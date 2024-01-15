Switzerland to provide Ukraine with $1.75 billion in aid

Switzerland will allocate CHF 1.5 billion ($1.75 billion) in assistance to Ukraine between 2025 and 2028, Swiss President Viola Amherd announced during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Jan. 15.

She emphasized that Switzerland sees a special focus on the reconstruction of Ukraine, which "holds strategic importance for the continent."

Amherd noted that demining is a central issue for Ukraine's recovery. Therefore, in September 2023, the Swiss Federal Council approved a four-year aid package totaling CHF 100 million.

Additionally, Ukraine and Switzerland will begin preparations for an international peace summit, which Switzerland has offered to host. The event aims to bring together the leaders of a broad coalition of countries to push for a just resolution of the war in Ukraine.

On Jan. 15, Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland, meeting with the leaders of both chambers of the Swiss parliament and local political parties.

Zelenskyy is expected to address the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 16. He will also hold bilateral meetings with EU and NATO officials, discussing the strategy for sustained Western support of Ukraine throughout 2024 and beyond.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine