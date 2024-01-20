Swiss president wants Russia to attend Global Peace Summit

Swiss President Viola Amherd has noted that the planned global summit on Ukraine's Peace Formula is unlikely to be a genuine peace conference if Russia is not present.

Source: Swissinfo news company, citing a statement from Amherd, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Russia will probably not be present, but we are looking for discussion with all the others," the official indicated.

Details: Amherd also hinted that Switzerland is in contact with Russia.

"Switzerland talks to everyone. I've been told several times over the past few days how important this is and how happy everyone is that someone can talk to everyone. The channels of communication exist and they are open," the Swiss president added.

The official explained that the summit is unlikely to produce a finalised peace plan, "but if we can launch a peace process, we will already have achieved a great deal".

Amherd added that success would be achieved if the summit included a wide range of countries, including representatives of the Global South, such as South Africa, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and, if possible, China.

Switzerland has agreed to host the summit at Ukraine's request, as both countries announced on Monday, 15 January, during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Bern.

The two countries have commenced work on the meeting, although a range of details, such as the date and the list of participants, have yet to be settled. Zelenskyy hinted that Russia would not be invited to the Global Peace Summit.

Background: On 14 January, a meeting of national security advisers was held in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss Ukraine's Peace Formula. China was not represented at the gathering despite having been invited.

The meeting in Davos was expected to be the last meeting of this level before the Global Peace Summit.

