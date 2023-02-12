Swiss Prime Site Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: CHF5.27 (vs CHF6.68 in FY 2021)

Swiss Prime Site (VTX:SPSN) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CHF827.8m (up 7.1% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: CHF404.4m (down 20% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 49% (down from 66% in FY 2021).

  • EPS: CHF5.27 (down from CHF6.68 in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Swiss Prime Site Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years compared to a 2.2% decline forecast for the Real Estate industry in Switzerland.

Performance of the Swiss Real Estate industry.

The company's shares are down 1.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Swiss Prime Site has 3 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

