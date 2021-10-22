Swiss voters set to back government's COVID-19 response plan - poll

Guests sit outside of a restaurant in Zurich
·1 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss voters look set to support the government's pandemic response plan in a binding referendum next month, a poll for broadcaster SRG showed on Friday.

The gfs.bern survey found 61% backed a law passed in March that expanded financial aid to people hit by the COVID-19 crisis and laid the foundation for certificates the government requires to facilitate travel abroad and allow certain events to be held.

The survey found 36% opposed and 3% were undecided before the Nov. 28 referendum under the Swiss system of direct democracy. The poll's margin of error was 2.8 percentage points.

In two other votes that day, the Swiss would easily support a labour union-backed proposal to boost the nursing profession, the poll found.

A vote on whether to select federal judges by lottery from a pool of candidates proposed by experts was still too close to call. The government opposes the idea, which aims to reduce political pressure on the judiciary.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I Am Tired’: NFL Agrees to End ‘Race-Norming’ Practice That May Have Kept Hundreds of Retired Black Players from Receiving Payouts from $1B Concussion Settlement

    The NFL reckoning has taken on the form of email scandals, racist team name changes, and now, race-based cognitive dysfunction diagnoses. Thousands of retired NFL […]

  • Ex-Minneapolis police officer sentenced to 57 months in fatal shooting of Australian woman

    (Reuters) -Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor drew a reduced sentence of 57 months in prison - the maximum possible for manslaughter - after his murder conviction in the 2017 shooting death of an Australian woman was overturned last month. Last month the Minnesota Supreme Court vacated Noor's third-degree murder conviction and ordered that he be resentenced on a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk, 40, who called police on the night of July 15, 2017, after hearing a woman scream near her home. Noor fired his gun at Ruszczyk from the passenger seat as she approached the police vehicle, killing her.

  • Blank slate to best hope: Can Youngkin rescue the Va. GOP?

    When Glenn Youngkin threw his hat and his cash into the Republican nominating contest for Virginia governor this year, he was a rich former private equity executive with no experience as a candidate, and few insider connections or public political views. “Most party loyalists and insiders didn’t know much about him," said Todd Gilbert, the state House minority leader, who initially endorsed a fellow lawmaker in the race. Republicans from all factions of the GOP now say Youngkin may be the ideal candidate to reverse more than a decade of stinging losses in Democratic-leaning Virginia and show a path forward for a national party riddled with division after the turmoil of the Trump years.

  • China coal prices dive as govt plans intervention to ease power crunch

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's thermal coal futures sank about 13% on Friday, extending their losses since Tuesday when Beijing said it would intervene to cool surging prices https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-liberalise-thermal-power-pricing-tackle-energy-crisis-2021-10-12 of the commodity to help electricity producers out of a widespread power crunch. Coking coal was down 9.91% and coke futures fell 7.42% on the Dalian Commodity Exchange in morning trade, having fallen by the maximum 12% in day-time trade on Thursday. A widening power crisis in China caused by shortages of coal led to record high fuel prices amid booming post-pandemic industrial demand as the country shifts to greener fuels.

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the Ne

  • Stocks Steady, Dollar Dips Amid Evergrande Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Friday and the dollar slipped as a report that developer China Evergrande Group pulled back from the brink of default aided sentiment.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions Wit

  • Alabama again prepares to execute man after Supreme Court blocked it earlier this year

    The Supreme Court blocked Alabama's last attempt to execute Smith on Feb. 11 because the state would not allow him to have his pastor at his side.

  • Jim Jordan Struggles To Answer House Panel's Questions About Jan. 6 Trump Calls

    The Ohio Republican said he did not speak to Trump during the attack. He had previously said he did.

  • Meghan McCain Recalls ‘Very Bizarre’ Call From Donald Trump After He Mocked Her Dad

    “I lost my mind," said the conservative personality.

  • Kevin McCarthy calls Steve Bannon subpoena 'invalid'

    Ahead of a scheduled House vote to hold Steve Bannon, who was an adviser to former President Donald Trump, in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy argued that subpoena is “invalid.”

  • The ‘Law and Order’ Republican Party Just Overwhelmingly Voted in Favor of Letting Steve Bannon Do Whatever He Wants

    Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger were two of only nine Republicans to vote in favor of the measure to hold Bannon in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee

  • Cheney dismisses Greene with 'space laser' quip during confrontation on House floor

    Marjorie Taylor Greene and Liz Cheney, two Republicans who are miles apart in terms of ideology and political style, got in a heated spat on the House floor Thursday afternoon.

  • Liberal poll worker proves instance of voter fraud and collects bounty from Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

    The lieutenant governor of Texas cut the check on his first bounty for voter fraud evidence to a poll worker in Pennsylvania, but it wasn't the proof he was expecting.

  • Biden serves up word salad, appearing to say he rode Amtrak as vice president for 36 years

    President Joe Biden fumbled his words during a Wednesday speech, appearing to say he commuted on Amtrak for 36 years as vice president.

  • Group says it will train Christians in ‘hand-to-hand combat’ at SW Missouri event

    “We’re a group of Christian men and women that go out and will stand against unrighteousness,” said a leader of the Salt and Light Brigade in Missouri. “This will be an intensive study about self defense.”

  • Trump's small, sad revelation of his own mortality

    A telling aside in his latest obituary suggests the former president is contemplating his death

  • Joe Manchin taunts Bernie Sanders by making a zero with his hand during social spending negotiations: 'I'm comfortable with nothing'

    Sen. Sanders wants to spend $3.5 trillion on Democrats' social spending bill, but Axios reported Sen. Manchin is okay with spending no money at all.

  • Barbados elects first president as it prepares to drop Queen as head of state

    Caribbean nation elects governor general to new role prior to former British colony becoming a republic Dame Sandra Mason, the governor-general of Barbados, will replace the Queen as the island’s head of state. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA Barbados has elected its first president with just weeks to go until the Caribbean island becomes a republic and ceases to recognise Queen Elizabeth as its head of state. The island’s governor general, Dame Sandra Mason, was elected almost unanimously by the f

  • Bannon, Trump and the Insurrectionists Are Winning—For Now

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesNine months after an armed invasion of the Capitol left members of Congress cowering in closets, the insurrectionists are winning the battle over holding them to account.Look no further than Steve Bannon, soon to be held in contempt for treating a subpoena from the select committee investigating the attack like an invitation to a garden party he could not so respectfully decline. He’s thumbing his nose at the law and playing the odds that

  • Kyrsten Sinema’s Own Advisers Just Dumped Her

    GETTYSen. Kyrsten Sinema’s own advisers are the latest former allies to have had enough of the Arizona Democrat’s political maneuvering: On Thursday, The New York Times reported that five military veterans resigned from a board advising the senator on policy issues.In a letter to Sinema, they confronted her with a litany of offenses—accusing her of using them as “window dressing” for her political brand, ignoring their recommendations, and going back on her campaign promises to protect voting ac