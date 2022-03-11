Swiss secure COVID-19 vaccines for 2023

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland has secured at least 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for 2023, the government said on Friday.

"For 2023, in addition to the seven million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine already purchased, the Federal Council has decided to also procure seven million doses from Moderna. At the same time, Switzerland has options – to be exercised only if needed – to procure a further seven million vaccine doses from each provider," it said in a statement.

"In addition to this, a maximum of one million doses will be acquired from another vaccine manufacturer as an alternative to the mRNA vaccines."

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alex Richardson)