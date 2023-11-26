Switzerland to provide over €3 million for Grain from Ukraine initiative

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
Switzerland will allocate more than €3 million for the implementation of the Grain From Ukraine initiative, which aims to supply Ukrainian grain to the poorest countries.

Source: According to the Swiss Embassy, this was stated by Swiss President Alain Berset during the food security summit in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Berset announced that Switzerland will allocate CHF3 million [approx US$3,4 million – ed.] for the World Food Programme, which implements the initiative.

He also noted that due to the aggressive war of the Russian Federation, about 11 million Ukrainians need food assistance.

Sweden announced an additional €8 million for the Grain From Ukraine initiative, while Finland allocated €3 million to support the initiative, as well as to clear mines in rural Ukraine.

In mid-November, Latvia announced that it would allocate a second contribution of €50,000 to the programme.

