Specialty chemicals firm Sika's sales jump on expansion, post-COVID recovery

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss chemical group Sika is seen in Berikon
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Swiss chemicals maker Sika AG reported an 18% jump in its first-half sales on Friday, supported by its bigger production footprint and a post-pandemic recovery in the construction sector.

The company, whose chemical additives strengthen and waterproof concrete, said sales came in at 5.30 billion francs ($5.47 billion) for the six months to the end of June, compared with 4.45 billion francs in the year-ago period.

Sales in local currencies rose 19.5%.

"The market conditions have become more challenging for us as well," Chief Executive Officer Thomas Hasler said in a statement.

"The current challenges will remain in the second half of 2022, but I am confident that we can meet our targets for

2022, thanks to our dedicated employees."

Operating profit increased 22.7% to 841.9 million francs, while net profit after taxes increased 21% to 598.8 million francs, Sika said.

During the April to June period, Sika expanded its production of concrete admixtures in the United States, and doubled its production capacity in Bolivia.

Sika confirmed its annual sales forecast of crossing 10 billion francs for the first time in 2022, driven by a more than 10% sales jump in local currencies.

It said it was still aiming for its operating profit to increase more quickly than its local currency sales, and expected to complete its 5.5 billion franc acquisition of MBCC Group, the former BASF Construction Chemicals Business, during the second half of the year.

($1 = 0.9682 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill and Sneha Bhowmik; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

Recommended Stories

  • Terra Founder’s Home Raided as Korea Widens Crypto Failure Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean prosecutors raided the home of Terraform Lab co-founder Daniel Shin, deepening a probe into allegations of illegal activity behind the collapse of stablecoin TerraUSD.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US C

  • Gold Holds Gain as Traders Weigh Growth Concerns, ECB Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied after posting its biggest gain in more than a month as investors weighed renewed concerns over economic growth amid tightening monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading C

  • Philadelphia 76ers announce $1.3B plan to build a new arena

    Yahoo Finance sports reporter Josh Schafer breaks down the Philadelphia 76ers' plans for a new arena and what they may mean for their home city.

  • Asian stocks set for best week in two months; dollar heavy

    Asian stock markets were on course for their best week in months and the dollar held off recent record highs after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised rates for the first time in more than a decade and bets on the size of U.S. rate hikes eased. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.24% on Friday and was on course to make gains for a seventh successive day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.03%, but the index is still set for its best week in about two months.

  • This secret section of Amazon is overflowing with the best home decor deals

    Find hidden deals on everything from lamps to bed frames for up to 30% on Amazon today.

  • China's largest policy bank disbursed $27 billion loans for infrastructure stimulus

    China's largest policy bank said on Friday that it had disbursed 181.5 billion yuan ($27 billion) in loans for urban development projects in the first half of the year, and pledged to maintain an accelerated pace of lending to fund infrastructure. The China Development Bank (CDB) has supplied 650 million yuan in loans to fund the renewal of an economic zone in the eastern city of Yantai, including the renovation of industrial facilities, it said.

  • Crude Oil Rises as Traders Weigh Demand Signals, Pipeline Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose, all but erasing a weekly loss, as investors weighed the demand outlook and tracked disruption to a key North American pipeline.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading CaseWest Texas Interm

  • Sri Lanka Latest: Army Crackdown on Protest Before Cabinet Named

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s new President Ranil Wickremesinghe called in the military to maintain “public order” and troops began dismantling a key protest site near the presidential office early Friday, leading to tense scenes with demonstrators. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows I

  • Buffett’s Silence on BYD Fuels Trader Theories on Next Move

    (Bloomberg) -- What is Warren Buffett doing with Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s $8 billion stake in BYD Co.?Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading CaseThe question is still swirling across trading desks more than a we

  • Zipmex extends withdrawal freeze until Friday; no time specified

    Singapore-based crypto exchange Zipmex said on Thursday night Hong Kong time (HKT) it will prolong its customer withdrawal freeze until Friday, “to prevent any technical issues,” while it did not specify a time. See related article: Singapore’s MAS to further strengthen crypto regulations Fast facts Zipmex did not say when its withdrawal function would resume […]

  • Cheney: Jan. 6 Committee Has Far More Evidence to Share

    Liz&nbsp;Cheney, vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, delivers opening remarks at the prime-time hearing Thursday. It is the ninth public hearing by the committee, but Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said it won't be the last.

  • FedEx to suspend Sunday deliveries in some U.S. markets

    The U.S. delivery giant said the move will increase the efficiency of its Ground unit which handles the bulk of the company's e-commerce home deliveries and reach nearly 80% of the U.S. population on Sundays. FedEx is optimizing its delivery network based on market conditions and customer needs, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters. Fedex did not clarify the specific markets that would be affected by the new policy.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty records largest fall in a year

    Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped by 5.01% on Friday, marking the third decline in a row and the largest fall since July 2021, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Celsius Network could add to crypto mining struggles Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 27.69 trillion at a block height of 745,920, […]

  • ‘Our long-term outlook for the stock market remains bullish’: Here are 2 stocks that Oppenheimer likes

    By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a

  • This carmaker figured out how to beat the chip shortage—most others haven’t been so lucky

    "Semiconductors [are] back in full supply, for at least Volvo cars, that is. We're positioned very well for a very strong second half to the year," Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan said.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It's better to think about a sine curve when looking at stocks, as businesses typically shift from good periods to difficult ones and back again to good periods. If you can step in when times are tough, you can pick up some great companies at relatively cheap prices and hold them forever. Since yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices, I'm effectively looking for companies with strong dividend histories that are trading with dividend yields at the high side of their historical range.

  • Carnival Stock Tumbles After New Share Sale. What the Market Is Worried About.

    The cruise line operator is raising $1 billion in shares for general corporate purposes, which may include settling maturing debt.

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy and hold for long term. You can skip our detailed analysis of retirement accounts and their rising demand, and go directly to read 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term. Over the years, a growing number of people […]

  • 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Berkshire Hathaway will collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for about $4.25 billion.

  • Here's Why You Might Want to Make $0 in Dividend Income (for Now)

    As great as it sounds to get paid every quarter from your dividend-paying stocks, in the long run, it might be even better if you opt to make a grand total of zero. If it sounds confusing how taking less money today could ultimately lead to getting more value, read on, as you're about to learn one of the most important tricks for compounding your wealth. Let's take a look at Omega Healthcare Investors, (NYSE: OHI) a real estate investment trust (REIT) that operates assisted living facilities and skilled nursing properties.