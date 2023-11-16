Switzerland agrees to send Russia to special tribunal

Switzerland has supported the idea to create a special tribunal for prosecuting Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Source: a corresponding statement at a meeting in Berlin of the group of countries which act in favour of creating such a tribunal, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Confederation and European Pravda

Details: "Switzerland firmly believes that the aggression against Ukraine must not go unpunished," the statement reads. It also contains the information that 38 countries, including France, Germany, Norway, Guatemala, Japan and Canada, have supported this initiative within the last months.

The Swiss Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that even though the International Criminal Court is authorised to prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine, it lacks jurisdiction concerning the crimes of aggression in this conflict since neither Russia nor Ukraine ratified the Rome Statute.

Background:

Earlier, Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reported that the EU had presented its vision of a possible form of special tribunal for holding Russia accountable for the crime of aggression.

The Ukrainian authorities have admitted that it would not be able to seek the support of the tribunal format based on the resolution of the UN General Assembly suggested to it, but agreed to a slightly altered format of the so-called hybrid tribunal.

Kuleba thinks that the hybrid tribunal does not provide a response to how to improve the top leadership of Russia.

