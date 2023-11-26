Switzerland to provide over €3 million for Grain from Ukraine initiative

Switzerland will allocate more than €3 million for the implementation of the Grain From Ukraine initiative, which aims to supply Ukrainian grain to the poorest countries.

Source: According to the Swiss Embassy, this was stated by Swiss President Alain Berset during the food security summit in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Berset announced that Switzerland will allocate CHF3 million [approx US$3,4 million – ed.] for the World Food Programme, which implements the initiative.

During food security summit in Kyiv, President of 🇨🇭 Alain Berset announced that Switzerland would contribute towards helping those affected by transferring 3 million francs to the @WFP

As a result of RF war of aggression, around 11 million people in 🇺🇦 are dependent on food aid pic.twitter.com/tcb35JEl6j — Swiss Embassy Kyiv (@SwissUA) November 26, 2023

He also noted that due to the aggressive war of the Russian Federation, about 11 million Ukrainians need food assistance.

Sweden announced an additional €8 million for the Grain From Ukraine initiative, while Finland allocated €3 million to support the initiative, as well as to clear mines in rural Ukraine.

In mid-November, Latvia announced that it would allocate a second contribution of €50,000 to the programme.

