Switzerland to hold international conference for demining Ukraine

The conference dedicated to humanitarian demining of Ukraine will be held in Geneva in October 2024.

Source: Viola Amherd, President of Switzerland, at the press conference on 15 January following the negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Amherd stressed that mine clearance is the key issue for future rebuilding of Ukraine and reminded that last year Switzerland approved a 100 million francs [€103.5 million – ed.] package for four years.

Quote: "In October of this year, a high-level conference will be held on this matter [demining of Ukraine] in Geneva."

The Swiss President noted that humanitarian demining is a precondition for the return of displaced Ukrainians to their homes and collecting harvest.

"If in a big export-based economy like Ukraine fewer foodstuffs are harvested, this has an impact on the whole wide world," Amherd explained.

Amherd added that Switzerland had planned to allocate 1.5 billion francs [$1.7 billion – ed.] to support the 2025-2028 Ukrainian reconstruction efforts.

Earlier it was revealed that Switzerland and Ukraine will start joint preparation for a peaceful conference on the highest level.

