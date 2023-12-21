Switzerland nearly doubles planned winter aid to Ukraine

President of Switzerland Alain Berset and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy near the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv, November 25, 2023

Switzerland is set to almost double its planned winter season aid to Ukraine, the Swiss government said in a statement on Dec. 20.

“Faced with the harsh challenges of a merciless winter, millions of people in Ukraine are in dire need of assistance,” the statement reads.

In response, the Swiss federal government will allocate an additional $13.7 million in aid, bringing total aid to approximately $30 million.

This aid include supporting several non-governmental organizations that provide vital winter assistance, as explained by the Swiss government. Swiss aid has enabled the repair of nearly 1,000 apartments and houses, and has supplied heating fuel and equipment to around 1,300 households in frontline areas of Ukraine.

The country has also sent 20 tons of equipment to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, including winter footwear and sleeping bags. Additionally, the country is assisting in the field of energy management by financing the reconstruction of centralized heating networks and the installation of solar generators.

The Swiss government reports that the country is also increasing its contribution to the UN Humanitarian Fund in Ukraine to $6.5 million. These funds are designated for heating, winter clothing, rental housing support, particularly in relation to the increased costs of heating and energy, and home insulation.

Switzerland supported the establishment of a special tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression by Russia on Nov. 16.

On Nov. 26, the Swiss government announced an additional aid package to Ukraine totaling $113 million.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine