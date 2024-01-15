Switzerland to host Global Peace Summit, starts preparations with Ukraine

Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Federal Council, confirmed the country's intention to organise a peace conference on Ukraine at the highest level after a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 15 January.

Source: Amherd at a joint press conference, reported by European Pravda

Details: Amherd said that the issue of implementing Kyiv's peace initiatives was one of the main topics discussed during her meeting with the Ukrainian president.

"Mr Zelenskyy asked me whether Switzerland would be willing to also organise a high-level peace summit against this backdrop, and I confirmed that Switzerland is ready to organise a conference. We agreed that the details of the further approach would be looked into in depth in order to make this peace process a success," she added.

She said that representatives of both countries would immediately begin preparations for the peace conference, and "from our side, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs will be in the lead".

"Switzerland will also in future fight for an extensive, just and long-lasting peace in Ukraine. Switzerland is happy to make a contribution to that," she stressed.

Background: On 14 January, a meeting of national security advisors on the Ukrainian Peace Formula was held in Davos, Switzerland. China was not represented at the meeting, despite having been invited.

Davos was expected to be the last meeting of this level before the Global Peace Summit.

