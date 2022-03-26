Swiss National Bank's Jordan: euro-franc parity not economically important

FILE PHOTO: Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Jordan addresses a news conference in Bern, Switzerland
·1 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank believes the Swiss franc's increase in value to above parity versus the euro is unlikely to have a significant impact economically, Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview broadcast on Saturday.

The currency has surged as investors sought safe-haven assets during the Ukraine war, briefly rising above 1 franc to one euro before weakening to around 1.02 francs to the euro. A year ago, a euro bought 1.10 francs.

"From an economic perspective, it's not got a big importance," Jordan told SRF when asked if the franc rising above parity was a level the central bank would fight.

"We don't give any forecasts where the exchange rate will go, but what's important is, we don't just look at the euro but all currencies together...and also the inflation differences, that's very important."

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • EU recovery fund could be repurposed over Ukraine - German Finance Minister

    The European Union recovery fund set up to help the bloc recover from the COVID-19 pandemic could be repurposed in light of the war in Ukraine, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner was quoted as saying on Saturday. "In view of the changed situation, I'm open to prioritising the available funds," Lindner told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper. In an unprecedented move to prevent economic fragmentation due to the pandemic, EU countries agreed in 2020 to jointly borrow 800 billion euros ($878 billion) to spend on rebuilding their economies to be greener and more digitised.

  • Should You Wait for Prices to Come Down to Buy a Home? Here's What Barbara Corcoran Thinks

    To say that today's housing market is loaded with inflated home prices would perhaps be an understatement. In 2021, home prices rose 18.8%, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. Home prices may be sky-high today, but there's a good chance they'll continue to climb.

  • AT&T Sets More Details For WarnerMedia Spinoff Ahead Of Discovery Merger

    AT&T has firmed up more details of its spinoff of WarnerMedia, which is poised to combine with Discovery in a $43 billion merger. In an SEC filing, the telecom giant said it will issue its shareholders a special dividend on April 5. For each share of AT&T common stock, holders will get 0.24 share in […]

  • This mega homebuilder is having trouble finding garage doors, cabinets and windows

    KB Home talks about supply chain challenges.

  • Putin wants the West to defeat the purpose of its own sanctions

    Putin is insisting that the US, the UK and the EU pay for their Russian gas purchases with rubles—a strategy to force the West to dilute the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow.

  • There's No Better Time to Buy This Dividend Stock

    Stocks that generate solid dividends play a key role in a portfolio, but dividend income has become even more important to investors in this period of market volatility and uncertainty. Or the dividend can be reinvested in the stock -- which, in times like this, could be at a discounted price. The other attractive quality about a good dividend stock is that it is typically a long-established, stable, often blue-chip company that might be boring when the market is hot but looks good in times like these.

  • China Sees ‘Unprecedented’ Capital Outflow Since War, IIF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, marking a “very unusual” shift in global capital flows in emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambl

  • Cathie Wood Buys Into a Biotech With a Covid Connection

    A biotech that's caught asset manager Cathie Wood's attention recently received FDA emergency authorization for a test of Covid antibodies.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Pop

    It's easy to get discouraged when, despite last week's bounce, stocks are still seemingly struggling. The conflict in Ukraine isn't cooling off, and several interest rate hikes are clearly in our future.

  • These 3 Stocks Aren't Large Caps Yet, but They Each Could Make $1 Billion in Sales in 2022

    Many years ago, it was decided that the definition of a "small cap" should be a company with a valuation under $2 billion. In this roundtable, three Fool contributors were asked to focus on healthcare companies with market caps under $10 billion, and pick out ones that they expect can deliver $1 billion in sales in 2022. Taylor Carmichael (Vir Biotechnology): With just a $3.3 billion market cap, Vir transitioned last year from being a risky clinical-stage biotech without any drugs on the market into a world-beater than has already brought in $1 billion in sales.

  • The US dollar's global standing as the top reserve currency has lost ground to China's yuan and others, says IMF

    The dollar share of international reserves has declined over the past two decades, while the yuan has gained ground, according to an IMF report.

  • Convinced the stock market’s next two years will be like the past two? Don’t bet on it.

    MARK HULBERT Don’t fall into the trap of believing the U.S. stock market’s spectacular return over the past two years represents the new normal. Not only will the market’s return in coming months likely be a lot lower than it was over the past two years, the odds are good that its return will be well-below average.

  • This Homeownership Expense Could End Up Costing More Than Your Mortgage

    When purchasing a property, many homeowners focus on how much their mortgage will cost them. This makes a lot of sense, since a home loan is the most obvious expense you'll incur -- and since you'll need to shop around and apply for a mortgage to move forward with buying. In fact, depending where you live and how much you borrowed, it's very possible there could be another even larger expense you're left with: your property tax bill.

  • The U.S. Dollar’s Dominance Is Being Stealthily Eroded

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar’s share of global reserve currencies has been in steady decline over the past 20 years as central banks turn to nontraditional currencies, including the renminbi, to diversify their holdings.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Myst

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/24: Intel, Marvell, Nvidia

    Jim Cramer says fund managers are looking for stocks that have been beaten down bug, but still represent value.

  • Why Cardano Ripped More Than 30% Higher This Week

    One of the biggest movers in the crypto market over the past seven days has been Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA). In fact, as of 12:15 p.m. ET, this token has soared 30.4% over this time frame, marking the largest move among all top-25 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. A confluence of factors was responsible for this impressive rise in Cardano over the past week.

  • Nio Earnings Preview: Can It Continue to Rally After the Report?

    Nio stock has rallied hard from last week's low. With the EV producer's earnings report on deck, can it continue higher?

  • Largest cryptocurrencies mixed as Cardano falls

    CRYPTO UPDATE The largest cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Friday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest move, rallying 3.00% to $10.95. Cardano (ADAUSD) led the decreases with a 2.

  • The Stock Market Got a Big Boost From the Bond Selloff. The Fed Could Change That.

    Don’t go looking for the “good news” that was responsible for the week’s gains—there wasn’t any, at least not the traditional kind.