Switzerland expecting 1 million COVID vaccine doses from Moderna, Pfizer in March

Vials of Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen at the Messe Luzern fairground's vaccination center
ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland expects to get 1 million vaccine doses from Moderna and Pfizer this month, a top Federal Health Ministry vaccine official said on Tuesday, after receiving some 1.1 million in January and February.

"We have steadily rising delivery volumes every month, and we expect that will help us reach our targets," Nora Kronig, who heads the health ministry's vaccine logistics, adding 900,000 people have gotten a first shot and 320,000 a second booster.

Switzerland has said it expects to vaccinate all of its 8.6 million residents who want a COVID-19 shot by summer, and Kronig's latest comments suggest the nation is on track, especially with potential approvals of new vaccines in coming weeks. Mass vaccinations beyond older people are due to begin in the second quarter.

(Reporting by John Miller)

