Switchblade drone: How the "kamikaze" anti-tank weapon works

CBSNews
·4 min read

There's new a drone on the battlefield. Only six months old, video of it in action is still secret. Unlike armed drones that carry weapons under the wings, launching them and returning to base, the Switchblade "kamikaze" drone carries its own warhead, and blows itself up – taking out tanks, armored vehicles and artillery nests with it.

"It's a one-and-done drone," said Wahid Nawabi, who runs Aerovironment, which makes the Switchblade at a secure location he's asked us not to reveal.

The Switchblade 600 tactical missile system contains high-precision optics and an anti-armor warhead for use against non-line-of-sight targets, such as tanks, artillery, and armored vehicles.&#xa0; / Credit: Aerovironment
The Switchblade 600 tactical missile system contains high-precision optics and an anti-armor warhead for use against non-line-of-sight targets, such as tanks, artillery, and armored vehicles. / Credit: Aerovironment

So far 700 Switchblades – both large and small -- are being sent to Ukraine to be used against the Russians. "We understand what the people in Ukraine are doing. This is our part to help," said John Aldana, the program manager for the Switchblade.

He explained to CBS News national security correspondent David Martin why the drone – a missile placed in its launcher with its wings folded – is called the Switchblade: "It fits inside this tube. At the bottom we have what is known as a gas generator. It pushes the Switchblade out. Once it's clear of the tube, the wings automatically flip out, and it happens very quickly, just like a switchblade."

/ Credit: Aerovironment
/ Credit: Aerovironment

In the nose are cameras which scan the battlefield, sending video back to an operator controlling the Switchblade from a tablet

"Once it finds the target, the operator has the ability to essentially dive bomb into the target and take out the target," said Aldana. "It's a one-way mission."

Crates containing Switchblades are already being loaded for Ukraine. "We've been in touch with the Ukrainian military," said Nawabi. "They could use thousands of them. The type of conflict they're engaged with today really is almost ideal for the Switchblade capability."

He's talking specifically about the long Russian convoys creeping toward the front lines. "Switchblade can just literally take them out like popcorn, literally," he said.

Martin asked, "Is the enemy going to hear it?"

"No. It's very, very quiet," said Aldana.

"But if you look up you can see it?"

"Well, it's not easy, right? I mean, it looks big on a table, but when it's in the sky it's very hard to see."

When asked if a Switchblade can be shot down, Aldana replied, "As far as I know, it's never happened."

But the signals which control the Switchblade can be jammed, and so far only 100 have reached the battlefield. Still, the weapon has earned Wahid Nawabi a place (along with Vice President Kamala Harris) on the list of Americans whom Russia has sanctioned.

It's not his first encounter with the Russians. "I was born and raised in Afghanistan," Nawabi said. "I left Afghanistan right at the beginning of the occupation of the Soviet Union in Afghanistan back in the early 1980s, so in some respect, this is very emotional and personal for me as well."

At the age of 14, the oldest of four children, he learned what happens when the Russian army invades your country. "I've been there. I know exactly what it's like. Life changes in a matter of seconds, completely changes upside-down."

And he remembers how one weapon, the American-made Stinger missile, helped chase the Russians out of Afghanistan.

"I vividly remember the Stinger missile," he told Martin. "I saw what it did to the Russian helicopters. Probably have seen a half a dozen of them with my own naked eyes get shot from the sky while watching from the ground."

Now he wants to see Russian tanks destroyed by his Switchblade drones.

"A capability that you cannot hear, you cannot see, you cannot tell where it came from, and boom! All of a sudden it hits you," he said. "Just creates havoc in your mind: 'Oh my God, what is this? What's happening to us?'"

For more info:

Switchblade Drone (Aerovironment)Aerovironment

Story produced by Mary Walsh. Editor: Carol Ross.

See also:

U.S. arms to Ukraine: Is it enough? (Sunday Morning")Putin says Russia's "noble" war on Ukraine to enter new phase ("CBS Mornings")What are the prospects for pursuing Vladimir Putin for war crimes? ("Sunday Morning")How far will Putin go – and how far will America go to stop him? ("Sunday Morning")Another Russian quagmire: Putin and the shadow of Afghanistan ("Sunday Morning")What is Putin's endgame now? ("Sunday Morning")

Oprah Winfrey on racial health disparities in America

Designer Thom Browne's unconventional fashion

Miranda Lambert on her new album, "Palomino"

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China is working to protect its overseas assets amid fears the US could impose Russia-style sanctions, reports say

    China has offered almost unwavering support for Vladimir Putin following the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

  • Russia says risks of nuclear war must be kept to minimum -TASS

    Vladimir Yermakov, the foreign ministry's head of nuclear non-proliferation, said all nuclear powers must stick to the logic laid out in official documents aimed at preventing nuclear war. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday the West should not underestimate the elevated risks of nuclear conflict over Ukraine, although the United States subsequently said it did not believe there was a threat of Russia using nuclear weapons despite an escalation in Moscow's rhetoric.

  • Brazil orders more Gripen jets, mulls another large buy

    A second large order of the Gripen is needed to achieve a minimum fleet of 70 new fighter jets, down from the original target of 100 aircraft under the F-X program.

  • The Switchblade "kamikaze" drone

    A one-time-use unmanned aerial vehicle, the Switchblade drone is a powerful weapon that can dive bomb its targets, such as tanks and artillery nests, at a range of up to 30 miles. So far, 700 Switchblades – large and small – have been supplied to Ukraine for use against Russian forces. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with the CEO of Switchblade manufacturer Aerovironment, Wahid Nawabi, who as a child in Afghanistan saw the effects of an invading Russian army – and the power of innovative defense technology.

  • How the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan crushed a restaurant owner's business, leaving him with nothing but a 'gloomy future'

    A Kabul restaurant owner told Insider that the Taliban's control over Afghanistan ultimately led him to forget the idea of having a business.

  • Russian special services busted in Odesa while planning riots on May 2

    Russia's special services were planning to destabilize the situation in Ukraine's southern Odesa Oblast by inciting citizens to riots and protests, the National Police of Ukraine reported on April 30.

  • Civilians evacuated from Azovstal plant - Reuters photographer

    BEZIMENNE, Ukraine (Reuters) -More than 50 civilians were evacuated on Sunday from Mariupol's Azovstal steel works in a convoy with vehicles bearing United Nations symbols, signalling a deal had been struck to ease the ordeal of the most destructive siege in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The siege of Mariupol, in which Russian and Ukrainian forces have pummelled each other for nearly two months, has turned the port city into a wasteland with an unknown death toll and thousands trying to survive without water, sanitation or food. The city is under Russian control but some fighters and civilians remain holed up in the Azovstal works - a vast Soviet-era plant founded under Josef Stalin and designed with a labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels to withstand attack.

  • Russians again report shelling of their territory by "Ukrainian aviation"

    Valentyna Romanenko - Saturday, 30 APRIL 2022, 10:59 Russian media reported on the shelling of a village in Bryansk Region of Russia, in the border area with Ukraine. Source: RIA Novosti, TASS, Interfax Details: According to the governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz, Russian air defence equipment found a plane of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the sky over Bryansk Region on Saturday morning.

  • A European ban on Russian crude risks Moscow using the natural gas 'power tool' in its arsenal, Vortexa said

    Russia is a major producer of energy and makes billions from its exports. The EU is its biggest customer and natural gas is a powerful political tool.

  • Moscow's eastern offensive suffers setbacks

    Coverage on this live blog has ended. Please click here for the latest updates.

  • Kim warns N. Korea could 'preemptively' use nuclear weapons

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned again that the North could preemptively use its nuclear weapons if threatened, as he praised his top army officials for a massive military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, this week. Kim expressed “firm will” to continue developing his nuclear-armed military so that it could “preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves, including ever-escalating nuclear threats from hostile forces, if necessary,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday. KCNA said Kim called his military officials to praise their work during Monday’s parade, where the North showcased the biggest weapons in its nuclear arsenal, including intercontinental ballistic missiles that could potentially reach the U.S. homeland.

  • Zelenskyy: Russian nuclear specialists do not understand the situation at the Zaporizhzhia power plant

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Friday, 29 April 2022, 20:20 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has stressed that the partial occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by Russian troops still poses a threat and called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to have it returned to Ukrainian control.

  • Biden Seeks to Lure Russia's Top Scientists to the U.S.

    WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden wants Congress to expedite visas for Russian scientists eager to leave their country in the midst of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, an effort to accelerate a brain drain already underway and further deprive President Vladimir Putin of some of Russia’s top talent. An administration proposal sent to Capitol Hill as part of a larger package requesting $33 billion in spending on the war would suspend for four years the requirement that scientists applying for H1-B vis

  • Letters to the Editor: Putin has nukes, and there's nothing you can do about it

    A reader expresses anger over the fact that the fate of humanity is in the nuclear-armed hands of 'boys with their toys.'

  • T-7 Red Hawk trainer makes its debut

    The ceremony included multiple tributes to the pioneering Tuskegee Airmen of World War II, for whom the T-7 is named, and was attended by a surviving member and another pilot's children.

  • Putin Put on Blast Over Pathetic War Gear for Russian Troops

    TwitterAlthough Russia was preparing to invade Ukraine for months building up to the moment in February when Russian President Vladimir Putin kicked off the assault, his military appears to have had one key oversight: Russian mercenaries are fighting with inferior first-aid kits without key life-saving gear, according to a number of viral posts that reportedly originated from Russian fighters involved in the war.Russians are starting to sound off about how Putin has failed to adequately prepare

  • Howey: Biblical scenarios surrounding the despot Vladimir Putin

    Vladimir Putin, unlike his predecessors, answers to no one. He is a solitary strongman losing a war.

  • General Staff: Russia transfers troops from Belgorod Region to Izyum

    Anastasia Kalatur - Saturday, 30 April 2022, 06:50 Units of Russian troops are being transferred from the Belgorod region of Russia to near Izyum, Kharkiv Region. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on Saturday, 30 April Details: The units being transferred to Izyum belong to Russia's Eastern Military District.

  • YouTube vlogger Dude Dad co-host inaugural pinewood derby with Boy Scouts

    Watch as YouTube star Dude Dad and Boy Scout Troop 83 hosted a pinewood derby race at the First United Methodist Church in Fort Collins

  • Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

    This story is insane!