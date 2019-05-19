Voters in Switzerland approve stronger gun control laws by nearly two-thirds despite resistance

GENEVA – Swiss voters on Sunday approved a measure to tighten the Alpine nation's gun laws, bringing the country in line with many of its European partners despite the objections of local gun owners, Swiss media reported, citing official results.

Switzerland's public broadcaster said more than 63% of voters nationwide agreed to align with European Union firearms rules adopted two years ago after deadly attacks in France, Belgium, Germany and Britain.

More: Gun control in heavily-armed Switzerland faces May 19 vote

The vote Sunday was part of Switzerland's regular referendums that give citizens a direct say in policymaking. It had stoked passions in a country with long, proud traditions of gun ownership and sport and target shooting. Switzerland, unlike many other European nations, allows veterans of its obligatory military service for men to take home their service weapons after tours of duty.

The Swiss proposal, among other things, requires regular training on the use of firearms, special waivers to own some semi-automatic weapons and serial number tracking system for key parts of some guns. Gun owners would have to register any weapons not already registered within three years, and keep a registry of their gun collections.

Shooting is a popular sport in Switzerland, where families often can be seen heading for the range, carrying their rifles. The Swiss will vote on May 19, 2019 to decide if it should adopt the EU's stricter gun control rules. More

Supporters, including the Swiss parliament and executive branch, say similar measures adopted by the EU after deadly extremist attacks elsewhere in Europe are needed to ensure strong police cooperation and economic ties with Switzerland's partners in Europe's Schengen zone of visa-free travel.

They insist the move wouldn't block any law-abiding citizens from obtaining legal guns, but would simply do more to track them.

Switzerland is not an EU member, but is in the Schengen zone. A rejection could jeopardize the country's delicately managed relationship with the powerful economic and political bloc.

Opponents insist that such changes will violate Switzerland's constitution and do little to fight extremism or crime. They say the weapons used in recent attacks in Europe weren't obtained legally. They argue it will crack down mainly on lawful gun owners in Switzerland and ram through what they perceive as the latest diktat from Brussels on the rich country.

Jean-Luc Addor, a Swiss People's Party lawmaker from the southwestern Valais region, said adopting the EU directive would be "unjust, freedom-killing, useless, dangerous, and above all, anti-Swiss."

"With no effect on the fight against terrorism, it will only hit honest, law-abiding citizens who possess legal weapons (so, us!)," he wrote on his website. "It's the epitome of injustice."

Switzerland hasn't faced major extremist attacks like those that have hit France, Belgium, Britain and Germany in recent years, leaving scores dead.

Pre-vote polls suggested most of the major political parties — except for the populist Swiss People's Party — were in favor, with support strongest among Socialists and Greens.

The rift on the issue has fallen largely along a rural-urban divide, with city dwellers generally more inclined to back the EU directive.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Voters in Switzerland approve stronger gun control laws by nearly two-thirds despite resistance