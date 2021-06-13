Swiss narrowly reject tax hike to fight climate change

FILE - In this July 21, 2020 file photo, Swiss photographer David Carlier takes photographs of the Swiss Aletsch glacier, the longest glacier in Europe, in Fieschertal, Switzerland. Swiss voters are casting ballots Sunday June 13, 2021, in a referendum on a proposed “carbon dioxide law” that would hike fees and taxes on fuels that produce greenhouse gases, as their Alpine country experiences an outsized impact from the fallout of climate change.(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)
JAMEY KEATEN
·2 min read

GENEVA (AP) — Exit polls on Sunday indicated that Swiss voters appear to have narrowly rejected a proposed “carbon dioxide law” that would have hiked fees and taxes on fuels that produce greenhouse gases.

The Alpine country has been experiencing an outsized impact from climate change. Switzerland has faced a rise in temperatures that is twice as fast as the global average, the government says. Greenhouse gases — notably carbon dioxide — are seen as the primary culprit.

The proposal would have revised and strengthened an existing law that was aimed at reducing CO2 emissions by 2030. It would have enacted new taxes on CO2-generating fuel and natural gas, as well as on airline tickets.

The proposal was rejected by 51% of the vote, Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported. However, local media said not all votes had been counted and the final result was not expected before late Sunday or Monday.

The climate proposal was one of several measures that Swiss voters cast their ballots nationwide on Sunday.

Critics of the proposal called it ineffective since Switzerland’s carbon-dioxide emissions amount to a mere 0.1% of the global tally.

Among other issues on the nationwide ballot was a referendum on the government’s COVID-19 law, which was accepted. It will generate a surge in state spending.

Another initiative to improve the quality of drinking water in Switzerland was rejected — it would have made it harder for farmers to get state subsidies if they use some types of pesticides and antibiotics. A ban on the use of pesticides was also rejected.

A majority of Swiss voters supported an initiative to grant police enhanced surveillance powers and take preventative actions to help fight terrorism.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Recommended Stories

  • Robert Page insists Kieffer Moore needed protecting after gruelling season

    The former lifeguard came to the Dragons’ rescue with his sixth international goal in 18 games.

  • Tokyo Olympics: Why people are afraid to show support for the Games

    Some Japanese - including athletes - are afraid to come forward and show support for the Olympics.

  • Canada to Reject Future Thermal Coal Mining Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- The Canadian government will no longer approve thermal-coal mining projects because of their contribution to the climate crisis.“New thermal coal mining projects or expansions are not in line with the ambition Canadians want to see on climate, or with Canada’s domestic and international climate commitments,” Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a statement as Group of Seven leaders gather in the U.K. for their first in-person summit since the pandemic.Canada is the only

  • Keystone-Quashing Activists Demand Biden Block Other Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Environmentalists emboldened by this week’s defeat of Keystone XL are pressuring President Joe Biden to revoke permits for other oil and gas pipelines, warning their votes depend on the administration blocking fossil fuel infrastructure.“If you need and want us -- as I know the Biden team does -- to come out in stronger numbers for 2022, then you have to do right by our community,” Jane Kleeb, the president of Bold Alliance, who spent more than a decade battling TC Energy Corp.’s

  • Twitter’s Tip Jar and 3 More Ways To Send or Receive Money on Social Media

    Hundreds of millions of Americans use social media and hundreds of millions more use payment apps. It was only a matter of time before the two became one. Venmo — owned by PayPal — changed...

  • Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal, advances to 2021 French Open final

    Novak Djokovic will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final after beating four-time defending champion Rafael Nadal on Friday.

  • Vice President Harris to kick off national vaccination tour in Greenville

    Vice President Harris and other top administration officials will travel to several states to urge people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • Boston Celtics reportedly working out Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr.

    The Buckeye guard is probing the pro ranks while deciding whether to fully make the leap.

  • Shooting in Texas capital leaves 14 wounded; one suspect still at large

    Gunfire erupted at about 1:30 a.m. in the Sixth Street area, a popular nightlife destination in the state capital, Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said in a news conference on Saturday afternoon. Police officers who were nearby rushed to the scene where they applied tourniquets and performed CPR on victims, Chacon said. The Austin Police Department said on Saturday evening that one suspect had been arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and that officers were continuing to follow up on leads to apprehend the remaining suspect.

  • Qualified immunity divides lawmakers in police reform talks. What is that legal defense?

    Police reform talks hinge on a legal doctrine that protects police in civil suits. Its fate will have consequences for policing going forward.

  • Another report Budenholzer to be fired if Bucks’ postseason disappoints

    This has been the buzz around the league all season.

  • Ice shelf holding back Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier is breaking up

    The Pine Island Glacier on the West Antarctic Ice Sheet is responsible for more than a quarter of Antarctica's contribution to global sea level rise over the past decades. Now, a new study shows it is more vulnerable to rapid melting than thought, because climate change is weakening its natural braking system.Why it matters: At stake is the future of a glacier containing about 160 trillion tons of ice, which if it were all to melt into the ocean would cause about 1.6 feet of global sea level ris

  • Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings announces her run for Senate

    The Jacksonville, Florida, native hopes to eventually unseat incumbent Republican Marco Rubio in the next election.

  • World leaders pose for socially-distanced photo for G7

    The nine main attendees, including the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations and representatives from the European Union, posed for photographers in Carbis Bay in Cornwall, ahead of meetings starting later in the day.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hosting the first in-person meeting of the leaders of major developed economies for nearly two years.Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden and their counterparts will gather from Friday to Sunday (June 13) for face-to-face meetings where the pandemic and climate change are likely to be on the agenda.

  • Biden to name Pulse Nightclub a national memorial

    President Joe Biden said on the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, that he will sign a bill naming the site as a national memorial. The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded as “Latin Night” was being celebrated at the club. Biden said in a statement Saturday that he has “stayed in touch with families of the victims and with the survivors who have turned their pain into purpose" and described the club as “hallowed ground.”

  • A federal judge has blocked a New York law requiring internet service providers offer $15 broadband to low-income residents

    A judge said the law, which was to go into effect this week, could cause "irreparable harm" and "unrecoverable losses" to telecom companies.

  • Former Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes placed on Eagles injured reserve

    Trevon Grimes, an undrafted free agent, was waived from the Eagles Thursday and will be placed on injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

  • A New ‘Avatar’ Video Game Was Announced and People Have Mean Jokes

    We’re not sure what Ubisoft expected when it announced “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora,” on Saturday, but a ton of jokes at the new game’s expense probably wasn’t it. The Canadian video game giant’s announcement came during its E3 2021 presentation on Saturday. But the response to a new game based on the James Cameron movie and, presumably, its upcoming sequels, is less “I see you” and more “hard pass.” In fact, it got a lot of fans thinking about “Avatar: The Last Airbender” instead. They made a

  • Anne Hathaway Is Edgy in Latex Over-The-Knee Boots in NYC

    Hathaway wore over-the-knee leather boots while filming "WeCrashed" in New York.

  • Germany demands that J&J make up COVID-19 vaccine gap in July

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's health ministry said Johnson & Johnson must deliver 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Germany in July to make up for a shortfall expected in June after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) told the company to dispose of millions of doses because of contamination concerns. "This is regrettable because each dose counts," a ministry spokesman said on Sunday in response to an enquiry by Reuters. "We therefore expect from J&J that this amount is delivered in July as quickly as possible."