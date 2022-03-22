Switzerland is not so neutral on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Fabienne Kinzelmann
·1 min read

In an emotional address to the Swiss people on Saturday — which was livestreamed at a solidarity rally outside the Federal Palace in the capital, Bern — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for tougher sanctions on oligarchs and asked, "Why can't we live like the Swiss?"

Why it matters: Switzerland is famously neutral, but not when it comes to the war in Ukraine.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Driving the news: Swiss President Ignazio Cassis spoke at the rally on Saturday, praising the Ukrainian people's spirit of resistance but drawing a rebuke from the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), which provides two of the Swiss government's seven ministers.

  • "A demonstrating federal president is the last thing Switzerland needs," the SVP said. One of the party's leading figures has called for a referendum to ban sanctions to preserve Switzerland's neutrality.

Yes, but: The Swiss population broadly supports the sanctions against Russia, and all three major newspapers published editorials over the weekend calling for additional steps, like ending Switzerland's reliance on Russian gas.

  • Unlike during the 2015 migrant crisis, solidarity with Ukrainian refugees is also high.

During his speech, Zelensky specifically called on Swiss multinational Nestlé, the world's largest food company, to end its business in Russia.

  • "We have stopped all imports and exports from Russia, except for vital products," a spokesperson told Blick.

  • He also called on Swiss banks to freeze oligarchs' funds and for Switzerland to expel Russian President Vladimir Putin’s supporters.

Worth noting: The Swiss Federal Department of Police and Justice has responded to media reports that Putin's "secret wife" and their children might be hiding out in a luxury chalet in the Alps, saying it has "no indication of the presence of this person in Switzerland."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Neutral Swiss rule out arms deliveries to Poland

    Swiss neutrality rules out delivering weapons to Poland, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said on Monday during a visit to Ukraine's neighbour. In Warsaw, Morawiecki said Switzerland must freeze the accounts of Russian oligarchs in the country and confiscate their assets.

  • Switzerland must freeze Russian oligarchs' accounts, says Polish PM

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Switzerland must freeze the accounts of Russian oligarchs in the country and confiscate their assets, the Polish prime minister said on Monday during a visit to Warsaw by Swiss President Ignazio Cassis. In a bid to force a Russian military withdrawal from Ukraine, Western countries have imposed numerous sanctions, including freezing the Russian central bank's assets. "They must be frozen, the assets of Russian oligarchs in Switzerland must be confiscated and I called on the president to see to it that Switzerland approaches this topic decisively," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

  • Ukraine and Russia may use 'unconventional warfare' strategies, former CIA officer says

    Former U.S. Ambassador Ronald D. Johnson told Fox News that Ukraine and Russia can both advance their causes using unconventional warfare strategies.

  • It's not up to the government to make us happy or comfortable | Opinion

    Entitlement programs take away from individual responsibility and decrease the motivation to work.

  • Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar are the proud Putin wing of Arizona's GOP

    In touting their support for Putin, Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar are not just outliers within Arizona or the Republican Party, but within humanity.

  • US sending secretly acquired Soviet air defense equipment to Ukraine: report

    The U.S. is sending Ukraine some Soviet-made air defense equipment that Washington took charge of decades ago through a secret program, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. The systems, to include the SA-8 short-range surface-to-air missile system, were obtained by the U.S. for the purposes of examining Russian military technology and helping train American troops, U.S. officials told the outlet. The weapons are useful to Ukrainian forces...

  • Russia warns of sharp Caspian pipeline oil export drop after storm

    Pavel Sorokin, a Deputy Energy Minister, said the second berth could also turn out to be damaged after initial information about one of the three being damaged by a storm. A storm in Russia's section of the Black Sea has damaged loading equipment of CPC, one of the world's biggest oil pipelines which ships crude from Kazakhstan to global markets, its operator said earlier on Tuesday.

  • Journalist reportedly kidnapped and tortured by Russian troops in Ukraine

    "Nikita has given us a chilling testimony that confirms the intensity of the war crimes perpetrated by the Russian army against journalists," the group Reporters Without Borders says.

  • 'What I saw, I hope no one will ever see' says Greek diplomat returning from Mariupol

    Greece's consul general in Mariupol, the last EU diplomat to evacuate the besieged Ukrainian port, said on Sunday the city was joining the ranks of places known for having been destroyed in wars of the past. Manolis Androulakis has assisted dozens of Greek nationals and ethnic Greeks to evacuate the ruined city since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. "What I saw, I hope no one will ever see," Androulakis said as he arrived on Sunday at Athens International Airport and was reunited with his family.

  • A famous Russian actor who spoke at Putin's pro-war rally got called out by his daughter on CNN

    Vladimir Mashkova, who has appeared in movies including "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol," spoke at Putin's rally in Moscow earlier this month.

  • This is how World War III begins

    Providing Kyiv with+ighter jets and other weapon systems could help turn the tide. Refusing to do so may only prolong Ukraine’s agony.

  • Zelensky says he spoke with Macron and Rutte before G7, NATO and EU summits

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says in a video address that he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to "coordinate positions on the eve of important summits in Europe". He also adds that the Russian army shot dead people marching peacefully in the city of Kherson, south of Mykolaiv.

  • Man set on fire, dies after dispute outside a hardware store in Miami-Dade

    A man died after he was set on fire by another man Sunday morning outside a hardware store near the city of Doral, according to authorities.

  • Russia’s Bombing of Ukraine Continues as NATO Summit Looms

    President Joe Biden will head to the emergency NATO meeting later this week, though the White House said he doesn't plan to enter Ukraine.

  • How a New Jeep Factory In Detroit Turned Into a Civil Rights Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- When plans for a new Jeep factory on Detroit’s east side were announced in 2019 — the city’s first assembly plant in nearly 30 years — it was celebrated as an economic boon for the city, bringing 5,000 jobs and an influx of investment to long-neglected neighborhoods. Six years after filing for bankruptcy, the city was “turning a corner” and becoming more business friendly, The Detroit News declared.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on

  • Fox News anchors interrupt Biden critique to thank Pentagon for saving their correspondent

    Reporter Benjamin Hall was injured by a mortar blast that killed two other journalists in Ukraine

  • Chasten Buttigieg Welcomes Dr. Jackson to the "Supportive Spouse" Club in Washington, D.C.

    During her opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Ketanji Brown Jackson said of her husband Dr. Patrick Johnson, "he’s been the best husband, father, and friend I could ever imagine."

  • Egyptian, Israeli and Emirati leaders hold unprecedented summit

    Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed held a trilateral summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday, the Egyptian presidency said.Why it matters: The unprecedented meeting is the most significant diplomatic engagement between Israeli and regional leaders since the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and the UAE, was brokered in 2020 by the Trump administration. Stay on top of the l

  • K-State hires Baylor assistant Jerome Tang as hoops coach

    Kansas State hired Jerome Tang to be its next basketball coach Monday, entrusting a program that's had plenty of recent success but fallen on hard times to one of the architects of Baylor's rise to national prominence. The Wildcats hired Tang to replace Bruce Weber two days after the top-seeded Bears were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by North Carolina in overtime. Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor flew to Texas to meet with Tang on Sunday and the two sides finalized a six-year contract that will pay more than $14 million the next morning.

  • Kansas State Wildcats announce Jerome Tang as new men’s basketball coach

    The deal is done. Jerome Tang is leaving Baylor to become Kansas State’s new basketball coach.