Swissvale police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Swissvale police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to police, Aaron Atkins is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 152 pounds.

Police believe Atkins may be in the North Side area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

