Swisscom AG (VTX:SCMN) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 3.7% Yield

Swisscom AG (VTX:SCMN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Swisscom's shares before the 30th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF22.00 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CHF22.00 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Swisscom has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of CHF587.6. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Swisscom's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Swisscom has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Swisscom paid out more than half (71%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 72% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Swisscom's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. It looks like the Swisscom dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

Is Swisscom an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Swisscom has struggled to grow its earnings per share, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear unsustainable. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Swisscom, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Swisscom and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

