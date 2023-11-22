Switzerland permits tank delivery to Germany, stipulating they must not be given to Ukraine

On 22 November, the Swiss government approved an application to deliver 25 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks to German manufacturer Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH on the condition that they do not end up in Ukraine.

Source: The Federal Council of the Swiss Confederation, as reported by European Pravda.

Quote: "Germany has given assurances that the tanks will remain either in Germany, with NATO or with its EU partners in order to meet existing shortfalls."

Details: In a 23 February letter, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius asked Switzerland to sell some of its decommissioned Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks back to the tank's maker, Germany's Rheinmetall. They gave an assurance that the tanks would not be delivered to Ukraine.

The Swiss Army currently has 134 Leopard 2A4 WE main battle tanks in service, modernised as part of the 2006 armament programme.

In addition, the army has about 90 Leopard 2 A4 main battle tanks decommissioned.

Background:

On 26 September, the Swiss parliament authorised the army to write off 25 Leopard 2 tanks on the condition that the tanks be sold back to the German manufacturer.

In June, the Swiss government rejected a request by Swiss defence company RUAG to re-export 96 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine that were supposed to be delivered to Ukraine after refurbishment in Germany.

Switzerland has faced criticism for prohibiting other countries from transferring weapons produced in Switzerland to Kyiv due to neutrality considerations.

