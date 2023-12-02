Switzerland funds six simulation centres for medical training in Ukraine

Switzerland has funded the establishment of six simulation centres in Ukraine that will allow tomorrow's doctors to train to treat real patients.

Source: Swiss Embassy in Ukraine

Details: Simulation centres for medical training have been opened in the cities of Lviv, Rivne, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, and Chernivtsi with funding from Switzerland and thanks to the Ukrainian-Swiss Medical Education Development Project.

PHOTO: SWISS EMBASSY ON FACEBOOK

These centres allow future doctors and nurses to practise their skills on special mannequins in conditions that are as close as possible to real patient care.

"Here, we can recreate every difficult scenario that may happen in a healthcare facility. If students make a mistake, we will repeat the whole scenario as many times as necessary. Because here we can make mistakes, but in hospitals we can’t," said Volodymyr Pokhmurskyi, Chief of the Medical Simulation Centre at the Andrei Krupynskyi Lviv Medical Academy.

Another rehabilitation simulation centre, Rehabilitation of War Injuries, was opened at Ukrainian Catholic University's School of Rehabilitation Medicine for master's degree students.

Background: In addition, this week, the Netherlands donated three winter-ready field hospitals and six medical evacuation vehicles for Ukrainian border guards.

