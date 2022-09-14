Swiss on Track to Endorse Welfare Reform in Vote, Split on Tax

Hugo Miller
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Less than two weeks before a national referendum, Swiss voters remain on track to endorse a project to reform the country’s national social-security system but are still undecided on whether to back a proposal to change withholding-tax rules, according to a fresh poll.

  • The Sept. 4 survey for national broadcaster SRG said 59% of respondents were certain or likely to vote on Sept. 25 for the proposed reform of the country’s welfare plan, known by its acronym AVS. That was down from 64% in an August survey.

    • A separate move to raise Swiss value-added tax to increase AVS funding had the support of 63% of those polled, according to pollster gfs.bern, which conducted the survey for SRG.

  • The percentage of those polled who said they’re certain or likely to endorse the plan for withholding tax slipped to 47% from 49% in August. Those planning or likely to vote against it climbed to 44%, with 9% undecided. The measure intends to encourage the issuance of debt by exempting domestic bonds from the tax.

  • A proposed initiative calling for “no to intensive farming” has the backing of 47% of certain or likely voters, down from 51% in August.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories