Swiss prosecutor probes Credit Suisse takeover

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Swiss bank UBS and Credit Suisse in Zurich
Reuters
·2 min read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Switzerland's Federal Prosecutor has opened an investigation into the state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS Group, the office of the attorney general said on Sunday.

The prosecutor, based in the Swiss capital Bern, is looking into potential breaches of the country's criminal law by government officials, regulators and executives at the two banks, which agreed on an emergency merger last month to avoid a meltdown in the country's financial system.

There were "numerous aspects of events around Credit Suisse" that warranted investigation and which needed to be analysed to "identify any criminal offences that could fall within the competence of the [prosecutor]", it said in a statement.

"The Office of the Attorney General wants to proactively fulfil its mandate and responsibility to contribute to a clean Swiss financial centre and has set up a monitoring system so that it can take action immediately on any issues that fall within its area of responsibility," it added.

It gave no indication of any specific aspects of the merger agreement it might look into or how long the investigation might last.

Credit Suisse and UBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last month, UBS said it would acquire rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion) in a deal orchestrated by the Swiss government, the central bank and market regulator.

The bank is trying to close the deal by as soon as end April, sources have told Reuters.

A poll of Swiss economists found that nearly half think the takeover of Credit Suisse was not the best solution, and warned that the situation had dented Switzerland's reputation as a banking centre.

The deal, which was also designed to help secure financial stability globally during a period of turmoil, has sparked concern among critics about the size of the merged bank, with $1.6 trillion in assets and more than 120,000 staff worldwide.

Up to 30% of staff could lose their jobs due to the takeover, according to an unnamed senior UBS manager quoted in Swiss media.

($1 = 0.9148 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber in Geneva; Editing by David Goodman and David Holmes)

  • New UBS CEO plays down concerns over size of Swiss bank combination

    Critics have voiced concern about the forced deal, designed to help secure financial stability globally during a period of turmoil, which will create a new Swiss bank with $1.6 trillion in assets and more than 120,000 staff. "Even putting UBS and Credit Suisse together, we won't be at the top of the classification for international banks in terms of size," Ermotti said in an interview with Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore. Ermotti, who was previously chief executive of UBS from 2011 to 2020 and is now chairman of insurance group Swiss Re, will take the helm at the bank from April 5.

  • Up to 30% of jobs to be cut by enlarged UBS, Tages-Anzeiger reports

    The bank created by the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse is poised to reduce its workforce by 20-30%, Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed senior UBS manager. UBS agreed to buy Zurich rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion) in a deal engineered by the Swiss government, the central bank and market regulator to avoid a meltdown in the country's financial system. Jobs in its U.S. investment banking arm will also be affected, the report said, with UBS set for talks to terminate a deal that would have given Wall Street dealmaker Michael Klein control of much of Credit Suisse's investment bank.

  • Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity

    The UBS takeover of embattled rival Credit Suisse has shaken Switzerland's self-image and dented its reputation as a global financial center, analysts say, warning that the country's prosperity could grow too dependent on a single banking behemoth. The uncertain future of a union of Switzerland's two global banks comes at a thorny time for Swiss identity, built nearly as much on a self-image of finesse in finance as on know-how with chocolate, watchmaking and cheese. "The real question is what's going to happen, because we'll now have a mastodon — a monster — that will be increasingly too big to fail," said Marc Chesney, a finance professor at the University of Zurich.

  • Norwegian wealth fund seeks Credit Suisse boardroom shake-up

    In addition to Axel Lehmann, Norges is also opposing re-election of Credit Suisse directors Iris Bohnet, Christian Gellerstad, Shan Li, Seraina Macia, Richard Meddings and Ana Pessoa.

  • One Risk Was Missing From Strategists’ 2023 View: Banking Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the top Wall Street strategists who predicted a rocky first half for equity markets back in December, many warned about mounting economic and profit risks from higher interest rates, but no one saw the turmoil in the banking sector coming.Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingNew York Plans to Close Key Streets for Tru

  • Iraq, Kurds Agree to Resume Oil Exports Via Turkey This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said it has reached an agreement with the federal government to resume oil exports through Turkey this week, after a legal spat pushed up crude prices. Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingNew York Plans to Close Key Streets for Trump’s ArraignmentParents Are Paying Consultants $750,00

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.