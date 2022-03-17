Swmbrd Announces Entry into Investor Relations Agreement

Vancouver, British Columbia --News Direct-- SWMBRD Sports Inc.

SWMBRD Sports Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - March 17, 2022 - SWMBRD Sports Inc. (CSE:SWIM) (“SWMBRD” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement dated March 5, 2022 with Proactive Investors North America Inc. (“Proactive”) pursuant to which Proactive has agreed to provide investor relations services (the “Services”) to the Company in exchange for an aggregate amount of $25,000 in cash, payable upfront and occurring annually upon renewal. The initial term of service continues until March 31, 2023, and automatically renews for an additional 12 month term, subject to earlier cancellation. Proactive’s contact information is as follows: 1050 – 151 Pender Street W, Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 1S4, email: peter@proactiveinvestors.com, Peter Murray.

About SWMBRD Sports Inc.

SWMBRD Sports Inc. is a Vancouver, B.C. based sporting goods company looking to enable millions to rethink their way of recreating in the water. Management believes that SWMBRD’s revolutionary aquatic sports board, by virtue of its patented design, empowers the human body in the water like nothing before, giving water lovers of all ages and abilities the freedom to explore all aquatic environments with ease.

By offering an aquatic sports board that is aimed to be versatile, easy to use, easy to store, and which can be used by all ages and body types in any body of water (rivers, oceans, lakes and pools), the Company believes SWMBRD and the sport of swimboarding have the potential to become the most popular board sport in the world, and SWMBRD a great aquatic brand.

The Company has refined manufacturing techniques most relevant to the SWMBRD and has successfully produced demonstration versions of fully functioning boards, which have been in rigorous real-world use in Hawaii, Canada and Greece. The Company is now preparing to commence large scale mass production under an OEM agreement with Tahe Sports, Vannes, France - a preeminent board sport manufacturer in Europe. It is SWMBRD’s intention and hopes to have boards available for sale in December of 2022.

Story continues

For further information please contact:

Justin Schroenn – President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

E-mail: justin.schroenn@swmbrd.com

Telephone: 778-870-1497

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/swmbrd-announces-entry-into-investor-relations-agreement-753545601