Swiss Re shareholders urged to oppose chairman's re-election in gender row -FT

FILE PHOTO: Swiss bank UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti addresses a news conference in Zurich
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sergio Ermotti
    Swiss banker

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss Re shareholders have been urged to vote against the re-election of Chairman Sergio Ermotti at the reinsurance company's upcoming annual general meeting, The Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended shareholders oppose the reappointment of Ermotti, as a "signal of concern" over the lack of gender diversity on the reinsurer's board, the paper said.

Ermotti joined Swiss Re in October 2020 after a nine-year spell as Chief Executive at Switzerland's biggest bank UBS. He became chairman in 2021.

According to the FT, ISS criticised Swiss Re in its report ahead of the vote, due to take place on April 13, for failing to live up to its commitments to diversity and for falling short of an industry benchmark of having women account for at least 30% of boards.

Three women are standing for election to the 12-strong Swiss Re board, according to an invitation to the AGM seen by Reuters, which would give a 25% representation.

ISS is endorsing the rest of the board appointments and says the vote against Ermotti is warranted "because the board is insufficiently gender diverse," the FT reported.

ISS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Proxy advisers such as ISS have influence with passive investors and large institutions, who often follow their recommendations.

Swiss Re said it considered gender diversity to be of the "utmost importance" in the composition its board, and was committed to reaching the 30% goal by 2023's AGM.

"At Swiss Re, we embrace and build diversity, equity and inclusion, bringing together the best of multiple generations, cultures, skillsets and thinking," the company said in a statement to Reuters.

"We strongly believe that Mr Ermotti's measured approach to succession planning and assuring gender diversity is in the best interests of shareholders and Swiss Re."

(Reporting by Paul Arnold and John Revill; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • Ladue Starbucks workers seek to join union

    The move marks a first for an area Starbucks store, and follows unionization efforts at the chain's stores across the country.

  • 'Who is going to replace them?' Nurse's guilty verdict in patient death raises concern in industry

    The case of a Nashville nurse convicted in the death of a patient could have a chilling effect on medical professionals, some advocates warn.

  • Investing legend Bill Gross: AMC and GameStop stocks are like lottery tickets

    Investing legend Bill Gross tells Yahoo Finance he has been trading meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC.

  • Boeing announces new leadership at defense unit

    Boeing's current defense CEO, Leanne Caret, will retire later this year.

  • FedEx Corp. founder Fred Smith will step down as CEO in June

    FedEx Corp. said Monday that Fred Smith will step down on June 1 as CEO of the package-delivery company that he founded and be succeeded by the company's president and chief operating officer. Raj Subramaniam will serve as both CEO and president and Smith will become executive chairman, the package-delivery company said. Smith, 77, started FedEx in 1973, delivering small parcels and documents more quickly than the post office could.

  • Lisa Cook one step closer to Fed board seat after Senate vote

    The U.S. Senate on Tuesday advanced President Joe Biden's nomination of economist Lisa Cook to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, clearing a key procedural hurdle after the Senate Banking Committee had deadlocked over her appointment. The vote to discharge Cook's nomination from the hands of the Senate panel now allows a final confirmation vote to occur in the evenly divided Senate. The resolution passed on a 50-49 party-line vote, with Senator John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, not appearing in the chamber to cast a ballot.

  • Boeing's defense unit CEO to retire, successor named

    Boeing's Defense, Space and Security (BDS) unit, which employs more than 15,000 workers at plants in the St. Louis region, will get a new CEO, effective Friday.

  • GM creates new organization to spur commercial growth

    The new firm will oversee current cross-brand activities that strengthen GM's brands and the company's position in the market, the Detroit-based automaker said. Hill will oversee GM fleet, U.S. sales operations and electric vehicle (EV) retail innovation teams, the company said. Meanwhile, Hill's position will be taken over by Scott Bell, GM Canada's president and managing director.

  • Kroger receives two director candidates from Carl Icahn

    Kroger Co. said Tuesday that activist investor Carl Icahn submitted an intent to nominate two director candidates, Alexis C. Fox and Margarita Paláu-Hernández, for election to the company's board at its annual shareholder meeting.

  • IIT-ian Raj Subramaniam’s journey to the top at FedEx

    The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have one more reason to cheer. Another of their alumni has grabbed a top position at a global company. Raj Subramaniam, a product of IIT Bombay, was yesterday (March 29) named the new president and CEO of global delivery giant FedEx Corp.

  • FedEx announces COO Raj Subramaniam will become president and CEO

    FedEx announced that its current chief operating officer, Raj Subramaniam, will transition to the roles of the company president and CEO beginning on June 1.&nbsp;

  • WeWork Names CEO as Chairman and Adds a SoftBank Partner to Board

    (Bloomberg) -- WeWork Inc. appointed a new board member from SoftBank Group Corp. to replace the seat held by the investor’s former operating chief, Marcelo Claure. In addition, WeWork Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Mathrani was also named as chairman, a position formerly held by Claure.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Cryp

  • Leanne Caret departing role as defense CEO with Boeing

    The Boeing Co. on Monday announced that Leanne Caret will retire from her position as CEO of its defense and space unit. Caret, who is from Derby and started with Boeing (NYSE: BA) in Wichita, had served in that position since 2016. Caret will be succeeded in that role by Ted Colbert, who had previously led Boeing Global Services.

  • New president named at UPS Airlines

    United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has appointed Jim Joseph as president of UPS Airlines, effective June 30. Brendan Canavan, who currently leads this division, is planning to retire. Joseph will manage UPS’s global air operations as well as UPS Worldport, the company’s global air hub in Louisville, a news release said.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Munger Steps Down as Daily Journal Chairman, Donates $1 Million in Stocks

    Charlie Munger -- better known as Warren Buffet's right-hand man, Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman and billionaire investor -- announced he will step down as chairman of the Daily Journal Corp....

  • Lansing Art Gallery director departs after 18 years for Michigan State fundraising job

    Longtime director Barb Whitney, who led the gallery through the pandemic and its recent move to the Knapp's Centre, departs for a new role at MSU.

  • Fred Smith steps down as FedEx CEO

    FedEx founder and CEO Fred Smith plans to step down from his leadership role within the company and serve as executive chairman. The change was announced on Monday and will become effective on June 1. Raj Subramaniam, FedEx's current president, will become president and CEO of the company, according to a statement. "FedEx has changed the world by connecting people and possibilities for the last 50 years," Smith said. "As we look toward what's...

  • Lisa Cook's Fed nomination advances in Senate

    The nomination of Lisa Cook to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on Tuesday advanced to the Senate floor for a vote. Senators approved a resolution 50 to 49 that broke a deadlock in the Senate Banking Committee, where Republicans had refused to back her. The panel previously advanced President Joe Biden's other nominees including Jerome Powell for a second term as Fed chairman; Lael Brainard as vice chair; and Philip Jefferson as a Fed governor. If confirmed, Cook would be the first Black w

  • Lobbying world

    Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Texas) will join the public policy practice of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP in the coming weeks after he resigns from Congress. Vela, who was first elected in 2012, was one of nine House Democrats to push back against President Biden's Build Back Better package before ultimately voting for the bill.The Washington Policy Center named Michael Gallagher as its CEO and president. Gallagher previously served as...

  • Here's Why I Think Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Is An Interesting Stock

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...