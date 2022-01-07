Swiss National Bank increases annual profit as stock markets boom

A general view of the building of the Swiss National Bank in Zurich
·2 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank expects to make a profit of around 26 billion Swiss francs ($28.22 billion) for 2021, the central bank said in its provisional results on Friday, as booming stock markets throughout the year added billions to the value of its foreign currency investments.

The SNB made a profit of just under 26 billion francs on its foreign currency positions, which include nearly 1 trillion francs worth of stocks and bonds bought during its long campaign to weaken the Swiss franc.

The central bank suffered a valuation loss of 100 million francs from its gold holdings, offset by a 1 billion franc profit from its Swiss franc positions, mainly the negative interest rates it charges commercial banks to hold money overnight.

As a result, its annual profit is expected to be higher than the 20.9 billion francs profit it made for 2020.

The performance means the SNB will pay an unchanged dividend of 15 francs per share, the legal maximum. It will also make a maximum payout of 6 billion francs to the Swiss government and regional authorities under a new agreement signed last year.

The SNB will release final profit figures in March.

It gave no details of its fourth-quarter performance, where the appreciation of the Swiss franc likely reduced the valuation gains from its foreign currency investments.

The franc rose against both the euro and dollar between October and December, hitting its highest level against the common currency since mid-2015.

This currency movement will have reduced gains from higher stock values when translated back to francs.

Still, UBS economist Alessandro Bee reckoned the SNB's share portfolio gains more than compensated for the higher value of the franc.

Bee estimated the central bank made a valuation gain of roughly 35 billion francs in 2021 from its stock market holdings, which includes stakes in Starbucks, Apple and other U.S. tech giants.

($1 = 0.9212 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Michael Shields)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BHP Cuts More Jobs at Water-Stressed Chilean Copper Mine

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group took another step in downsizing its smallest copper mine in Chile as it approaches the expiry of permits and grapples to regain access to underground water supplies.The Cerro Colorado mine cut 35 direct jobs, owner BHP said in a statement Thursday. The cutbacks are part of a so-called de-escalation plan launched in 2020 as production and ore quality decline, with the mine’s environmental license scheduled to expire at the end of next year. At the same time, Cerro Colorad

  • Trump Financier in Last-Ditch Move to Salvage Hydrogen SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Patrick Orlando, the financier helping take Donald Trump’s digital venture public, is making a last-ditch effort to stave off the liquidation of one of his other blank-check companies. Orlando’s Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. is asking investors for permission to extend the SPAC’s one-year lifespan, which is due to expire at the end of this week. A shareholder meeting will be held Friday to vote on Benessere’s request to extend the deadline for completing a deal until July 7,

  • Stocks, Futures Edge Up as Focus Turns to Payrolls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures and Asian stocks rose Friday as investor focus turned to upcoming data from the American labor market. Treasuries steadied after declining all week.Shares climbed in Hong Kong and South Korea but slipped in Japan. S&P 500 futures saw modest gains. The U.S. benchmark closed little changed after a drop of almost 2% Wednesday that was sparked by Federal Reserve meeting minutes that suggested the central bank is ready to raise rates sooner and higher than previously expec

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat Has a Simple Plan for Growth

    This bellwether net lease REIT makes sure that it has an advantage in this key area by being selective.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet, Regardless of Market Conditions

    The economy has waxed and waned during the past 28 years, but this 4%-yielding dividend stock hasn't wavered one bit.

  • The Metaverse Is Crashing! Why These 3 Crypto Tokens Nosedived Today

    Metaverse-related cryptocurrencies are getting kicked in the pants today. Yesterday's news that investors and traders are now factoring in a shrinking Federal Reserve balance sheet, the tapering of bond purchases, and the eventual rate hikes this year has investors in high-growth assets concerned. Metaverse cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) and Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) dropped more than 16% over the 24 hours ended 11 a.m. ET.

  • Arm investigates suspicious payments at Chinese joint venture

    One of Britain's biggest technology companies is investigating suspicious payments to senior executives at its Chinese joint venture, presenting a potential complication to its $40bn (£30bn) takeover by a US rival.

  • 4 Solid Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Soaring Demand

    Growing demand for microchip stocks is helping the semiconductor industry which is likely to benefit stocks like stocks like MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Microchip Technology (MCHP).

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    While looking for stocks to quadruple over the next eight years may sound overwhelming, the 19% annualized growth rate that this equates to makes it seem much more reasonable. Furthermore, by exploring the intersection of solid moats, high sales growth rates, and budding profitability, we can find companies that have positioned themselves beautifully for the long term. Led by its founder Anthony Wood, streaming juggernaut Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has seen its share price tumble around 50% in the last six months.

  • Google boosted base pay for 4 top execs to $1 million and handed them up to $34 million in stock, weeks after employees raised concerns about pay and inflation

    All four will also "participate in a maximum $2,000,000 annual bonus program," according to SEC filings.

  • Gaming Billionaire’s Wealth Plunge Accelerates to $10 Billion After Tencent Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The man who once was Singapore’s richest person has had one of the world’s biggest wealth plunges.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapForrest Li, the chairman and chief executive officer of Sea Ltd., h

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Starting rich isn't a requirement to become rich from investments in the stock market. A simple $5,000 stock purchase in the right company can be all that it takes -- if it's the right company. Twenty years ago, it wasn't obvious to everyone that Amazon would become the company is it before it became, well, Amazon.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With High Growth Potential

    January is starting off on something of a down note. Stocks have declined in the year’s first few trading sessions, with the Nasdaq leading the fall. There’s an acknowledgement of some known headwinds that may hit this year – inflation is rising and can’t be ignored, and in response, the Fed is likely to raise rates later this year. The picture isn’t all bad. Francis Gannon, a chief investment officer from Royce Investment Partners, sees a bright spot emerging from the current environment: “The

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Soar 61% to 99% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts really love Sea Limited (NYSE: SE). The consensus 12-month price target for the stock reflects an upside potential of close to 99% above the current share price. Sea's biggest shareholder doesn't appear to be as optimistic.