Switzerland's secretive Credit Suisse rescue rocks global finance

John O'Donnell and Andres Gonzalez
·6 min read

By John O'Donnell and Andres Gonzalez

ZURICH (Reuters) - Days before a hastily convened press conference late on Sunday that would make the world's front pages, Switzerland's political elite were secretly preparing a move that would jolt the globe.

While the nation's central bank and financial regulator publicly declared that Credit Suisse was sound, behind closed doors the race was on to rescue the nation's second-biggest bank.

The chain of events, led to the erasure of one of Switzerland's flagships, a merger backed by 260 billion Swiss francs ($280 billion) of state funds and a move that would upend global finance: favoring the bank's shareholders to the detriment of bond investors.

The events that unfolded in the landlocked nation -- long a bastion of political neutrality that has secured its standing as a safe-haven favourite for wealthy elites -- go against one of the key lessons of the 2008 financial crisis. The rescue concentrates even greater risks into one banking behemoth, UBS Group AG.

What is more, making bondholders cushion the blow to stock investors from the UBS-Credit Suisse tie-up rattled lenders, pushing up their borrowing costs in a threat to world economic growth.

The Swiss National Bank declined to comment while the finance ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Battered by years of scandals and losses, Credit Suisse for months had been battling a crisis of confidence of its own making. In a matter of days its demise was sealed.

Soon after news broke on March 12 that the United States would step in to guarantee all the deposits of two mid-sized lenders struggling to keep up with demands for cash, the spotlight was on Credit Suisse and how it would maintain depositor confidence.

Customers had already pulled $110 billion from the Zurich-based bank in the last three months of 2022, outflows that it was fighting to reverse.

A rainmaker who brokered a number of European bank rescues during the financial crisis, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that after seeing the U.S. banking collapses there was little doubt UBS would be called upon to shore up Credit Suisse.

The banker on March 13 rang up UBS warning the world's biggest wealth manager that it should prepare to receive a call from Swiss authorities.

By Wednesday, two days later, Credit Suisse was swept up in a full-blown crisis. Comments by the chair of Saudi National Bank, Ammar Al Khudairy, who said that he could not invest further in the Swiss bank sent Credit Suisse shares into a tailspin.

It mattered little that Credit Suisse's biggest investor also reiterated confidence in the lender. "They're a globally systemically important bank so ... monitored on a daily basis," he told Reuters. "There's no surprises like you would have in a middle-sized bank in the US. It's a completely different ecosystem."

Significant deposit outflows followed, the source who would go on to advise UBS on the merger told Reuters, declining to put a number on them.

In banking center Zurich and Bern, the Alpine state's capital, pressure was building. Yet as the discussions to salvage Credit Suisse got underway, Swiss regulators FINMA and the Swiss National Bank said that "the problems of certain banks in the USA do not pose a direct risk of contagion for the Swiss financial markets", conceding, however, that they would fund the bank with unlimited access to funding.

Credit Suisse too was conveying stability. The bank told Reuters on Thursday that its average liquidity coverage ratio, a key measure of how much cash-like assets the bank has, did not change between March 8 and March 14, despite the global banking crisis.

Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, a former translator and teacher just months on the job, told the Sunday media conference that additional support for Credit Suisse had been agreed but held secret for fear of panicking people with a succession of emergency announcements.

She said was in close contact with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and British finance minister Jeremy Hunt. Both countries have large Credit Suisse subsidiaries employing thousands.

There was far less communication with the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, said one person familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse's arms in Luxembourg, Spain and Germany were far smaller.

European regulators were, in particular, worried that the Swiss could impose losses on bondholders - a radical step that they did take, as the costs of a rescue spiralled for taxpayers.

"They did this on their own," said the person, asking not to be named, describing the outcome as a "big surprise".

A spokesperson for FINMA said that although it laid emphasis on Britain and the U.S. because of the scale of Credit Suisse's business in those countries, it had also informed European authorities.

Not everyone, however, was kept in the dark.

Saudi investors, with roughly a 10% stake in the bank, put pressure on the Swiss, warning that they could take legal action if they did not recover some of their ill-fated investment, said another person with knowledge of the matter.

Saudi National Bank did not immediately respond to a request for a comment

"The money had to come from somewhere," said one of the officials involved in the negotiations.

The Credit Suisse board, interested in preserving some unity in an increasingly fractious setting, stood behind them, and argued for a payout to shareholders, said the person.

Regulators too wanted to avoid a wipeout for shareholders that would have resulted in the winding up of the bank, potentially a bigger headache for the nation and a loss of face just hours after standing by Credit Suisse.

In the end, the Swiss agreed, choosing to wipe out 16 billion of francs of bonds, compensating shareholders with 3 billion francs and turning a key principle of bank funding on its head - namely, that shareholders rather than bondholders take the first hit from a bank failure.

It marks an ignominious end for an institution founded by Alfred Escher, a Swiss magnate affectionately dubbed King Alfred I, who helped build the country's railways. Credit Suisse banks many Swiss companies and citizens - including finance minister Keller-Sutter.

On Sunday, as a panel of Swiss officials and executives announced the deal, they were unrepentant.

"This is no bailout," Keller-Sutter told journalists. Thomas Jordan, the central bank chief, defended the package, as necessary to counter any wider shock.

"The taxpayer in this scenario has less risk," said Keller-Sutter. "The bankruptcy would have been the highest risk because the cost to the Swiss economy would have been huge."

Still, markets are reeling from the extraordinary turn of events.

"When you are a bank for billionaires, deposits can fly away very quickly," said one of the people involved. "You can die in three days."

($1 = 0.9287 Swiss francs)

(Additional reporting by Stefania Spezzati, John Revill, Greg Roumeliotis, Saeed Azhar and Rachna Uppal in Dubai; editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Anna Driver)

Recommended Stories

  • Canada's banking regulator reaffirms creditor hierarchy after Credit Suisse deal angers bondholders

    The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions reinforced its guidance in the wake of a rescue plan for Swiss lender Credit Suisse that appeared to leave some of the bank's junior bondholders with nothing. If a bank reaches the point of "non-viability", common shareholders of the bank will be the first to suffer losses, the Canadian regulator said. Credit Suisse said on Sunday that 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.22 billion) of its AT1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS Group AG.

  • Ralph Hamers is the Dutchman in the driver's seat at Swiss bank UBS

    When Ralph Hamers emerged from days of emergency talks that ended with his Swiss banking giant rescuing its arch-rival Credit Suisse on Sunday, the bleary-eyed UBS CEO called it a "sad day" that no one had wanted. The Dutchman finds himself cast as the potential saviour of Swiss finance - managing a bank with a balance sheet twice Switzerland's economy and in a country whose reputation as a financial powerhouse has taken a major hit just as investor confidence in global banks is its weakest in years. "No one wished to be here to do that," he told Switzerland's national broadcaster SRF after UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse in a deal engineered by Swiss authorities.

  • US Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis Expands

    (Bloomberg) -- US officials are studying ways they might temporarily expand Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. coverage to all deposits, a move sought by a coalition of banks arguing that it’s needed to head off a potential financial crisis.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Su

  • Australia Puts Policy Pause Back on the Table as Economy Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank will consider pausing its policy tightening cycle next month given interest-rate settings are already restrictive and the economic outlook remains uncertain, minutes of its March meeting showed.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse

  • Trudeau’s Finance Chief Defends Banks, Promises Prudent Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada’s banks remain on solid ground despite global turmoil in the financial sector, and pledged to “exercise fiscal restraint” when she delivers the federal budget next week.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Re

  • Luke Weaver may start season on injured list, jumbling Cincinnati Reds' rotation plans

    Reds starter Luke Weaver left his last start early because of a sore forearm and has yet to return to the mound.

  • Kate Middleton's St. Patrick's Day Outfit Included a Genius Detail to Support Shamrock Sprig

    The Princess of Wales' teal Catherine Walker & Co coat dress discreetly featured a key detail she's trusted before

  • Options Traders Swarm Bank Stock After Asset Deal

    Overall options volume is today running at 15 times the intraday average

  • Row breaks out between Brussels and the Swiss over Credit Suisse rescue deal

    The Bank of England has attempted to reassure debt investors after the rescue of Credit Suisse triggered heavy losses and stoked fears of collateral damage to other banks.

  • Today’s top headlines: UBS-Credit Suisse deal, Amazon layoffs, Xi-Putin meeting

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs break down the three biggest stories investors were watching on Monday.

  • Credit Suisse ECM Bankers Leave for Wells, RBC Ahead of UBS Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Credit Suisse Group AG equity capital markets managing directors have resigned from the firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS Dea

  • Adani Group says engaging with financial institutions over Gujarat petchem project

    India's Adani Group said, on Monday, its engagement with financial institutions over a petrochemical project at Mundra in the western state of Gujarat was still ongoing. The company clarified after Press Trust of India reported on Sunday that the embattled group had suspended work on the 349 billion rupees ($4.23 billion) Green PVC project after the Hindenburg short seller report.

  • Explainer-Why markets are in uproar over a risky bank bond known as AT1

    Just over $17 billion worth of Credit Suisse bonds, known as Additional Tier 1 or AT1, debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of a rescue merger with UBS. Under the deal, holders of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds will get nothing, while shareholders, who usually rank below bondholders in terms of who gets paid when a bank or company collapses, will receive $3.23 billion. AT1 bonds issued by other European banks fell sharply on Monday as the treatment of Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders highlighted the risks of investing in this type of debt.

  • Iran violations may amount to crimes against humanity - UN expert

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Iran's authorities have committed violations in recent months that may amount to crimes against humanity, a U.N.-appointed expert told the Human Rights Council on Monday, citing cases of murder, imprisonment, enforced disappearances, torture, rape, sexual violence and persecution. Iran has been swept by protests since the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in custody last September. Addressing the Geneva-based council, Javaid Rehman, Special Rapporteur on Iran, said he had evidence that Amini died "as a result of beatings by the state morality police".

  • Rupee weakens as bank contagion fears drag risk assets

    The Indian rupee declined on Monday as relief from the Credit Suisse rescue deal proved to be short-lived, with investors dumping risk assets on worries over a contagion in the global financial sector. Asian stocks and currencies deepened losses as the session progressed as investor focus shifted to the massive hit some Credit Suisse (CS) bondholders would take under the UBS takeover deal due to the writedown of additional tier-1 (AT-1) capital debt. "While this (CS deal) surely offers a breather to global markets as a black swan scenario is ruled out, it comes at a rather hefty cost for some categories of investors, which is ultimately showing its negative impact on markets," ING analysts said.

  • Doctor burnout across the country

    In your health watch physicians groups in Colorado and across the country are pushing for changes in our healthcare system to address the growing problem of doctor burnout. News 5's Andy Koen is taking a look at the numbers and hearing from doctors who are working to reverse the trend.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

    Key Insights FedEx's estimated fair value is US$218 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity Current share price of...

  • Banking Crisis: Warren Buffett Is on the Phone with the Biden Administration

    The legendary investor is reportedly in contact with the White House over the crisis of confidence rocking banks, since the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Warren Buffett Offers Safety During New Bank Scare

    Other financial institutions have been affected, including Signature Bank , First Republic Bank , and even Credit Suisse . During the chaos, prominent figures have been talking with Warren Buffett and his Omaha, Neb.-based diversified holding company Berkshire Hathaway . "We were not too surprised to see stories pop up over the weekend about Warren Buffett, CEO of wide-moat Berkshire Hathaway, being in conversations with the Biden administration about the banking crisis, as well as reports from the major news outlets that a large number of private jets have made their way to Omaha this weekend," wrote Morningstar's Greggory Warren on March 19.

  • 23 Horrible Maids Of Honor And Best Men Who Should've Been Uninvited From The Wedding

    Never, ever, EVER propose during your Best Man or Maid of Honor speech. Oh, and also don't confess your love for the bride/groom.