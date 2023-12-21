Switzerland announces $13 million in winter aid for Ukraine

Switzerland announced a new CHF 11.5 million ($13.3 million) winter aid package for Ukraine on Dec. 20, bringing the total of Switzerland's winter assistance to Ukraine to around CHF 26 million ($30 million).

The combination of cold weather and intensified Russian attacks puts Ukraine's energy sector under heavy strain, especially as Russia intentionally targets critical infrastructure.

The Swiss funds will be directed towards NGOs that work near Ukraine's front lines to repair damaged civilian infrastructure, deliver heating material, and help ensure the availability of clean water supplies.

Some of the Swiss government's winter aid funding has also gone directly to Ukraine's State Emergency Service and United Nations programs aimed at alleviating the combined impact of cold weather and Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

The programs offer cold-weather clothing and other supplies to Ukrainians, as well as direct cash payments to those affected by or displaced by the war.

Switzerland allocated CHF 54 million ($62 million) in 2022 through the World Bank for rebuilding in Ukraine, primarily aimed at repairing energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks.

