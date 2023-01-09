Switch up your look in 2023 and save 10% on a new set of frames from Pair Eyewear

Pair Eyewear is offering new customers 10% off their first order.

If 2023 has you saying "new year, new me," why not switch up your look with new eyewear? A fresh set of frames can help complement your face shape and keep your accessories on trend, and Pair Eyewear has you covered with an endless list of styles and frames to choose from. Better yet, new customers can save 10% on their first order for a limited time.

Right now, shoppers can use coupon code WINTER10 at checkout for 10% off your first order of eyeglasses, sunglasses or accessories at Pair Eyewear. Frames start at just $60 for basic RX lenses, and go up from there depending on if you'd like to add blue light filtering, transition lenses and more. With this 10% discount, frames start at just $54. Each pair is also backed with a 30-day risk-free trial, free standard shipping and free returns.

The TikTok-famous brand is known for its wide variety of "top frames" that allow you to switch up the color and pattern of your frames with a front-facing cover that attaches to your Pair glasses via magnets. Top frames can apply to either eyeglasses or sunglasses, and you can choose from a variety of fun collaborations, including Harry Potter, Lady Gaga, Van Gogh, DC, Marvel, Sesame Street and more. Each order includes one topper, and additional tops cost $25 each. You'll also receive a complementary case for your glasses and an eyeglass cloth.

While we're in the process of reviewing the brand, we've found that Pair Eyewear is a fun accessory for those that like to change up their look effortlessly. With hundreds of frames to choose from, the options are endless!

