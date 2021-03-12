Swiss Police Raid Apartment of Verkada Hacker, Seize Devices

William Turton and Corinne Gretler
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Swiss authorities raided the apartment Friday of a hacker who claimed credit for breaching the Silicon Valley security camera company Verkada and gaining access to its customers’ surveillance feeds, according to the hacker and a search warrant seen by Bloomberg News.

Tillie Kottmann said their apartment in Lucerne, Switzerland, was raided and that police seized the hacker’s electronic devices. The warrant was based on an alleged hack that took place last year and not on the recent breach of Verkada.

After being notified of the breach by Bloomberg News, Verkada referred the matter to the FBI. The breach exposed live camera feeds of companies like Tesla Inc., as well as hospitals, jails, and schools.

According to a copy of the search warrant provided to Bloomberg News, the search was conducted as part of a U.S criminal case against Kottmann in the Western District of Washington. The warrant requested documents related to hacking as well as information on cryptocurrency holdings. Kottmann has been accused of unauthorized access to protected computers, identify theft, and fraud.

Kottmann has previously claimed credit for hacking carmaker Nissan Motor Co. and leaking documents from U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp.

The search warrant said that the raid was in connection with an FBI investigation into “the hacking of computer databases and the subsequent theft and distribution of information including source code, confidential documents and internal user data.”

A representative for the Swiss police referred questions to the U.S. Department of Justice, which declined to comment. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney in Western Washington didn’t immediately return an email requesting comment.

Kottmann, 21, said they hacked Verkada because they were inspired by “lots of curiosity, fighting for freedom of information and against intellectual property, a huge dose of anti-capitalism, a hint of anarchism -- and it’s also just too much fun not to do it.”

Kottmann gained access to Verkada using credentials for a “Super Admin” account that allowed access to all of the company’s cameras. Kottmann gained access to Verkada on Monday morning, and the hack was disclosed to Verkada the following day.

In a message to Bloomberg News following the raid, Kottmann said that “the U.S. government will never understand the concept of doing things for other reasons than money and power.” Kottmann said that their parents’ home was also searched by authorities.

Rather than use the access to Verkada’s systems to snoop for weeks or months on its clients, Kottmann contacted a journalist shortly after the breach, and the company cut off the hacker’s access.

(Updates with requests for comment in seventh paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • World Health Organization grants emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    The World Health Organization on Friday granted emergency use authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson and added it to its Covax program, which aims to ensure vaccine equity for lower income countries. "Every new, safe and effective tool against COVID-19 is another step closer to controlling the pandemic," said WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "But the hope offered by these tools will not materialize unless they are made available to all people in all countries." The J&J vaccine has the advantage over others that it requires just one dose and does not have the same refrigeration requirements as the vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE , or the one developed by Moderna Inc. . Those two shots require two doses weeks apart. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.3% Friday and are up 27% in the last 12 months.

  • Bezos Invited by Sanders to Hearing on Income, Inequality

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been invited by Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders to appear before his panel for a hearing on income and wealth inequality.Bezos has a net worth of $182.7 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while many of Amazon’s workers earn so little they receive government subsidies for food and health care, putting the online giant in the company of other big employers like Walmart Inc. and McDonald’s Corp.Amazon didn’t immediately reply to questions about Sanders’s invitation for Bezos to appear before Congress.Sanders plans the hearing for March 17. He also invited an Amazon worker at an Alabama fulfillment center where some employees are trying to form a union.The right of Amazon workers to unionize is getting some Republican support as well. Florida Senator Marco Rubio said in a USA Today opinion column that Amazon has “waged a war against working-class values.”“Uniquely malicious corporate behavior like Amazon’s justifies a more adversarial approach to labor relations,” Rubio said. “It is no fault of Amazon’s workers if they feel the only option available to protect themselves against bad faith is to form a union.”Rubio criticized the Seattle-based company for crushing small businesses and competition and for inadequate working conditions during a year of record profits amid pandemic-related shutdowns. He also took issue with what he described as the company’s left-leaning values imposed on workers and retailers.Stuart Appelbaum, head of the retail worker union behind organizing efforts at the Amazon fulfillment center in Alabama, welcomed Rubio’s support and said the fight to support working people “should not be a partisan issue.”(Updates with request for Amazon comment in the third paragraph and Rubio support for union efforts beginning in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?

    Sector ETF report for FCG

  • Why a minimum wage hike will impact these companies: Morgan Stanley

    A boost to a $15 an hour minimum wage missed the cut in the latest COVID-19 relief bill, but a move to a more palatable $11 an hour soon is possible, Morgan Stanley strategists think. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi shares the details.

  • International hackers breach thousands of security cameras

    A group of international hackers is claiming responsibility for a breach of 150,000 security cameras connected to the web. Jeff Pegues takes a look.

  • Suspect charged with murder after death of 75-year-old Asian man who was attacked

    The Oakland Police Department said Thursday that Teaunte Bailey "has a history of victimizing elderly Asian people."

  • Short Seller Adds Another EV Stock To Its Hit List

    Hindenburg Research trained its guns on Lordstown Motors after taking aim at EV stocks Nikola and Kandi Technologies.

  • Inflation rebound means ’40-year bull market in bonds is over,’ says Bofa

    Is Wall Street prepared to buck the multidecade bond bull market? That's what one analyst at BofA Global Research predicts will happen.

  • Binance probed by CFTC over whether U.S. residents made trades: Bloomberg News

    The CFTC is investigating if the company, which isn't registered with the agency, permitted U.S. residents to trade derivatives that the regulator polices, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Binance has not been accused of misconduct and the probe may not lead to any enforcement action, the report added. The company and the CFTC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Ant Group boss Simon Hu steps down in restructuring

    Simon Hu is being replaced as the payments giant undergoes changes to meet regulators' demands.

  • Canadian dollar rises as jobs gain supports taper speculation

    The Canadian dollar strengthened to a two-week high against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday, after domestic jobs data supported the view that the Bank of Canada would reduce its bond purchases as soon as next month. Canada added 259,000 jobs in February, beating estimates of a 75,000 increase, driven by the reopening of businesses as COVID-19 lockdowns put in place in December and January were eased, data from Statistics Canada data showed. "While the labour market still has a long ways to go, we believe that the Bank of Canada will have enough confidence in the recovery by mid-April to taper gross purchases in its quantitative easing program," said Ryan Brecht, a senior economist at Action Economics.

  • How COVID-19 impacted investors' REIT stocks

    Gina Szymanski, AEW Capital Management Director and Lead Portfolio Manager joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the importance of investing in REITs amid the pandemic.

  • Boeing secures 24 737 MAX orders from investment firm 777 Partners

    Boeing's shares rose about 1.6% in premarket trading. Miami-based 777 Partners, which has a stake in Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier Flair Airlines, said it plans to lease the 737-8s to its affiliated carriers. The deal is expected to boost Boeing's position and provide the much-needed support towards a financial recovery after two fatal 737 MAX crashes triggered a 20-month safety ban on the jet.

  • Big Tech Stocks to Buy Now at a Discount and Hold

    Now might be time for investors with longer-term horizons to scoop up a few strong tech stocks at a discount, even if there is more selling pressure...

  • Tesla Delays Model S Plaid Plus Deliveries To Middle Of Next Year

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has delayed delivery of the new Model S Plaid Plus by a few months to mid-2022. What Happened: Tesla has updated its Model S online configurator to change the delivery timeline to the middle of 2022. The Plaid Plus was earlier expected to be released at the end of 2021. The move came just a few hours after the automaker quietly updated its online configurator to increase the prices of some of its Model 3 and Model S vehicles, marking the second price change by the company in recent days. The new price for the Model S Plaid Plus is now $149,990, up by $10,000. Why It Matters: Tesla is only taking reservations with refundable deposits for the vehicle, and not actual orders. The automaker’s decision to delay deliveries could indicate it is seeing increased reservations for the Model S Plaid Plus. The Model S Plaid Plus will use Tesla’s new 4680 battery cell which allows for faster charging, better power, and performance. It's a powerful fully electric vehicle with 520-plus miles of range and a zero-to-60 mph time of under 2 seconds. Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.7% higher on Thursday at $699.60, but declined almost 0.2% in the after-hours session. Read Next: Elon Musk Says Tesla Cybertruck Can Power A Tiny House Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett Becomes Sixth Member Of 0B Wealth ClubCanoo Unveils All-Electric Pickup With Rollout Slated For 2023© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AOC says Republicans ‘took a week to read Cat in the Hat’ while Democrats passed Covid relief

    Republicans protested ‘cancel culture’ as the Seuss estate pulled out six books from publication

  • Need to get your second COVID vaccine at the FEMA MDC North or pop-up sites? How it works

    COVID-19 vaccinations are confusing. The rules on who can get the vaccine, where and when keep changing. And the second-dose process has not been easier.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatens to sue the city of Austin if it doesn't lift its mask mandate

    Gov. Greg Abbott has lifted the statewide mask mandate, but Austin said it would continue to enforce mask-wearing.

  • Pentagon tells Tucker Carlson it won't take advice from a talk-show host after he complained Biden is making military 'more feminine'

    The Pentagon says that Biden's defense secretary shares the "revulsion" that other military leaders have expressed in response to Carlson's comments.