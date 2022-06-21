Switzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since War

Eddie Spence
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland imported gold from Russia for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine, showing the industry’s stance toward the nation’s precious metals may be softening.

Most Read from Bloomberg

More than 3 tons of gold was shipped to Switzerland from Russia in May, according to data from the Swiss Federal Customs Administration. That’s the first shipment between the countries since February.

The shipments represent about 2% of gold imports into the key refining hub last month. It may also mark a change in perception of Russian bullion, which became taboo following the invasion. Most refiners swore off accepting new gold from Russia after the London Bullion Market Association removed the country’s own fabricators from its accredited list.

While that was viewed as a de facto ban on fresh Russian gold from the London market, one of the world’s biggest, the rules don’t prohibit Russian metal from being processed by other refiners. Switzerland is home to four major gold refineries, which together handle two-thirds of the world’s gold.

Almost all of the gold was registered by customs as being for refining or other processing, indicating one of the country’s refineries took it. The four largest -- MKS PAMP SA, Metalor Technologies SA, Argor-Heraeus SA and Valcambi SA -- said they did not take the metal.

In March, at least two major gold refineries refused to remelt Russian bars even though market rules permit them to do so. Others, such Argor-Heraeus, said they would accept products refined in Russia prior to 2022, so long as there were documents proving that doing so would not financially benefit a Russian person or entity.

Some buyers remain wary of Russian precious metals, including bars minted prior to the war which are still tradeable in western markets. In palladium, it’s created a persistent dislocation between spot prices in London and futures in New York, due to the greater risk of receiving ingots from Russia in the latter.

Switzerland has been importing small quantities of palladium from Russia -- the world’s biggest miner of the metal -- since April.

(Updates with responses from Swiss refineries in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ruble Soars to 7-Year High Prompting Debate Over Targeting Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruble surged to a seven-year high, extending a rally that Russia wants to curb and sparking a debate in Moscow on whether the central bank should target an “optimal” exchange rate.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year High Prompt

  • Companies Find Leaving Russia Difficult, Though Many Are Trying

    “It’s so bloody complex,” Philip Morris Chief Executive Jacek Olczak said of the continuing exit process following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian rouble hits near 7-year high vs dollar as tax payments loom

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble surged on Monday to a near seven-year high against the dollar on Moscow Exchange, supported by capital controls and the promise of upcoming month-end tax payments, as the government presented its new budget. The rouble, which has become the world's best-performing currency http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html this year, is steered by Russia's high proceeds from commodity exports and a sharp drop in imports along with a ban on households withdrawing their foreign currency savings. Top policymakers used Russia's annual economic forum in St. Petersburg last week to highlight the rouble's recent strength.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Security Council Boss Visits Exclave

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting on national security issues in the Kaliningrad exclave, RIA Novosti reported, after Lithuania barred transit of sanctioned goods such as coal and construction materials to the territory. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHou

  • China Junk Bond Selloff in New Phase With Record Fosun Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The ongoing bond plunge for resort chain Club Med’s Chinese owner shows that financial stress among the country’s property developers is shifting to other weaker borrowers.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year High Prompting Debate O

  • European shares rise, dollar slips as market selloff pauses

    European shares opened higher on Tuesday, recovering slightly from last week's 17-month lows as the selloff paused, but major central banks' rate hike plans and global recession risks kept investors cautious. World stocks have edged higher so far this week, recovering from last week's sharp selloff which saw global equities tumble to their lowest since November 2020 as expectations for central bank policy tightening to combat high inflation prompted investors to ditch risky assets. Timothy Graf, head of macro strategy for EMEA at State Street Global Markets, said the move higher was likely a result of markets being oversold in recent weeks and relief that event risks, such as the Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank meetings, have passed.

  • What’s next after Russia reduced gas to Europe?

    It's not a summer heat wave that's making European leaders and businesses sweat. It's fear that Russia's manipulation of natural gas supplies will lead to an economic and political crisis next winter. Or, in the worst case, even sooner.

  • Inflation Collides With Growth Fears to Trigger Big Swings in the Bond Market

    The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note nearly reached 3.5% after a troubling inflation report but dropped to around 3.2% as investors grew more worried about the growth outlook.

  • With Markets in Disarray, International Investors Are Stockpiling U.S. Dollars

    Foreign investors, concerned about soaring inflation and a global slowdown, are keeping their cash in the U.S. currency.

  • Yellen Says ‘Stay Tuned’ for Word on Russian Oil Price-Cap Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said talks are continuing on how the US and its allies might cap the price of Russian oil exports, possibly through a plan that offers exceptions to the European ban on insuring Russian oil shipments.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Econ

  • Stocks Surge, Week Ahead, Gas Tax Holiday, Twitter And Bitcoin - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures surge as bond yields ease, dollar retreats; Week Ahead: Housing market in focus; President Biden may seek Federal gas tax holiday; Elon Musk repeats concern for Twitter takeover and Bitcoin regains $20,000 mark but crypto markets bruised.

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • BOJ and govt closely coordinating on FX, Kuroda says after meeting PM

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank hoped to respond appropriately on currency markets in close coordination with the government, issuing a fresh warning against recent sharp yen falls. "I told the prime minister that recent rapid yen moves were undesirable," Kuroda told reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the prime minister's official residence. "I'll fully watch currency movements carefully from now on as well and will appropriately respond to them while liaising with the government."

  • Top 10 Countries With the Biggest Forex Reserves

    Without adequate reserves, a nation's economy can grind to a halt. Here are the 10 nations that hold the most foreign reserves.

  • Petrobras Head Resigns as Bolsonaro Rages About Fuel Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Petrobras’s chief executive officer Jose Mauro Coelho resigned following a fuel price increase that has angered President Jair Bolsonaro and prompted calls for a congressional inquiry into the state-owned oil producer.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the Edg

  • Zilingo’s Board to Weigh Options Including Liquidation or Buyout

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte’s board of directors is weighing options for the embattled Singapore startup after a financial adviser to the company said liquidation is the most viable solution and its co-founder presented an 11th-hour pitch for a management buyout.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Sl

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Job Cuts Will Reduce Workforce by 3.5%

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is cutting its salaried workforce by about 10% over the next three months, resulting in an overall reduction of some 3.5% in total headcount as hourly staff numbers are still expected to grow, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdo

  • Asia’s Shortage of Empty Containers May Worsen on Rotterdam Jam

    (Bloomberg) -- Empty container boxes crucial for Asia’s exporters are getting stuck in the port of Rotterdam as a growing backlog of undelivered goods at Europe’s export hub forces ocean carriers to prioritize shipments of filled boxes.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the

  • Destroyed Russian Tanks to Be Paraded in Europe by Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is planning to tour an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles across Europe, as it strives to maintain public attention on the conflict. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year High Prompting Debate Over Targeting Ra

  • 10 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this piece we will take a look at the ten best falling stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our introduction of the companies and the general economic outlook, jump right ahead to 5 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now. The start of 2022 had a tinge of optimism to […]