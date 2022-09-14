Swiss on Track to Endorse Welfare Reform in Vote, Split on Tax

(Bloomberg) -- Less than two weeks before a national referendum, Swiss voters remain on track to endorse a project to reform the country’s national social-security system but are still undecided on whether to back a proposal to change withholding-tax rules, according to a fresh poll.

The Sept. 4 survey for national broadcaster SRG said 59% of respondents were certain or likely to vote on Sept. 25 for the proposed reform of the country’s welfare plan, known by its acronym AVS. That was down from 64% in an August survey. A separate move to raise Swiss value-added tax to increase AVS funding had the support of 63% of those polled, according to pollster gfs.bern, which conducted the survey for SRG.

The percentage of those polled who said they’re certain or likely to endorse the plan for withholding tax slipped to 47% from 49% in August. Those planning or likely to vote against it climbed to 44%, with 9% undecided. The measure intends to encourage the issuance of debt by exempting domestic bonds from the tax.

A proposed initiative calling for “no to intensive farming” has the backing of 47% of certain or likely voters, down from 51% in August.

