-covering burqas or niqabs, which have open slits for the eyes, in Switzerland.

Proponents, including populist, right-wing movements behind the idea, say it’s needed to combat what they consider a sign of the oppression of women and to uphold a basic principle that faces should be shown in a free society like that of the rich Alpine democracy.

The issue is one of three measures on national ballots in the vote culminating Sunday — most voters in Switzerland cast ballots by mail – as part of the latest installment of regular Swiss referendums that give voters a direct say in policymaking.

Other proposals would create an “e-ID” to improve security of online transactions — an idea that has run afoul of privacy advocates — and a free-trade deal with Indonesia, which is opposed by environmentalists who have concerns about palm oil plantations on the archipelago in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

The face-covering measure has come to be known colloquially as the “burqa ban." It would put Switzerland in line with countries like Belgium and France that have already enacted similar measures. Two Swiss regions also already have such bans.

One campaign poster presented by the Swiss People’s Party — a populist, right-wing party that is the leading faction in parliament and has strongly backed the measure — features a caricatured image of the scowling eyes of a woman in a burqa above the words: “Stop Islamic Radicalism.”

A coalition of left-leaning parties have put up signs that read: “Absurd. Useless. Islamophobic.”

Support appears to have been eroding, but the vote is expected to be tight. An initial poll for public broadcaster SSR by the gfs.bern agency in January found more than half of voters backed the proposal, but a second poll published on Feb. 24 showed the figures had dipped to under half. Some remain undecided.

The Swiss government opposes the measure, arguing that it could crimp economic development: Most Muslim women who wear such veils in Switzerland are visitors from well-heeled Persian Gulf states, who are often drawn to bucolic Swiss lakeside cities. The justice minister insists existing laws work just fine.

The measure would make it punishable by fines to cover the face in public in places like restaurants, sports stadiums, public transport or simply walking in the street — though exceptions are made for religious, security and health reasons, as well as for the Swiss traditional Carnival celebrations.

A counter-proposal would require people to show their faces if requested to do so by authorities.

It’s another indication how Switzerland is grappling with security issues and cultures and people from abroad. In the past, Swiss voters have approved a ban on the construction of minarets in the Alpine country whose flag carries the cross.

Andreas Tunger-Zanetti, a researcher who heads the Center for Religious Studies at the University of Lucerne, estimates at most a few dozen Muslim women wear full-face coverings in the country of 8.5 million people, and says the issue is really about Switzerland's take on religion and ability to “cope with diversity.”

Recommended Stories

  • Show evidence for masks in class or drop the measure, Gavin Williamson told

    The Education Secretary has been told to publish the scientific evidence that shows face masks in the classroom are necessary or reverse the measure. The recommendation for secondary pupils to wear masks during lessons “significantly undermines” the Government’s insistence that it is a “national priority” to educate children, according to a letter signed by hundreds of medics, academics, teachers and parents. The letter, organised by the parent campaign group UsForThem, points out that the Prime Minister has previously described face masks in the classroom as “nonsensical” and said that “you can’t teach with face coverings and you can’t expect people to learn with face coverings.” It comes amid growing pressure on the Government over its latest guidance on masks, which says they should be worn by secondary pupils in lessons if it is impossible to keep two metres apart. Signatories of the open letter to Gavin Williamson include Dennis Hayes, emeritus professor of education at Derby University, Ellen Townsend, professor of psychology at Nottingham University, as well as the former Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption. “Upon what evidence is your department relying in order to recommend that masks in classrooms are today necessary – rather than ‘nonsensical’ – now that the four most vulnerable groups have ‘substantial protection’,” the letter asks. The signatories say that unless the scientific evidence can be published to justify the measure and unless it can be shown that the intervention has been “properly evaluated for potential harms to both psychological and physical health”, it must be reversed. The letter, whose signatories also include the tennis player Tim Henman, goes on to point out that there “appears to have been little or no consideration” given to the negative outcomes of face masks being worn in classrooms. Separately, Boris Johnson is facing a Tory backlash over face masks in the classroom, with 32 MPs demanding that the measure is dropped after Easter. A group of Tories have written a private letter to the Prime Minister, urging him to ensure that face masks are no longer a requirement in the classroom following the Easter break. A Government spokesperson said: “We are recommending that secondary school and college students wear face coverings where social distancing cannot be maintained as a temporary measure to provide additional reassurance and protection against the transmission of the virus. “We have committed to reviewing this recommendation by Easter, and in line with all decision-making throughout the pandemic, will follow the best available scientific and public health advice at the time.”

  • For Washington State's Abogidi, basketball is a global game

    After Washington State freshman Efe Abogidi sank a 3-pointer to seal a triple-overtime win over Stanford, teammate Aljaž Kunc said “there's more to come” from the 19-year-old Nigerian. The high-flying Abogidi, who plays forward and center for the Cougars, was grounded for more than two years after badly injuring his left knee in a June 2017 game at the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia. Abogidi has started all 26 games for the Cougars (14-12, 7-12), averaging 8.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game as they prepare for the Pac-12 Tournament.

  • AP PHOTOS: At a kosher food maker, a special Passover run

    On a food production floor on Long Island, steam rises from a blue metal barrel filled with scalding water for dipping cooking implements, and a worker runs boiling water through and over machinery. Overseeing and inspecting it all, clad in rubber gloves and blue surgical masks with netting covering their hair and beards, are two rabbis tasked with ensuring that the production line and foods made here meet the strict kosher requirements of Passover.

  • Sims leads No. 15 Texas past No. 16 Oklahoma 69-65

    Smart was recovering from COVID-19 and Sims was among several Longhorns who were unavailable when the Sooners won the first matchup by a point. Both were available for the rematch, and Sims matched season highs with 16 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 15 Texas beat No. 16 Oklahoma 69-65 on Thursday night.

  • White House Residence Staffer Saw An Immediate Difference Between Trumps, Bidens

    "It’s like night and day," the White House worker told The New Yorker.

  • Changed The Game: Meet the radical agent-activist behind sports’ most inspiring stories

    Lindsay Kagawa Colas was pivotal in the WNBA's 'Vote Warnock' campaign and became more than an agent to Maya Moore as she worked to free Jonathan Irons.

  • Syracuse happy for break before ACC Tournament

    Syracuse won the last two games on its revised regular-season schedule to remain in the hunt for a bid to the NCAA Tournament. ''We've been going really hard,'' Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said after a convincing 64-54 win over Clemson on Wednesday night. An afterthought at best after road losses last week to Duke and Georgia Tech, the Orange (15-8, 9-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) have clawed their way back into the postseason picture after also beating North Carolina 72-70, on Monday night.

  • UConn's Bueckers is Big East player, freshman of the year

    UConn freshman guard Paige Bueckers was named the Big East's player and freshman of the year on Thursday, joining Maya Moore in 2007-08 as the only women's basketball players to earn both honors in the same season. Bueckers leads the top-ranked Huskies in scoring (19.8 points per game), assists (6.2 per game) and steals (2.4 per game), while shooting 47.6% from 3-point range.

  • China says to promote U.S. business ties on basis of 'mutual respect'

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged on Friday to promote business ties with the United States based on "mutual respect" that benefit both countries. The world's two largest economies have been at odds over trade and economic policy, especially when it comes to U.S. efforts to restrict tech exports to China and tariffs both have put on each others goods. This week, President Joe Biden singled out a "growing rivalry with China" as a key challenge facing the United States, with his top diplomat describing the Asian country as "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century.

  • Flames fire coach Geoff Ward, replace him with Darryl Sutter

    The Calgary Flames fired coach Geoff Ward on Thursday night and replaced him with Darryl Sutter, who will lead the team for the second time. The Flames announced the moves shortly after Ward coached the Flames to a 7-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Calgary went 11-11-2 under Ward this season.

  • Virginia U.S. senators send White House list of candidates for U.S. Attorney posts

    Virginia's U.S. Senate Democrats said on Wednesday they were submitting four potential candidates to the White House to be considered for the state's top two federal prosecutor posts. In a letter to President Joe Biden, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said they were recommending John Hall, a prominent litigator at the law firm Covington & Burling, and veteran federal prosecutor Jessica Aber as candidates for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

  • Baker Mayfield tweets he 'almost 100 percent' saw a UFO in Texas

    Cleveland, come get your QB.

  • Judge in Derek Chauvin Trial Says Only One of George Floyd’s Family Members Can Be in Court; Other Stories Come Out About Cop’s Use of Force

    The presiding judge in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop captured on video kneeling on George Floyd’s neck until he died last year, has ruled that only one of the victim’s family members can attend the trial proceedings.

  • Why Meghan's use of 'The Firm' is causing such controversy

    Meghan said The Firm was 'perpetuating falsehoods' about her and Harry.

  • UK's Johnson says Brexit problems in Northern Ireland are solvable

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the latest problems surrounding Brexit and Northern Ireland could be solved with good will and common sense. The EU promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal. "I am sure that with a bit of good will and common sense that all these technical problems are eminently solvable," Johnson said in a pooled interview during a trip to north east England.

  • Capitol rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk yells in court over pre-trial jailing: ‘It’s not fair!’

    Richard Barnett, 60, of Arkansas faces federal charges including disorderly conduct in a capitol building

  • White House admits Biden cannot force people to wear masks or get vaccines as Texas and Mississippi drop safeguards

    With Republican governors in Texas and Mississippi rolling back Covid-related public health safeguards, the Joe Biden administration has recognised the stark reality when it comes to overseeing the pandemic response: There’s only so much the White House can do. On Wednesday, Mr Biden was highly critical of Governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Tate Reeves of Mississippi, who have both decided to dispense with mask mandates in their states and limitations on businesses, including restaurants that had previously been forced to operate at reduced capacity.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • ‘Deeply uncomfortable’: Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett says she had to ‘get out of the room’

    Charlotte Bennett has discussed her accusations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo as the state’s attorney general moves forward with an investigation into allegations from three women. COMING UP: @NorahODonnell sits down with former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Charlotte Bennett, who is accusing the governor of sexual harassment.

  • 'This Is Not a Shelter.' Ceyenne Doroshow on Providing Free, Safe Space for LGBTQ People in Need

    "Letting us create what we know is going to save our community." Ceyenne Doroshow founded Gays and Lesbians Living in a Transgender Society, or G.L.I.T.S., in 2015 to help trans and sex-worker communities with issues like housing and health care. In response, Doroshow and her team at G.L.I.T.S. began fund­raising; they bailed LGBTQIA+ inmates out of COVID-ravaged jails and housed them in safe Airbnb rentals; secured rent money for the Black trans community; and ultimately bought a $2 million 12-unit residential building that would be a free safe place for Black trans folks to live.