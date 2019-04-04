Swiss startup announces EV battery with over 600-mile range

Innolith AG has announced the development of a 1000 Wh/kg rechargeable EV battery that could drive electric cars 1000km (about 620 miles) on a single charge.

On Thursday, Innolith AG, a Swiss startup specializing in rechargeable inorganic battery technology, revealed that a non-flammable, lithium-based electric vehicle battery capable of offering cars a 600-mile range is in development at its German laboratories.

The key difference between the design of the high-density Innolith Energy Battery and that of more traditional batteries is that the Innolith iteration uses an inorganic electrolyte to power the battery instead of an organic one. This option is non-flammable and helps “enable batteries to reach cell-level energy content values that have never been possible before.”

Tesla models are among the highest performing electric models on the market right now with some of the most impressive ranges; however, the Model S has a maximum range of 335 miles, the Model 3 has a range of 325 miles, and the Model X has a range of 295 miles. Swapping out the Tesla battery for an Innolith Energy Battery could basically double the range of the whole lineup.

The battery will be first brought to the German market through an initial pilot production, after which it will be available to licensing partners with battery and automotive companies. Innolith AG expects the time it will take to bring the battery from idea to commercial product will be from three to five years.