    Swiss Parliament with new plexiglass dividers

    Fabrice COFFRINI
    Swiss MP Beat Flach (R) wearing a protective face mask speaks with MP Leonore Porchet during the autumn session of the Swiss Parliament with new plexiglass dividers in place and pandemic-related legislation up for debate, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus on September 8, 2020 in Bern.In order to protect the members of the Senate and House of Representatives, partitions were installed between the seats of their chambers with Face masks strongly recommended inside the Federal Parliament.

