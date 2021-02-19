'Switch off lightbulbs:' president asks Mexicans to ration power as Texas limits fuel

People queue to fill containers with water from a storage tank during an outage electricity network in Ciudad Juarez
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's president asked consumers on Thursday to use less electricity in the evenings as a measure to help overcome shortages of natural gas from Texas, which is seeking to ban exports of the fuel during freezing weather.

Mexico generates the majority of its power from natural gas, mostly imported from the United States. Latin America's second-largest economy has reeled as imports via pipeline from Texas dropped by about 75% over the last week, causing billions of dollars of losses on power outages and factory closures.

The Mexican peso weakened as much as 1.32% on Thursday, leading losses across Latin American currencies in what analysts said reflected concerns about the economy. One forecaster warned the shortages could dent Mexico's fragile recovery from pandemic restrictions.

"I call on all Mexicans to help us by consuming less," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, suggesting people switch off extra lightbulbs during the peak evening hours.

"To be totally sure that our electricity system is maintained and that we don't suffer from blackouts."

On Wednesday, Texas governor Greg Abbott said no natural gas should be supplied out of the state before Feb. 21 as it struggles to provide power during a rare cold snap, although it was unclear if he would be able to enforce the ban.

Lopez Obrador said Mexico's foreign ministry was making diplomatic efforts to stop the ban, but said Mexico was not retaliating against Texas, which in 2020 exported goods worth some $89 billion to its neighbor.

"I want to make this clear, there is no reprisal, this is a difficult circumstance for them, and they think that by closing they protect Texas," he said.

Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said on Thursday she had spoken to Roberta Jacobson, an aide to President Joe Biden, to seek "immediate solutions," the day after contacting the top U.S. representative in Mexico with concerns over the impact to the economy.

Jose Luis de la Cruz, director of the Institute for Industrial Development and Economic Growth (IDIC), forecast that the work stoppages from the supply shortfall would erase one percentage point from Mexico's gross domestic product in the first quarter this year.

"The whole north is stopped," he said.

Automakers Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Toyota, Volkswagen and Audi all reported disruptions to their Mexico operations.

Texas's freeze entered a sixth day on Thursday, as the largest energy-producing state in the United States grappled with massive refining outages and oil and gas shut ins. The cold has killed at least 21 people and knocked out power to more than 4 million people in the state.

Mexico has said it has alternative energy sources including two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to be used for power generation, expected to arrive on Thursday, according to government officials.

Officials from state electricity utility CFE said alternative supplies could generate 30,000 MW of 38,000 MW demand. State oil company Pemex has agreed to supply more fuel oil and diesel to power plants, and Mexico is also leaning on its coal supplies and hydroelectric capacity, they said.

"We cannot rely on one single fuel for power generation," Lopez Obrador said.

It was not immediately clear if the gap between alternative supplies and demand would be covered by gas imports from the United States and other sources, or would lead to further shortages.

The two LNG tankers expected to arrive on Thursday are bound for Mexico's Altamira and Manzanillo ports, the officials said.

The Malaysia-flagged LNG tanker Seri Balhaf departed from Freeport, Texas on Wednesday. Other cargoes are expected to reach Mexican ports from Asia in the coming days, the government added.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Additional reporting by Sharay Angulo; Edting by Frank Jack Daniel, Alistair Bell and Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil drops as investors gauge big chill impact on U.S. refineries, OPEC+ output rise

    Oil prices slid by up to 2% in early trade on Friday, adding to overnight declines, on worries that refineries will take time to resume operations after the big freeze in the U.S. South, creating a gap in demand, while OPEC+ supplies were expected to rise. "The market was ripe for a correction and signs of the power and overall energy situation starting to normalise in Texas provided the necessary trigger," said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.14, or 1.9%, to $59.38 a barrel at 0421 GMT, after declining 1% on Thursday.

  • Huawei turns to pig farming during US sanctions

    The Chinese smartphone giant is also pivoting into coal mining technology in its search for new revenues.

  • WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash

    The messaging platform laid out fresh terms in January, aimed at increasing business transactions on the platform. The policy update would allow owner Facebook and its subsidiaries collect user data, including their phone number and location, which sparked a global outcry and a rush of new users to competitors Telegram and Signal, among others. WhatsApp then moved to delay the new policy launch to May from February and sought to clarify the update was focused on allowing users to message with businesses and would not affect personal conversations, which will continue to have end-to-end encryption.

  • Michigan basketball's defense leads the way in win over Rutgers, 71-64

    Michigan basketball won its 10th Big Ten game by beating Rutgers on Thursday, 71-64.

  • 9 Homes For Sale With Beautiful Workout Facilities

    From an Aspen home with a palatial indoor pool to a Florida home that provides incredible views from the treadmill,&nbsp;AD&nbsp;rounds up those spaces where you’ll have no excuse to skip a workoutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • South African variant detected in Mass.

    The person who tested positive for the South Africa variant is a Middlesex County woman in her 20s. She has had no reported travel, according to the DPH.

  • Demi Lovato 'had three strokes and a heart attack' after 2018 overdose

    The singer reveals she was minutes from death after a 2018 overdose, and "left with brain damage".

  • The world's only private deep space antenna

    This is the world’s only private deep space antennaCourtesy: Graham GauntCourtesy: UK Space Agency / OTFilmsCourtesy: Bad Wolf HorizonLocation: Goonhilly, EnglandThe GHY-6 antenna is currently being trained on MarsIt's aimed at the emerging private space exploration sectorto give them access to deep space communicationsCourtesy: Goonhilly Earth StationDR KAT HICKEY, GOONHILLY EARTH STATION SAYING:“At the moment basically all deep space communications are done through the European Space Agency and NASA’s deep space networks but with more and more missions coming online and going into deep space, the space agencies are going to have to focus their networks more and more on some of these newer missions and so there are lots of these legacy missions that are still live, that we still want to be able to exchange signals with and learn about what they’re learning, say for example on Mars, and we’re going to be able to do that through our antenna. But we’re also going to be able to look at private companies who want to go to the moon, to Mars, and facilitate communications for them when the space agencies might not have the capacity to do so on their networks.”

  • Who is the new chief of Tokyo 2020?

    This is the president of Tokyo 2020, Seiko Hashimoto.The 56-year-old politician will be leading the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee after ex-prime minister Yoshiro Mori resigned from the post over sexist remarks.Hashimoto was born just days before Japan hosted the Summer Olympics in 1964.Her parents named her after the Olympic flame and she has lived up to that name.Hashimoto took part in seven Olympic Games - the most Olympic games any Japanese woman has ever participated in.The highest Olympic medal she won was a bronze at the 1992 Albertville Winter Games in the Ladies 1,500 meter ice-skating race.She's also the only Japanese woman to have competed in the Olympics while serving as a lawmaker.After marrying a widower in 2000, she made history again by becoming the first upper house lawmaker to give birth while holding office. Her policy focus has been on education, and she has also prioritized health issues and Japan’s falling birth rate. Hashimoto served as the Olympics minister, doubling as Minister in Charge of Women’s Empowerment, before taking up the post as the Tokyo 2020 president.

  • 'Like O.J. Simpson', Boris Johnson struggles with gloves

    Johnson could be heard saying: "No, I got it, I got it, I got it. It's like O.J. Simpson," as he struggled to put on protective gloves during a visit to a vaccination centre in Cwmbran, south Wales. O.J. Simpson who was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman, was instructed to put on gloves used as evidence in the 1995 murder trial. Simpson was acquitted of the murders two decades ago during the so-called "trial of the century," though his reputation - built atop a Hall of Fame football career as well as years as a popular pitchman and actor - suffered permanent damage.

  • Robot gliders probe giant iceberg threat

    This iceberg is over 1,500 square miles Courtesy: © Crown copyright 2020 It split from an Antarctic ice shelf in 2017 before breaking up and swirling around South Georgia islandCourtesy: British Antarctic Survey Oceanographer Dr. Povl Abrahamsen, saying: "My name is Povl Abrahamsen. I'm an oceanographer at the British Antarctic Survey. At the moment I'm on the royal research ship James Cook, about 90 nautical miles south of south Georgia. And behind me is iceberg A68p. Iceberg A68 has broken into lots of bits, and A68p is the most recent one to be named. And even though it's no longer nearly as big as it was, it's still about 100 square kilometres. We're here to study the effect of the iceberg on the ocean ecosystem around South Georgia."Courtesy: National Oceanography Centre Robots are being used to assess if the bergs are damaging ecosystemsOceanographer Dr. Povl Abrahamsen, saying: "We've deployed some robotic underwater gliders which will stay here measuring the ocean beneath us for months after we leave."Courtesy: British Antarctic Survey Scientists say sights like this will become more common amid rising global temperatures

  • Boeser leads Canucks past Flames in last of 4 straight games

    Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night. “I like to score when our team’s winning,” Boeser said. Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller also scored and had an assist for Vancouver.

  • Ted Cruz originally planned to spend multiple nights in Cancun but flew back early to Texas amid a torrent of criticism

    Cruz stayed in Cancun for under 24 hours before changing his flight to rush home as critics accused him of abandoning storm-ravaged Texas.

  • Trump and Biden news - live: Cruz says he made ‘mistake’ by flying to Cancun as ex-president snubs Haley

    Follow the latest updates

  • Texan pleads for help online as his family is left with one piece of firewood to keep warm during storm

    Chester Jones shares a video of his kids huddled together in one room as he uses their last piece of firewood to stay warm

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert says the firearms displayed behind her during a virtual House committee meeting 'are ready for use' upon being mocked for her 'unsafe gun storage'

    "If somebody wants to have a shrine to their gun fetish as a Zoom backdrop ... they can do that," a lawmaker said. "But this is our hearing room."

  • A congressman asked Robinhood's CEO to listen to the 12-second message that ends with a hang-up when users call the support line

    During the GameStop hearing, Rep. Casten called Robinhood's unmanned helpline that returns an automated message before hanging up.

  • Texas Democrat says 'it'd be fine' if Ted Cruz stayed in Cancun for family jaunt because 'he doesn't do anything for us'

    "He's given us one more reason to resign," the lawmaker said in a CNN interview. "As far as I'm concerned, it'd be fine if he remained in Cancun."

  • Man found frozen to death in his recliner in Texas as winter storm death toll rises

    Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores says three people have died this week due to frigid temperatures

  • Surreal photos from Texas’ sub-zero weather: A frozen fish tank and icicles on a ceiling fan

    Sub-zero temperatures have brought extraordinary scenes in recent days, as many struggle amid widespread power outages