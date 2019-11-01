How Do Switch, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWCH) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we are going to look at Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Switch:

0.046 = US$66m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$84m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Switch has an ROCE of 4.6%.

See our latest analysis for Switch

Does Switch Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Switch's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 11% average reported by the IT industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Switch stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Switch's current ROCE of 4.6% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 9.5% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how Switch's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NYSE:SWCH Past Revenue and Net Income, November 1st 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Switch's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Switch has total assets of US$1.5b and current liabilities of US$84m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 5.5% of its total assets. Switch has a low level of current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its already low ROCE.

Our Take On Switch's ROCE